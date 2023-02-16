Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023

TUI AG: Results of Annual General Meeting, Capital Reduction and Share Consolidation

DJ TUI AG: Results of Annual General Meeting, Capital Reduction and Share Consolidation

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Results of Annual General Meeting, Capital Reduction and Share Consolidation 16-Feb-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN 16 February 2023 TUI AG Results of Annual General Meeting, Capital Reduction and Share Consolidation Following the Annual General Meeting of TUI AG (the Company) held on 14 February 2023, the Company announces that the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting seeking approval by its shareholders of, among other matters, (i) the reduction of its share capital by means of the redemption of three shares by the Company, (ii) the reduction of its share capital by a consolidation of shares in the ratio of ten to one and (iii) the associated amendments to the Company's articles of association were duly passed. Prior to the capital reduction and the share consolidation becoming effective, the Company's issued share capital was EUR 1,785,205,853, divided into 1,785,205,853 shares of no-par value each. As at 3:29 p.m. (UK time) on 16 February 2023 (the effective time of the capital reduction and the share consolidation) the Company's issued share capital is EUR 178,520,585, divided into 178,520,585 no-par value shares (the New Ordinary Shares). Applications have been made to the FCA to amend the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange to amend the trading line in respect of the New Ordinary Shares. It is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will commence trading on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on 24 February 2023. The New Ordinary Shares will have the ISIN DE000TUAG505. The expected timetable in relation to the capital reduction and share consolidation is set out below. 

23 February 2023 Last trading day under existing ISIN 
24 February 2023 First trading day under new ISIN DE000TUAG505 
27 February 2023 Record date for the capital reduction and share consolidation 
28 February 2023 New Ordinary Shares credited as depositary interests to holders of depositary interests in the UK* *Due to the custodial chain from Germany to the UK, holders of depositary holders may not receive their depositary interests until the afternoon.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  223837 
EQS News ID:  1562159 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562159&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2023 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)

