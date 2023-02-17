Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock! Dieses Mal früher einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JM27 ISIN: CA21037X1006 Ticker-Symbol: W9C 
Tradegate
16.02.23
15:30 Uhr
1.648,00 Euro
+2,00
+0,12 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.626,001.653,0010:13
1.626,001.653,0010:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2023 | 01:06
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellation Software Inc.: Fair Market Value of Lumine Group Spin-Out Shares

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 6, 2023 Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced it had declared a special dividend (the "Dividend"), pursuant to which all common shareholders of record on February 16, 2023 (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive, by way of a dividend-in-kind, 3.0003833 subordinate voting shares of Lumine Group Inc. (the "Spin-Out Shares") for each common share of Constellation held. The payment date for the Dividend is expected to be on or about February 23, 2023. The common shares of Constellation commenced trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of markets on February 15, 2023.

Following the distribution of the Spin-Out Shares, there will be 63,582,712 subordinate voting shares of Lumine Group outstanding, representing all of the outstanding Spin-Out Shares. CSI will indirectly own preferred shares of Lumine Group that will have a cumulative dividend entitlement of 5% and a redemption amount equal to the fair market value of the business at the time of the Dividend. CSI will have the right to cause the redemption of those preferred shares at the redemption amount at any time, subject to certain conditions. As a result, the Spin-Out Shares are expected to have a nominal fair market value of US$0.0001 per share at the time of the Dividend. (See the Lumine Group Inc. final prospectus dated February 6, 2023 (the "Final Prospectus"), filed on SEDAR, for more information.)

The Spin-Out Shares will, on the basis set forth in the Final Prospectus, be qualified investments under the Income Tax Act (Canada) for a trust governed by a registered retirement savings plan, deferred profit sharing plan, registered retirement income fund, registered education savings plan, registered disability savings plan, and a tax free savings account.

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.