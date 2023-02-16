St. George's University Announces Renewed Admissions Partnership with Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, MA and TRUE BLUE, GRENADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / St. George's University has renewed its partnership with Springfield College that will grant eligible Springfield students streamlined entry into the St. George's School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine.

"Since 2014, St. George's has offered talented Springfield College students the opportunity to pursue a first-rate education and subsequent career in medicine," said Dr. Richard Liebowitz, vice chancellor of St. George's University. "We're thrilled to continue that partnership educating the next generation of doctors and veterinarians so they can return to their communities and help address the critical need for medical and veterinary services nationwide."

Ashley McNeill, PhD, director of the Springfield College pre-health professions advising, said the College is excited to continue to build partnerships like the one with St. George's.

"Not only will this provide opportunities for our students to pursue excellent medical and veterinary training, but St. George's University also offers unique opportunities for our students to continue to live our Humanics mission: educating the whole person in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others," McNeill said. "St. George's University's focus on global health and care for underserved populations complements our students' dedication to creating a better world for all."

The partnership has established two "4+4" programs in which Springfield College students who complete four years of pre-medical or pre-veterinary coursework and meet all requirements for admission are fast-tracked for admission into four-year programs at the St. George's School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine. Candidates for the programs must maintain a strong undergraduate GPA and score competitively on relevant entrance exams.

Students who wish to take advantage of the combined degree programs must express interest upon applying to Springfield College. Those accepted into the MD program receive a $10,000 scholarship upon matriculating and are eligible for additional scholarships and grants from St. George's.

Students accepted into the St. George's School of Medicine may complete their first two years of study in Grenada, or spend their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and their second year in Grenada. They undertake their final two years of clinical rotations at hospitals affiliated with St. George's in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Veterinary students complete three years of study in Grenada and their final clinical year at schools affiliated with St. George's in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

About Springfield College

Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 3,500 students, including 2,050 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy - educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.

