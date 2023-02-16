DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Prostate Cancer Pipeline as 170+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and accounts for the second most cancer deaths among men globally. The rise in the number of cases of prostate cancer has led to growing government funding and rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness about prostate cancer. The emergence of strong pipeline drugs and the presence of novel prostate cancer treatments are the prominent factors that will escalate the growth rate of the prostate cancer therapeutics market.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight - 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline prostate cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the prostate cancer pipeline domain.





Key Takeaways from the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's prostate cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 170+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for prostate cancer treatment.

Key prostate cancer companies such as Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Advaxis, Inc., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc, Arvinas Inc, Epizyme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Onxeo S.A, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, HOOKIPA Pharma, Nuvation Bio, Ambrx, enGene, Jemincare, CellVax Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Oncternal Therapeutics, Immunic AG, BioNTech SE, and others are evaluating new prostate cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising prostate cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Pembrolizumab, Talazoparib, ODM-208, ZEN 3694, EPI-7386, RV 001, Adavosertib, Capivasertib, ADXS31-142, TRC253, Nivolumab, LAE001, BR55, ARV-110, Tazemetostat, REGN5678, VERU-111, Abemaciclib, Cabozantinib, LY01005, Tarlatamab, VT-464, BAY2315497, NX-1207, MBM-02, TAVT-45, FOR46, JNJ-78278343, 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA, DKN-01, HC-1119, ChAdOx1-MVA 5T4, Onvansertib, GT0918, TNB-585, JANX007, 225Ac-PSMA I&T, CRB-701, BXCL701, AsiDNA, ADXS-504, HB-300, NUV-868, ARX517, JMKX002992, Zilovertamab, IMU-935, BNT112, and others.

and others. In February 2023 , Fusion Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition from RadioMedix , Inc. of the investigational new drug application for an ongoing Phase II clinical trial (the "TATCIST" trial) evaluating 225Ac-PSMA I&T , a small molecule targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen ("PSMA") expressed on prostate cancers. Following the closing, the alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical being evaluated in the TATCIST trial will be known as FPI-2265.

In February 2023, Corbus Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited for development and commercialization of CRB-701 (SYS6002): a novel clinical-stage antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4. The agreement covers exclusive commercialization rights to CRB-701 in the United States, Canada, the European Union (including the European Free Trade Area), the United Kingdom, and Australia. CSPC will retain all rights to SYS6002 in the remaining global markets. Clinical development is underway and will focus on urothelial cancer and other Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, potentially including lung, breast and prostate cancer.

In February 2023, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. reported full data from its Phase IIa trial of BXCL701, the Company's investigational, oral innate immune activator, in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in small cell neuroendocrine (SCNC) variant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients after at least one prior line of chemotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic prostate cancer. Results will be presented in a rapid abstract presentation and a poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers (ASCO GU) Symposium on February 16, 2023.

In January 2023, Onxeo S.A. gave an update on the clinical development program of its first-in-class drug candidate AsiDNA. Onxeo has activated its first US clinical study site, Next Oncology San Antonio. This phase I/II multicenter, basket trial intends to assess the safety and preliminary activity of AsiDNA in combination with olaparib in patients with recurrent ovarian, breast, and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed on previous PARP inhibitor therapy.

In October 2022, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Advaxis, Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement. The merger would result in a combined company that will focus predominantly on the development and commercialization of Ayala's lead program AL102 for the treatment of desmoid tumors and Advaxis's candidate ADXS-504 in development for prostate cancer.

In October 2022, Janux Therapeutics announced that the first patient had been dosed in Phase I clinical trial of JANX007 in subjects with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). JANX007 is a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) directed T cell engager (TCE) and is the first product candidate utilizing Janux's TRACTr platform to be administered in humans.

The prostate cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage prostate cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the prostate cancer clinical trial landscape.

Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that arises from the prostate gland. It is the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the United States. 1 in every 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Prostate cancer will be diagnosed in nearly 250,000 men this year. Breaking away from a prostate tumor allows prostate cancer cells to spread. They can spread to other body parts by passing through blood vessels or lymph nodes. Cancer cells that have spread may attach to other tissues and grow to form new tumors, causing damage wherever they land.

Prostate cancer symptoms vary from person to person. Some men have no symptoms at all. Common prostate cancer symptoms include blood in the urine or semen, painful ejaculation, pain or burning during urination, and others. A biopsy is a primary tool for prostate cancer diagnosis, but a doctor can use other tools to ensure that the biopsy is performed in the correct location. Doctors may, for example, use transrectal ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to guide the biopsy.

A snapshot of the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Pembrolizumab Merck & Co Phase III Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Intravenous Talazoparib Pfizer Phase III Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors Oral Capivasertib AstraZeneca Phase III Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors Oral VERU-111 Veru Healthcare Phase III Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Oral MBM-02 Matrix Biomed Phase II Antioxidants; Blood coagulation factor inhibitors; Inflammation mediator inhibitors; RNA replicase inhibitors Oral ZEN 3694 Zenith Epigenetics Phase II Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors Oral Onilcamotide RhoVac Phase II Immunostimulants Subcutaneous IMMU-132 Gilead Sciences Phase II DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors Intravenous PT-112 Promontory Therapeutics Phase II Apoprotein stimulants; Apoptosis stimulants Intravenous EPI-7386 ESSA Pharma Phase I/II Androgen receptor antagonists

REGN4336 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Subcutaneous HB-302 Hookipa Biotech Phase I/II Immunomodulators Intravenous BNT112 BioNTech SE Phase I/II NA Intravenous AMG 509 Amgen Phase I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous JANX007 Janux Therapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous ORIC-944 ORIC Pharmaceuticals Phase I Polycomb repressive complex 2 inhibitors Oral

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The prostate cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of prostate cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors, Antioxidants; Blood coagulation factor inhibitors; Inflammation mediator inhibitors; RNA replicase inhibitors, Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors, Immunostimulants, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Androgen receptor antagonists, Polycomb repressive complex 2 inhibitors

Key Companies: Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Advaxis, Inc., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc, Arvinas Inc, Epizyme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Onxeo S.A, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, HOOKIPA Pharma, Nuvation Bio, Ambrx, enGene, Jemincare, CellVax Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Oncternal Therapeutics, Immunic AG, BioNTech SE, and others.

Key Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Pembrolizumab, Talazoparib, ODM-208, ZEN 3694, EPI-7386, RV 001, Adavosertib, Capivasertib, ADXS31-142, TRC253, Nivolumab, LAE001, BR55, ARV-110, Tazemetostat, REGN5678, VERU-111, Abemaciclib, Cabozantinib, LY01005, Tarlatamab, VT-464, BAY2315497, NX-1207, MBM-02, TAVT-45, FOR46, JNJ-78278343, 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA, DKN-01, HC-1119, ChAdOx1-MVA 5T4, Onvansertib, GT0918, TNB-585, JANX007, 225Ac-PSMA I&T, CRB-701, BXCL701, AsiDNA, ADXS-504, HB-300, NUV-868, ARX517, JMKX002992, Zilovertamab, IMU-935, BNT112, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Talazoparib: Pfizer 8. Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 ZEN 3694: Zenith Epigenetics 9. Prostate Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 JANX007: Janux Therapeutics 10. Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Prostate Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Prostate Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

