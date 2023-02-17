Component cost declines, local manufacturing and distributed energy are the three big trends for the renewable energy sector this year, according to S&P Global.From pv magazine USA Ongoing supply chain disruptions, shifting renewable energy procurement goals, and a global energy crisis took hold in 2022. This year, some of these trends are evolving to a new stage in the energy transition, says S&P Global. After two years of feeling the effects of tightened supply chains, raw materials and shipping costs are declining in 2023. Global shipping costs have lowered to pre-pandemic levels. However, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...