16-Feb-2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ad interim Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 16 February 2023 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company"), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today the appointment of Daniel Geiger as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ad interim, effective February 17, 2023. Daniel Geiger succeeds Michael Grau, who will handover his CFO position. Joost de Brujin, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are honoured to welcome Daniel Geiger to our executive team. Daniel is a seasoned financial executive with more than 20 years of international experience in the public listed domain including life sciences. He brings with him extensive expertise in finance transformation, M&A, public offerings, capital market transactions and investor relations, and is a valuable addition to our senior leadership team. I would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to Michael Grau for his tireless work and dedication over the last five years. He has been instrumental in our development of Kuros into a leading commercial-stage orthobiologics company, and we wish him well for the future." Daniel Geiger is certified as an Investor Relations Officer (CIRO) and Swiss Public Accountant (CPA) and has most recently joined Hoffmann & Partner as an Associate Partner providing executive CFO advisory, finance transformation and capital markets consulting services. Prior to that he was acting as Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Finance at the biopharmaceutical company Autolus, supporting the company on his transition from R&D to commercial. Furthermore, Daniel Geiger spent six years at the Swiss Steel Group overseeing corporate accounting, controlling and investor relations, and before that he was acting as a CFO for EMEA and Vice President of Finance at software developer Kofax. He began his career as a Senior Audit Manager at Ernst & Young and holds a Bachelor's in Accounting & Controlling and Information Technology from Fachhochschule Nordwestschweiz (FHNW) and an executive MBA from the University of Zurich. For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique synthetic bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in over 10,000 spinal fusion surgeries. The next candidate in the Kuros pipeline is Fibrin-PTH - the first drug-biologic combination for interbody spinal fusions, currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com. Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

