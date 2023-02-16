Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Xetra
16.02.23
17:35 Uhr
97,10 Euro
+0,75
+0,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,3597,4020:26
97,3097,4520:26
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2023 | 20:02
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alibaba Group: How Alibaba Empowers Brand Partners To Be Carbon Neutral

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Alibaba Group:

Alibaba Group is leveraging its platform power and joining forces with its ecosystem partners to promote carbon neutrality in the consumer industry.

The Hangzhou-based company is developing standards for low-carbon goods to improve the supply and quality of sustainable products while working with brand partners to increase consumer awareness.

"By leveraging the efforts and resources of the wider community, we have been able to address the consumer sector's carbon footprint more effectively and innovatively," said Alibaba's Chief Marketing Officer Chris Tung at a virtual side event during the United Nations Economic and Social Council's 2023 Partnership Forum in January.

Alibaba has vowed to slash 1.5 gigatons of carbon emissions across its digital ecosystem by 2035 with its pioneering "Scope 3+" concept that extends beyond its own operations and direct value chains.

Watch how Alibaba partners with leading companies to advocate for low-carbon consumption.

Key Quotes

"We are working with our ecosystem partners to promote decarbonization across the consumer sector," said Alibaba's Chris Tung.

"We are committed to reducing these emissions generated across our platforms but outside of our own operations and direct value chains," said Tung.

Please refer to https://www.alizila.com/esg/ for additional information about Alibaba's sustainability efforts.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alibaba Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alibaba Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alibaba-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alibaba Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739687/How-Alibaba-Empowers-Brand-Partners-To-Be-Carbon-Neutral

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.