Freitag, 17.02.2023
Dow Jones News
17.02.2023 | 09:10
Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Feb-2023 / 07:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britvic plc

17 February 2023

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 16 February 2023 that Ian Durant (Non-Executive Chairman Designate), a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR"), has purchased 3,075 ordinary shares ("Shares") of 20 pence each at a price of 810.30 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction, the interests of the above PDMR and their connected persons in the Company's Shares are as follows: 

Name     Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share 
                                           Capital 
Ian Durant  3,075      -            -        3,075    0.00%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                              Ian Durant 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                         Non-Executive Chairman Designate, PDMR 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                              Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                               635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                       ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                    Acquisition of Shares 
                                       Price(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       810.30 pence  3,075 Ordinary Shares 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume             3,075 Shares 
          -- Price 
                                       GBP24,916.73 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction                2023/02/16 
(f)      Place of the transaction                    London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  223840 
EQS News ID:  1562311 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2023 02:37 ET (07:37 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
