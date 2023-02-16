Anzeige
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 16-Feb-2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[?] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
FMR LLC                     Wilmington, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
15th of February 2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
16th of February 2023 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
9% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   8.99%           0.00%         8.99%     529,578,946 
reached 
Position of previous notification 9.20%           0.00%         9.20% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct                    Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJ34P519               47,622,857                         8.99% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                47,622,857                         8.99% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted.   rights 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/                              % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights  rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[?] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
FMR LLC 
FIAM Holdings LLC 
FIAM LLC 
 
FMR LLC 
Fidelity 
Management &   5.55%             0.00%                   5.55% 
Research Company 
LLC 
 
FMR LLC 
Fidelity 
Management & 
Research Company 
LLC 
FMR Investment 
Management (UK) 
Limited 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Dublin on 16th of February 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  223833 
EQS News ID:  1562185 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562185&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2023 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
