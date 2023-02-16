Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
16.02.23
18:58 Uhr
93,28 Euro
-1,26
-1,33 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,3193,3618:59
93,3093,3618:59
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2023 | 17:26
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Planet Foundation Announces Top 2023 Supplier Donors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundation is proud to announce 2023 top supplier donors! These brands are creating income-generating opportunities to alleviate global poverty through the Foundation's microlending programs. Each one, committed to donating $50,000-$100,000 this year to fund microcredit, can be found in select stores and online on Whole Foods Market on Amazon.

Whole Planet Foundation's top contributing supplier donor this year is Primal Kitchen! Their $100,000 donation this year will fund more than 550 microloans creating 2,790 opportunities for entrepreneur families to prosper.

Joining Primal Kitchen in this first half of the year are 2023 Supplier Alliance for Microcredit $50,000 donors Seventh Generation and Traditional Medicinals.

Whole Planet Foundation appreciates the generous support of these entrepreneurs supporting microentrepreneurs living in poverty where Whole Foods Market sources products.

Given the average first microcredit loan size of $181 across Whole Planet Foundation-funded projects, the collective support of these brands will help fund more than 1,100 microloans. These microloans are disbursed by Whole Planet Foundation's network of microfinance partners in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, to those that are most in need of access to capital to start or develop a small business, often home-based. On average, microloan recipients support four other family members, so this meaningful support will have a ripple effect in local and global communities.

To learn more about the Foundation's work to alleviate global poverty, visit wholeplanetfoundation.org.

Whole Foods Market Foundations, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739640/Whole-Planet-Foundation-Announces-Top-2023-Supplier-Donors

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.