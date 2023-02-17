The cloud and digital workplace services company secures former Google Executive as SVP of Engineering

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Onix Networking Corporation, a highly acclaimed, award-winning Google Cloud partner, announced today that Ramnish Singh has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Solutions Engineering and will be responsible for Onix's Cloud & Digital Workplace Solutions, Industry Offerings & Customer Advisory.

Ramnish has over 2 decades of experience in working closely with Fortune 1000 enterprises, helping them with their cloud transformation journeys. He joins Onix after over 2 years with Google Cloud as a Director in the partner ecosystem team, where he led the integrated solution offering development for Industry and Enterprise Solutions with all Global Systems Integrators, Advisory & Management Consulting Firms. Prior to Google, Ramnish held various leadership roles at Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corporation with focus on amplifying their public cloud businesses.

"Ramnish brings significant experience and expertise in areas of pre-packaged solutions, engineering, customer advisory in all major geographies, industry verticals, and technology scenarios," said Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Onix. "His deep knowledge of multiple hyperscalers and enterprise customer environments will help accelerate time to value for our customer's digital transformation in a predictable manner."

Patrick Schablitzki, Onix's Chief Operating Officer, added "We are thrilled to have Ramnish join the Onix leadership team. Ramnish's multi-cloud skills, deep understanding of strategic workloads, complex engineering, and deep expertise in various domains, technology scenarios will be invaluable to our customers and partners."

"I am very excited to join the Onix team and to help our customers accelerate value realization from Cloud with an advisory-led, curated packaged approach to help our customers be more resilient, secure, and accelerate their data-driven transformation journey," said Ramnish.

The appointment of Ramnish Singh marks the latest of a series of announcements for Onix over the last few months. On July 5, 2022, Tailwind Capital recapitalized Onix to support strategic growth and build a leading Google Cloud partner. In October, Sanjay Singh, former EVP & Global Head of the Alphabet Google Cloud Ecosystem unit at HCL Tech, joined Onix as Chief Executive Officer. In December, Patrick Schablitzki, former Managing Director, Google Cloud Customer Experience team, joined Onix as Chief Operating Officer.

About Onix:

At Onix, we help our customers increase organizational efficiency & innovation through cloud-computing solutions because we believe technology empowers people and organizations to achieve more. Our world-class team has decades of collective experience supporting cloud transformation efforts for some of the world's best-known companies. As a trusted partner for Google, we pride ourselves on being a highly strategic service provider, built to grow and adapt with our customers' needs. Visit onixnet.com to learn more about our story and solutions.

About Tailwind:

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on services companies in three core sub sectors - Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind partners with management teams to Accelerate Change, our operationally intensive approach to value creation through investments in Talent, Technology and Transformative M&A. Since inception, Tailwind has invested approximately $4 billion in over 220 acquisitions, including over 50 platform companies and over 170 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit tailwind.com.

PR contact:

Carly Sumlin

1991 Crocker Road, Suite 600, Westlake, OH 44145.

carly@onixnet.com

Phone: 330-635-7986

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155199