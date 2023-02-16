Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Stuttgart
16.02.23
16:26 Uhr
6,695 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6056,80520:26
PR Newswire
16.02.2023 | 20:12
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Oyj: Citycon's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022 published

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release16 February 2023 at 20:25 hrs

Citycon Oyj's Financial Review for 2022 has been published today. The Financial Review includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated Financial Statements, Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2022.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF-statement is unaudited. The Financial Statements as an XHTML file is attached to this release.

Citycon Oyj has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022. The statements are prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

The Financial Review, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report are attached to this release, and they are also available on the company's website at www.citycon.com.

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.3 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13399/3716951/1856000.pdf

Citycon_Financial Review_2022

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13399/3716951/1856001.zip

549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206-2022-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3716951/8560f868c42a13de.pdf

Citycon Corporate Governance Statement 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3716951/ae0db22d4dab5e04.pdf

Citycon Remuneration Report 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycons-financial-statements-corporate-governance-statement-and-remuneration-report-for-2022-published-301749262.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.