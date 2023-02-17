Laguna Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - With the launch of its Down Payment Assistance Program, Maxim Lending, Corp is providing up to 100% financing for Federal Housing Administration loan applicants who have a minimum credit score of 620. This aimed at potential homeowners who would like to obtain an FHA loan but who do not have a down payment.







Maxim Lending, Corp is a full-service, nationwide brokerage firm. Founder Brian Jahanbin explains that in beginning the company's Down Payment Assistance Program, the goal is to come alongside mortgage applicants who might not otherwise have considered an FHA loan for their new home.

"It can be frustrating to feel unable to purchase a home for lack of a down payment, which can be sizable," says Brian Jahanbin. "After listening to our clients, my team and I decided to step into the problem and create a program that would offer FHA loans in conjunction with down payment assistance. We hope that by providing up to 100% financing, we can speed up the loan application process for more applicants."

Senior Loan Officer Touraj Nezafati states that throughout 2023, Maxim Lending, Corp will be assessing the impact of the program on the FHA loans it processes. "We are unveiling our Down Payment Assistance Program at our offices across the United States," he confirms. "Our hope is that as the year progresses, we will see more and more people obtain mortgages and move into their dream homes."





Maxim Lending, Corp is a full-service brokerage firm founded by Brian Jahanbin. It assists loan applicants nationwide, is licensed in multiple states, and offers conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, hard money, and NQM loans.

For more information about Maxim Lending, Corp and its loans for investment properties and for borrowers with credit scores as low as 500, please visit www.maximlending.net or contact:

