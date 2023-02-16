

Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



16.02.2023 / 21:28 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mr. Matthew J. White

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company

b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82

German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC

Ticker Symbol: LIN

b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of DSUs

The acquisition of 80.40 DSUs under the company's Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan").

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition US$0.00

80.40 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 15 FEBRUARY 2023 f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue

g) Additional Information The 80.40 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.



