Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Feb-2023 / 07:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

17 February 2023

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 16 February 2023 that Ian Durant (Non-Executive Chairman Designate), a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR"), has purchased 3,075 ordinary shares ("Shares") of 20 pence each at a price of 810.30 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction, the interests of the above PDMR and their connected persons in the Company's Shares are as follows:

Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Ian Durant 3,075 - - 3,075 0.00%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Ian Durant Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman Designate, PDMR (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 810.30 pence 3,075 Ordinary Shares Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 3,075 Shares -- Price GBP24,916.73 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2023/02/16 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: DSH TIDM: BVIC OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 223840 EQS News ID: 1562311 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2023 02:37 ET (07:37 GMT)