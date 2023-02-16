Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Visit Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV: DGO) at Booth #2419A at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Durango Resources Inc.

Durango Resources Inc. wholly owns the Discovery Property and the NMX East Property which are strategically located with gold and lithium showings. The Discovery Project is located on strike to the southwest of the past producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The NMX East Property is located in northern Québec beside Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Deposit which is considered to be the world's second richest and biggest deposit with 27Mt of proven and probable reserves. The Discovery and NMX East Properties have great road access and are accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

