Innovation at Southern Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Southern Company

Originally published in Southern Company's 2021 Corporate Responsibility Executive Summary Report

Southern Company leads the U.S. utility industry in the development, funding and demonstration of innovative research necessary to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy.

  • For more than a century, Southern Company has been building the future of energy and developing a diverse portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. To accomplish this, we invest heavily in R&D and innovative energy solutions.
  • We lead the U.S. utility industry in the development, funding and demonstration of innovative research necessary to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy. Our aim is to develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity.
  • In addition to R&D, we invest in early-stage energy technology companies and solutions through entities such as our New Ventures organization and Energy Impact Partners (EIP).

Georgia Power, Mitsubishi Power, EPRI Complete World's Largest Hydrogen Fuel Blending at Plant McDonough-Atkinson

In June 2022, Georgia Power and Mitsubishi Power, alongside EPRI, successfully validated fuel blending of hydrogen and natural gas at both partial and full load on an M501G natural gas turbine at Georgia Power's Plant McDonough-Atkinson in Smyrna, Georgia. The demonstration project was the first to validate 20% hydrogen fuel blending on an advanced class gas turbine in North America, and the largest test of this kind to date, with the 20% blend providing an approximately 7% reduction in carbon emissions compared to natural gas.

Spotlight: R&D Strategy Roadmap

Southern Company's R&D organization provides innovative energy solutions and creates value for customers in the evolving energy landscape. Our research is facilitating the transition to a net-zero future by exploring a full spectrum of solutions such as more cost-effective and efficient carbon capture, high-potential advanced nuclear technologies and next generation power delivery and end-use innovations.

Southern Company has undertaken a systematic, comprehensive review of our R&D plan, including the identification of long-term objectives and aspirations and development of a refined strategy roadmap. Our roadmap prioritizes four primary objectives:

  • Develop a sustainable energy future
  • Provide delivery, storage and distributed generating solutions
  • Support expanding customer needs
  • Advance the existing generating fleet

Read more

Southern Company, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739698/Innovation-at-Southern-Company

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
