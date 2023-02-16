Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885427 ISIN: CA29250N1050 Ticker-Symbol: EN3 
Tradegate
16.02.23
20:25 Uhr
36,780 Euro
-0,170
-0,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,77036,88520:26
36,78036,89520:25
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2023 | 20:02
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enbridge: Order Up! Michigan's Feed the City Tour Nourishes Stomach and Soul

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Enbridge
Enbridge, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Press release picture

Nothing brings people together like food.

The Feed The City Tour in Michigan is evidence of that, where the brainchild between the Saginaw Community Foundation and regional organization Bridge The Gap visits cities throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region to serve food and provide a place for bonding between community members.

"Bridge the Gap is all about forming positive relationships between law enforcement and the community," says Ayiteh Sowah, a board member at Bridge The Gap. "Feed The City Tour is one of the many ways we aim to provide safe, fun, and family-friendly opportunities to strengthen local ties and relationships."

"We offer a day for folks to come out and enjoy some free food with neighbors and police officers - everyone has a great time."

In fall 2022, the tour visited Saginaw, Bay City and Midland, where local police officers handed out tens of thousands of servings of food purchased by Bridge The Gap for an afternoon. Meals are purchased mostly from local restauranteurs and in many cases offer a chance or families to experience a restaurant that may otherwise be unaffordable.

"We had every kind of cuisine imaginable-everything from Thai, Japanese, Italian, Mexican, and soul food to an order of a thousand McDonald's burgers," says Sowah. "It's grown significantly since 2016 to 2018, when we used to only serve pizza."

Sowah notes that some attendees and families visited all three of the food tour stops, getting exposure to other communities and restaurants beyond just their own.

"If the tour started at 1 p.m., we would see a lineup by 1:05 p.m. The community interest and attendance has grown significantly from 2021 to 2022."

In recent months, Enbridge sponsored the Feed The City Tour through a $50,000 grant to Bridge The Gap as part of our commitment to building sustainable communities near our operations. Enbridge also supported the tour in 2021 with a $25,000 donation for Saginaw and Midland food tour stops.

Enbridge's Candice Braddock, a Michigan-based community engagement advisor, was on hand to help serve food and observe the activity-filled day at the Saginaw stop of the tour in 2022.

Apart from hosting food tours and other activities like basketball games and face painting, Bridge The Gap supports enrolment into the Delta College Police Academy by offering scholarships throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

"Since 2018, we've sponsored 23 men and women to the Delta College Police Academy to become police officers," says Sowah. "We have a diverse group in the academy, which ties right into the Feed The City Tour and reflects the extreme diversity in our communities, too."

As for a 2023 edition of the Feed The City Tour, Sowah says the organization will have "people knocking on our door" if it is not on again. The tours are becoming a community staple.

"To see these families come out for a day and watch them eat, smile and be merry with each other and their local law enforcement is incredible-it reminds me of Thanksgiving."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739689/Order-Up-Michigans-Feed-the-City-Tour-Nourishes-Stomach-and-Soul

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.