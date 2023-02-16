Whole Foods Market Foundations: Whole Planet Foundation Announces Top 2023 Supplier Donors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundation is proud to announce 2023 top supplier donors! These brands are creating income-generating opportunities to alleviate global poverty through the Foundation's microlending programs. Each one, committed to donating $50,000-$100,000 this year to fund microcredit, can be found in select stores and online on Whole Foods Market on Amazon.

Whole Planet Foundation's top contributing supplier donor this year is Primal Kitchen! Their $100,000 donation this year will fund more than 550 microloans creating 2,790 opportunities for entrepreneur families to prosper.

Joining Primal Kitchen in this first half of the year are 2023 Supplier Alliance for Microcredit $50,000 donors Seventh Generation and Traditional Medicinals.

Whole Planet Foundation appreciates the generous support of these entrepreneurs supporting microentrepreneurs living in poverty where Whole Foods Market sources products.

Given the average first microcredit loan size of $181 across Whole Planet Foundation-funded projects, the collective support of these brands will help fund more than 1,100 microloans. These microloans are disbursed by Whole Planet Foundation's network of microfinance partners in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, to those that are most in need of access to capital to start or develop a small business, often home-based. On average, microloan recipients support four other family members, so this meaningful support will have a ripple effect in local and global communities.

To learn more about the Foundation's work to alleviate global poverty, visit wholeplanetfoundation.org.

