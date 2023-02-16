Inozyme Pharma Inc.: Inozyme Pharma Reports Positive Topline Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trials of INZ-701

- Rapid, significant, and sustained increase in plasma pyrophosphate (PPi) observed and encouraging patient reported outcome data in all dose cohorts in ENPP1 Deficiency trial -



- Rapid and significant increase in PPi observed in all dose cohorts with sustained increase observed in highest dose cohort in ABCC6 Deficiency (PXE) trial -

- INZ-701 was generally well-tolerated and exhibited a favorable safety profile in both trials -

- Company updates its cash runway guidance to fund cash flow requirements into fourth quarter of 2024 -

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced positive topline pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency (PXE). The Company also reported encouraging patient reported outcome data as measured by global impression of change (GIC) in the ENPP1 Deficiency trial.

"We are pleased to share topline data today demonstrating that INZ-701 rapidly restored PPi to normal levels in all dose cohorts in the ENPP1 Deficiency trial, with normal PPi levels sustained during the trial. Additionally, emerging patient-reported outcome data, as measured by GIC, showed six of eight patients reported concordant improvements in overall health compared to baseline on clinician-GIC and patient-GIC," said Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, Inozyme's co-founder, president and chief executive officer. "In the ABCC6 Deficiency trial, we saw pharmacodynamic activity in all dose cohorts and we were particularly encouraged to see sustained PPi levels in the highest dose cohort."

"Data reported today are highly encouraging and show that INZ-701 significantly increased PPi levels into normal physiological ranges with a favorable safety profile," said Michael Levine, M.D., Professor Emeritus, Pediatrics and Medicine and Chief Emeritus, Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes at the Center for Bone Health at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute. "The data presented today represent strong evidence to warrant continued clinical development of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency."

Kurt Gunter, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer at Inozyme, added, "People suffering from ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency are in desperate need of an effective therapeutic option. INZ-701 has shown in our ongoing clinical trials encouraging safety data, a predictable pharmacokinetic profile, and significant pharmacodynamic activity, all of which provide a strong foundation for advancing our trials. We are grateful to patients, families, and investigators for their continued support and participation in our research."

"We aim to achieve multiple key milestones in 2023, including the initiation of a pivotal trial of INZ-701 for pediatric patients with ENPP1 Deficiency," added Mr. Bolte. "With our estimated cash position expected to fund cash flow requirements into the fourth quarter of 2024, we believe we are well positioned for success."

Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Adults with ENPP1 Deficiency

Nine patients were initially enrolled in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial across three dose cohorts of INZ-701 (0.2 mg/kg (n=3), 0.6 mg/kg (n=3), and 1.8 mg/kg (n=3)). For trial design details, please see the section entitled "INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Design" below.

Pharmacodynamic Data1

Mean baseline PPi across all three cohorts was 426±407 nM.

Rapid, significant, and sustained increase in PPi was observed in all patients, with a target PPi threshold observed from the lowest dose of 0.2 mg/kg.

PPi increased in all patients to levels comparable to those observed in a study of healthy subjects (n=10), which showed PPi levels between 1002 nM and 2169 nM.



Table 1: PPi levels after INZ-701 administration in ENPP1 Deficiency.

Mean PPi (nM) ± SD Cohort 1 (0.2 mg/kg)* Cohort 2 (0.6 mg/kg) Cohort 3 (1.8 mg/kg) Phase 1



Single Dose Day 1-8 1229±410 1438±715 1220±426 2x/Week Dose Day 11-32 1494±498 1745±780 1341±330 Phase 2 2x/Week Dose Day 32-338 1299±490 1472±516 1462±233

*Cohort 1 - n=2 post week 12

Pharmacokinetic Data1

INZ-701 activity in a dose proportional manner was observed.

Long half-life of approximately 126 hours and drug accumulation as shown by a greater than dose proportional exposure suggests the potential for once weekly dosing.

Safety Data2

INZ-701 was generally well-tolerated and exhibited a favorable safety profile, with no serious or severe adverse events attributed to INZ-701 and no adverse events leading to study withdrawal.

3/9 patients experienced mild adverse events related to INZ-701. Injection site reactions (bruising or pain) occurred in 2/9 patients. Other related adverse events included decreased appetite and fatigue.

There were two serious adverse events not related to INZ-701.

All nine patients enrolled in Phase 2, one of whom subsequently withdrew from the study following week 12 due to travel reasons. Eight patients continue on INZ-701 treatment.

Anti-Drug Antibody (ADA) Data1

INZ-701 exhibited a favorable immunogenicity profile with low titers of non-neutralizing ADAs observed in 7/9 patients.

Emerging Exploratory Clinical Data3

GIC is a patient reported outcome measure (PRO) in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency. The measurement is performed by the clinician (C-GIC) and the patient (P-GIC) and assesses overall change in health from baseline on a 7-point scale as measured from "very much worse" (-3) to "very much improved" (+3). GIC is an exploratory endpoint and an early indicator of potential clinical outcomes.

6/8 patients showed concordant improvements on overall health on C-GIC and P-GIC.

5/8 patients showed "much improved" (+2) or "very much improved" (+3) on P-GIC.

No patients showed a deterioration in overall health from baseline on C-GIC or P-GIC.



Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Adults with ABCC6 Deficiency

Nine patients were initially enrolled in the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial across three dose cohorts of INZ-701 (0.2 mg/kg (n=3), 0.6 mg/kg (n=3), and 1.8 mg/kg (n=3)). For trial design details, please see the section entitled "INZ-701 in ABCC6 Deficiency Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Design" below.

Pharmacodynamic Data2

Mean baseline PPi across all three cohorts was 947±193 nM.

Rapid and significant increase in PPi was observed in all cohorts with a dose response observed.

PPi showed sustained increase in the highest dose cohort to levels comparable to those observed in a study of healthy subjects (n=10), which showed PPi levels between 1002 nM and 2169 nM.



Table 2: PPi levels after INZ-701 administration in ABCC6 Deficiency.

Mean PPi (nM) ± SD Cohort 1 (0.2 mg/kg) Cohort 2 (0.6 mg/kg) Cohort 3 (1.8 mg/kg) Phase 1



Single Dose Day 1-8 1087±796 1326±330 1589±1065 2x/Week Dose Day 11-32 1023±454 1119±216 1415±509 Phase 2 2x/Week Dose Day 32-252 900±253 1011±121 1498±465*

*P<0.05 vs 0.2 mg/kg - Cohort 3 - n=2 post day 18.

Pharmacokinetic Data2

INZ-701 activity in a greater than dose proportional manner was observed.

Long half-life of approximately 126 hours and drug accumulation as shown by a greater than dose proportional exposure suggests the potential for once weekly dosing.

Safety Data4

INZ-701 was generally well-tolerated and exhibited a favorable safety profile, with no serious or severe adverse events.

All adverse events were mild to moderate in severity.

7/9 patients experienced adverse events related to INZ-701. Injection site reactions (discoloration, erythema, induration, pain, or pruritus) occurred in 4/9 patients and were mild. Other related adverse events were erythema, fatigue, night sweats, pruritus, and urticaria.

One patient from the highest dose cohort was withdrawn from Phase 1 at day 18 due to a moderate adverse event (erythema/urticaria) related to INZ-701.

8/9 patients enrolled in Phase 2 and continue on INZ-701 treatment.



Anti-Drug Antibody (ADA) Data2

INZ-701 exhibited a favorable immunogenicity profile with low titers of non-neutralizing ADAs observed in 6/9 patients.

Anticipated Milestones

ENPP1 Deficiency Start of FDA pivotal trial meetings-Q1 2023 Initiation of ENERGY-1 - Phase 1b clinical trial of INZ-701 to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of INZ-701 in infants-Q2 2023 Interim clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in adults-Q3 2023 Initiation of pivotal trial in pediatric patients, subject to regulatory approval-Q3 2023 Start of EMA protocol assistance meetings-Q4 2023



ABCC6 Deficiency Interim clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in adults-Q4 2023 Initiation of Phase 2/3 clinical trial, subject to regulatory approval-2024





Cash Runway Guidance

The Company expects to report cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $127.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The estimated cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments amount is preliminary and unaudited, represents management's estimate as of the date of this press release, is subject to completion of the Company's financial closing procedures for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and does not present all necessary information for a complete understanding of the Company's financial condition as of December 31, 2022, or the Company's results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2022. The actual financial results may differ materially from the preliminary estimated financial information.

Based on its current plans, the Company anticipates its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of December 31, 2022, together with the additional $20 million borrowed on February 15, 2023, under its existing debt facility, will enable the Company to fund cash flow requirements into the fourth quarter of 2024. This represents an increase of two quarters over the Company's previous guidance.

About ENPP1 Deficiency

ENPP1 Deficiency is a progressive condition that manifests as a spectrum of diseases. Individuals who present in utero or in infancy are typically diagnosed with generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI), which is characterized by extensive vascular calcification and intimal proliferation (overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels), resulting in myocardial infarction, stroke, or cardiac or multiorgan failure. Approximately 50% of infants with ENPP1 Deficiency die within six months of birth. Children with ENPP1 Deficiency typically experience rickets, a condition also known as autosomal-recessive hypophosphatemic rickets type 2 (ARHR2), while adults experience osteomalacia (softened bones), and they can exhibit a range of signs and symptoms that include hearing loss, arterial calcification, and cardiac and/or neurological involvement. There are no approved therapies for ENPP1 Deficiency.

INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Design

The ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label clinical trial initially enrolled nine adult patients with ENPP1 Deficiency at sites in North America and Europe. The trial will primarily assess the safety and tolerability of INZ-701 in adult patients with ENPP1 Deficiency, as well as characterize the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile of INZ-701, including evaluation of plasma pyrophosphate (PPi) and other biomarker levels. In the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial, Inozyme assessed INZ-701 for 32-days at doses of 0.2 mg/kg, 0.6 mg/kg, and 1.8 mg/kg administered via subcutaneous injection with three patients per dose cohort. Patients received a single dose and then began twice weekly dosing one week later. Doses were selected based on preclinical studies and PK/PD modeling. The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial seeks to identify a safe, tolerable dose that increases PPi levels, and that can be used for further clinical development. The open-label Phase 2 portion of the trial is assessing long-term safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of continued treatment with INZ-701 for up to 48 weeks, where patients may receive doses of INZ-701 at home depending on site-specific protocols. Exploratory endpoints will include evaluations of ectopic calcification, skeletal, vascular, and physical function, patient-reported outcomes, and exploratory biomarkers.

About ABCC6 Deficiency

ABCC6 Deficiency is a rare, severe, inherited disorder caused by mutations in the ABCC6 gene, leading to low levels of PPi. PPi is essential for preventing harmful soft tissue calcification and regulating bone mineralization. ABCC6 Deficiency is a systemic and progressively debilitating condition, which affects more than 67,000 individuals worldwide. Infants with ABCC6 Deficiency are diagnosed with generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI) type 2, a condition that resembles GACI type 1, the infant form of ENPP1 Deficiency. In older individuals, ABCC6 Deficiency presents as pseudoxanthoma elasticum (PXE), which is characterized by pathological mineralization in blood vessels and soft tissues clinically affecting the skin, eyes, and vascular system. There are no approved therapies for ABCC6 Deficiency.



INZ-701 in ABCC6 Deficiency Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Design

The ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label clinical trial initially enrolled nine adult patients with ABCC6 Deficiency at sites in the United States and Europe. The trial will primarily assess the safety and tolerability of INZ-701 in adult patients with ABCC6 Deficiency, as well as characterize the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile of INZ-701, including the evaluation of levels of plasma PPi and other biomarkers. In the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial, Inozyme assessed INZ-701 for 32-days at doses of 0.2 mg/kg, 0.6 mg/kg, and 1.8 mg/kg administered via subcutaneous injection with three patients per dose cohort. Patients received a single dose and then began twice weekly dosing one week later. Doses were selected based on preclinical studies and PK/PD modeling. The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial seeks to identify a safe, tolerable dose for further development that increases PPi levels. The open-label Phase 2 portion of the trial will assess long-term safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of continued treatment with INZ-701 for up to 48 weeks, where patients may receive doses of INZ-701 at home depending on site-specific protocols. Exploratory endpoints will include evaluations of ectopic calcification, vascular and retinal function, patient-reported outcomes and exploratory biomarkers.

About INZ-701

INZ-701 is a clinical-stage enzyme therapy in development for the treatment of rare disorders of the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. In preclinical studies, the experimental therapy has shown potential to prevent pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels), which can drive morbidity and mortality in devastating genetic disorders such as ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of adult ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ-701, an enzyme therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

1Data as of January 25, 2023

2Data as of January 10, 2023

3Data as of January 27, 2023

4Data as of January 16, 2023