Santa Monica, California - Reality Center, a Silicon Beach-based wellness facility and leading provider of digital therapeutic technologies, will launch its "22 Saved" Campaign on February 22, 2023. Leveraging their year-long study and sustained success in using their sensory treatment experience to treat PTSD and lowering veteran suicide rates, the organization is launching the campaign to draw attention to the crisis and to expand awareness of ground-breaking solutions.





In response to the shocking yet generally accepted average of 22 veteran suicides occurring each day across the United States, Reality Center will provide complimentary treatments to 22 veterans per day for a week, using its innovative sensory therapy method. This methodology targets the dysregulated neural system that contributes to PTSD symptoms, such as insomnia, anxiety, heightened arousal, irritability, and sadness. The sensory treatment is a drug-free, non-invasive method of rebalancing the nervous system using the natural stimuli of light, music, and vibration.

Over the past year, Reality Center has provided services to over 250 veterans and their families, including special operators, combat infantrymen, survivors of military sexual trauma, and their families. When it comes to addressing the often dysfunctional system of PTSD treatment designed to prevent veteran suicides, the "22 Saved" Campaign is a substantial expansion of their work.

With the healing powers and efficacy of light, sound, and vibration well documented and studied, the Reality Center Team has created cutting-edge treatments that integrate these modalities to boost patients' physiological, psychological, and social health. Reality Center is committed to empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness by harnessing the transformative power of light, sound, and vibration through the use of state-of-the-art technology and expert guidance. The unconventional method practiced at the Reality Center can aid in the release of chronic pain, stress, and anxiety, as well as improve general health and well-being.

The Reality Center experience lowers the barrier to therapy by making it a fun and interactive experience while behind the scenes, it is an advanced neuroscience and biofeedback treatment facility. Their proprietary frequency technologies activate the same parts of the brain which get stimulated by deep meditation and psychedelic therapies. Combined with positive talk therapy and guided mindfulness, the result is each client leaves with a renewed sense of purpose, feelings of interconnectedness, and elevated well-being.

Reality Center plans to use the data gathered from this pilot program to expand the complimentary service into a monthly campaign throughout 2023, reaching a total of 1,848 veterans and aiming to prevent roughly a third of annual veteran suicides. Reality Center co-founder Tarun Raj explained, "Our innovative treatments have the potential to make a major difference in the fight against PTSD and the prevention of suicide. To honor those who have given so much to our country, our center is pleased to offer these potentially life-changing opportunities to veterans."

Several studies have shown that sensory and frequency therapy is effective in regulating the nervous system, lowering PTSD symptoms, and boosting overall well-being. As a result, it has widely been accepted by the medical community as a promising innovative treatment for PTSD. The "22 Saved" Campaign launched by Reality Center is an essential step towards bettering the lives of our veterans since it offers a novel, effective, and near-immediate treatment solution to the urgent need to halt veteran suicides.

The mission of Reality Center is to provide technology that facilitates positive change for humanity. Its vision is for everyone in the world to have access to tools that improve their mental, physical, and spiritual wellness.

