Das Instrument MP2 NO0010791353 MPC CONTAINER SHIPS NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2023The instrument MP2 NO0010791353 MPC CONTAINER SHIPS NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2023Das Instrument Y2A FR0013247244 ADOMOS S.A. EO-,005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2023The instrument Y2A FR0013247244 ADOMOS S.A. EO-,005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.02.2023Das Instrument B2A IT0005516130 BIOERA SPA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2023The instrument B2A IT0005516130 BIOERA SPA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2023Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2023The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2023Das Instrument 1RC GB00BZ1BLL44 CREO MEDICAL GRP LS-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2023The instrument 1RC GB00BZ1BLL44 CREO MEDICAL GRP LS-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.02.2023Das Instrument W2T0 KYG3997H1121 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2023The instrument W2T0 KYG3997H1121 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.02.2023Das Instrument 66J SE0015961016 AMNIOTICS AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2023The instrument 66J SE0015961016 AMNIOTICS AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2023Das Instrument 0NT SE0015346812 EKOBOT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2023The instrument 0NT SE0015346812 EKOBOT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2023