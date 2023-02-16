Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
WKN: A1JBVH ISIN: FR0011052257 Ticker-Symbol: 1DK 
Frankfurt
16.02.23
08:07 Uhr
2,725 Euro
-0,075
-2,68 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.02.2023 | 17:58
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Start of the balloting process for ASTM certification of Global Bioenergies' technology to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Start of the balloting process for ASTM certification of Global Bioenergies' technology to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Paris, 16 February 2023: Global Bioenergies has the perspective to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF") through its bio-isobutene technology, and has worked these last years on the ASTM international certification procedure. The balloting process, a key step for such certification, is now scheduled.

How it works:

Air transportation industry requires the fuel it uses to be certified by ASTM international. SAF is certified worldwide according to ASTM standard D7566, with an annex describing the fuel specification requirements and maximum blend percentage with conventional jet fuels. This standard allows the certified products to be considered as 'drop-in' fuels, meaning they can safely be used in existing commercial aircraft and aviation fuel infrastructure at international level. Inclusion of new SAF production pathways in the standard requires an extensive evaluation of the performance of the fuel followed by a balloting procedure.

Key steps:

1. 2018-2023: evaluation of the fuel performance by the US Federal Aviation Administration, the two main airplane manufacturers (Airbus and Boeing) and the five main engine manufacturers (Rolls Royce, GE aviation, Safran, Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell).

2. Starting on 27 February 2023 and ongoing over several weeks: balloting process at ASTM D02 subcommittee J containing key aviation industry stakeholders. To proceed with the certification, unanimous agreement on the proposed changes to the standard are required.

3. June 2023: If the above subcommittee voting round is positive, final consensus at the ASTM D02 main committee is sought through a second ballot session.

Bernard Chaud, Head of industrial strategy at Global Bioenergies, declares: "Our collaboration with SkyNRG, the worldwide leader fostering the development of SAF, took place in the frame of the EU project REWOFUEL. Reaching the ballot stage of the ASTM certification process is a great milestone for us. We'll stay very attentive to all ASTM members comments during the process, so as to provide all the answers and guarantees for commercial application to aeronautics."

Marc Delcourt, Co-founder and CEO at Global Bioenergies, adds: "A positive vote of the ASTM subcommittee J would be an amazing achievement for Global Bioenergies as only seven technologies have been certified so far. But in no case could we talk about crossing a finish line: such a positive decision would in fact become the concrete starting point of our SAF project. Improving further the performances of the process, as well as funding and building a large plant allowing the cost to be compatible with commercial application to air transportation will be a long journey."

Maarten van Dijk, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer at SkyNRG states: "Collaboration between key industry experts is what is needed to drive innovation and build a more sustainable

aviation industry. The partnership with Global Bioenergies is a perfect example of this. Jointly realizing ASTM certification of their isobutene-to-SAF pathway will be a significant milestone for this new technology. At SkyNRG we see this as an important step towards meeting the rising demand for sustainable aviation fuel in the future and help the aviation industry reduce its carbon footprint and reach the target of net zero by 2050."

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies

Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES



invest@global-bioenergies.com (mailto:invest@global-bioenergies.com)

PRESS RELATIONS



Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com)



Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com)

Attachment

  • Start of the balloting process for ASTM certification of Global Bioenergies' technology to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b2124ed-5e2f-426d-943f-2587b4fc4bcc)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
