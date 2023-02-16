Japan's National Institute of Technology and Evaluation (NITE) says in a new report that snow has damaged 43 PV installations of different sizes over the past four years. It urges PV system owners to conduct regular site inspections, use surveillance cameras, and remove snow at early stages.In its latest study, NITE attributes rising reports of snow-related damages in residential PV systems to heavy storms in the country's Tohoku and Hokkaido regions in recent years. "The damage caused to PV systems by snowfall over the four years is equivalent to the power output of residential solar panels ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...