Aalto HAPS Ltd, Deutsche Telekom, GSMA, Intelsat, and TMG Panelists Will Discuss How HAPS Technology Will Play A Critical Role In Unlocking the Stratosphere's Market Opportunities

The HAPS Alliance today announced that it will lead the Power Hour presentation and panel, "How HAPS is Unlocking the Economic Potential of the Stratosphere," at the GSMA's Mobile World Congress 2023 at the Fira Gran Via Convention Center in Barcelona. The panel session will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. in Hall 7, Theatre 5. To register* for the HAPS Alliance MWC23 Power Hour Panel Discussion, visit https://bit.ly/HAPSAllianceMWC23.

Panel representatives from Aalto HAPS Ltd, Deutsche Telekom AG, GSMA, Intelsat, and TMG will discuss the potential of HAPS solutions to cost-effectively connect the 2.9 billion unconnected people almost half of humanity around the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"For mobile network operators, the potential of HAPS as a service is far too important to go unnoticed. We believe that HAPS technology will play a critical role in unlocking this market potential and offer a cost-effective and flexible solution for everything from connecting the unconnected to monitoring wildfires to disaster detection and response," said HAPS Alliance Vice President Intelsat Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Greg Ewert. "We welcome attendees that are interested in learning more about the forward-thinking technology that is HAPS and how we are building a cooperative ecosystem to show the true power of the stratosphere."

Panel representatives from Aalto HAPS Ltd, Deutsche Telekom AG, GSMA, Intelsat, and TMG will discuss how High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) will be the next great opportunity for MNOs, filling a capability gap between terrestrial networks and satellites at 18 to 50 km above the Earth. Attendees will learn more about the potential of HAPS solutions to cost-effectively connect the 2.9 billion unconnected people almost half of humanity around the globe.

The panel discussion will feature industry-leading speakers and HAPS Alliance members including:

Moderator:

Tim Hatt, GSMA Head of Research and Consulting

Speakers:

Barbara Pareglio , GSMA Executive Director for Advance Air Mobility and IoT Technical Director

, GSMA Executive Director for Advance Air Mobility and IoT Technical Director Geraldo Neto , Telecommunications Management Group, Inc. (TMG) Vice President

, Telecommunications Management Group, Inc. (TMG) Vice President Gregory Ewert , HAPS Alliance Vice President and Treasurer, Intelsat Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

, HAPS Alliance Vice President and Treasurer, Intelsat Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Jaroslav Holiš , HAPS Alliance Board Member and Telecommunications Working Group Chair, Deutsche Telekom AG Senior Research and Development Manager

, HAPS Alliance Board Member and Telecommunications Working Group Chair, Deutsche Telekom AG Senior Research and Development Manager Jeff Smith, HAPS Alliance Marketing Working Group Vice-Chair, Head of Connectivity, Aalto HAPS Ltd

*Pre-registration is encouraged. Attendees who have pre-registered will have preferred seating. All others will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis, as space permits.

HAPS Alliance Membership Benefits

All companies interested in the HAPS ecosystem are encouraged to become HAPS Alliance members. Alliance membership levels Principal, General, and Government and Supporter are open to organizations in any industry sector. Members have the opportunity to become involved in various membership initiatives, including working groups, member-only meetings, and collaboration with other HAPS Alliance members to work on technology components and use cases for enabling a smarter world.

About the HAPS Alliance

The HAPS Alliance is an industry association of High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) industry leaders that include telecommunications, technology, aviation and aerospace companies, as well as public and educational institutions. United by a vision to address diverse social issues and create new value through the utilization of high-altitude vehicles in the stratosphere, the Alliance is working to accelerate the development and commercial adoption of HAPS technology by promoting and building industry-wide standards, interoperability guidelines and regulatory policies in both the telecommunication and aviation industries. For more information, please visit https://hapsalliance.org/.

