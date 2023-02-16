Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.: PacBio Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth quarter results

Received record orders in the fourth quarter, including orders for 96 instruments, which included orders for 76 Revio systems from 43 customers across 13 countries and representing a broad set of applications.

Revenue of $27.4 million, a 24% decrease compared with $36.0 million in the prior year period.

Instrument revenue of $6.1 million, compared with $16.2 million in the prior-year period.

Consumables revenue of $16.7 million compared with $15.0 million in the prior year period. Sequel II and IIe consumables represented approximately 94% of our total consumable revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the rest from older systems and other consumables.

Service and other revenue of $4.6 million compared with $4.8 million in the prior year period.

Delivered 18 Sequel IIe systems, compared with 48 Sequel II/IIe systems in the prior year period.

Installed base of 512 Sequel II/IIe systems as of December 31, 2022, compared with 374 as of December 31, 2021 .

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.1 million, representing a 69% decrease compared with $16.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a gross margin of 19% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 47% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.3 million and represented a non-GAAP gross margin of 19% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 47% for the fourth quarter of 2021 (see accompanying tables for reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP measures).

Operating expenses totaled $92.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $81.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $87.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $79.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 included non-cash share-based compensation of $16.8 million and $17.5 million, respectively.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $84.4 million, compared to a net loss of $69.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $79.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $66.4 million for the prior-year period.

Net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.37 compared to net loss per share of $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.35 compared to $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit, net loss, and net loss per share in the fourth quarter reflect loss on purchase commitments and adjustments for excess inventory totaling approximately $7.1 million primarily related to a faster-than-expected ramp in Revio demand, which resulted in a faster-than-expected decline in Sequel II/IIe demand upon the launch of Revio.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments, excluding short- and long-term restricted cash, at December 31, 2022, totaled $772.3 million, compared to $1,044.4 million at December 31, 2021 .

Fiscal year 2022 results

Revenue of $128.3 million, a 2% decrease compared with $130.5 million in 2021.

Placed 138 Sequel II/IIe systems during the year compared to 171 Sequel II/IIe systems placed in 2021.

Instrument revenue of $48.7 million compared with $61.3 million in 2021.

Consumables revenue of $60.0 million compared with $52.2 million in 2021.

Service and other revenue of $19.6 million compared with $17.0 million in 2021.

Gross profit for 2022 was $49.0 million, representing a 17% decrease compared with $58.9 million for 2021 and gross margin of 38% compared to 45% for 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for 2022 was $49.8 million and represented a non-GAAP gross margin of 39%, compared to 45% for 2021.

Operating expenses totaled $356.2 million, compared to $269.3 million for 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $353.7 million, compared to $236.9 million for 2021. Operating expenses for 2022 and 2021 included non-cash share-based compensation of $73.8 million and $67.2 million, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses included non-cash share-based compensation of $73.8 million in 2022 compared to $55.7 million in 2021.

Net loss for 2022 was $314.2 million, compared to a net loss of $181.2 million for 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $311.0 million, compared to $190.0 million for 2021.

Net loss per share for 2022 was $1.40, compared to net loss per share of $0.89 for 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share for 2022 was $1.38 compared to $0.93 for 2021.

Updates since our last earnings release

Celebrated long-read sequencing being named Nature Methods' "Method of the Year 2022," recognizing the impact of long-read sequencing in various groundbreaking studies, including those leveraging PacBio.

Shipped our first early access Revio system to the Broad Institute and expect to commence commercial Revio shipments in March 2023 .

Delivered Onso to three beta customers, including the Broad Institute, Corteva Agriscience, and Weill Cornell Medical College, and remain on track to begin commercialization of Onso in the second quarter of 2023.

Announced plans to expand MAS-Seq technology to 16S rRNA and bulk RNA-Seq solutions, which can expand throughput in these applications by up to 16-fold through short fragment concatenation.

Introduced the PacBio Compatible program designed to make PacBio sequencing more accessible, which includes partners across all ends of the sequencing workflow, from automation and sample and library prep to secondary and tertiary analysis tools.

Announced a collaboration with the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods in the hopes of better understanding the genetic causes of certain rare diseases in individuals and cohorts within the Japanese population.

Announced HiFi sequencing technology will be used in a pilot project for the Children's Rare Disease Cohorts Initiative (CRDC) at Boston Children's Hospital to investigate genetic and epigenetic variants associated with rare pediatric diseases.

Raised approximately $201 million in gross proceeds in an upsized public offering of common stock in January 2023 .

"The year is off to an excellent start with a strong Revio order book and continued customer enthusiasm for the new product," said Christian Henry, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Momentum is clearly building for highly accurate, long-read solutions, with Nature Methods naming long-read sequencing its 'Method of the Year' and studies like the preprint from All of Us researchers concluding that we should continue developing population-scale cohorts sequenced with long-reads only."

The condensed consolidated financial statements that follow should be read in conjunction with the notes set forth in PacBio's Annual Report on Form 10-K when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:





















Product revenue $ 22,771

$ 31,167

$ 108,699

$ 113,505 Service and other revenue

4,582



4,852



19,605



17,008 Total revenue

27,353



36,019



128,304



130,513 Cost of revenue:





















Cost of product revenue

15,045



14,909



60,932



56,358 Cost of service and other revenue

3,280



4,161



13,899



14,989 Amortization of intangible assets

183



183



733



306 Loss on purchase commitment

3,705



-



3,705



- Total cost of revenue

22,213



19,253



79,269



71,653 Gross profit

5,140



16,766



49,035



58,860 Operating expense:





















Research and development

42,623



42,576



193,000



112,899 Sales, general and administrative

45,003



37,320



160,854



124,124 Merger-related expenses (1)

-



403



-



31,129 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2)

4,598



1,143



2,377



1,143 Total operating expense

92,224



81,442



356,231



269,295























Operating loss

(87,084)



(64,676)



(307,196)



(210,435) Loss from Continuation Advances from Illumina

-



-



-



(52,000) Interest expense

(3,648)



(3,479)



(14,690)



(12,530) Other income, net

6,348



1



7,638



93 Loss before expense (benefit) from income taxes

(84,384)



(68,154)



(314,248)



(274,872) Expense (benefit) from income taxes (3)

-



1,175



-



(93,649) Net loss $ (84,384)

$ (69,329)

$ (314,248)

$ (181,223)























Net loss per share:





















Basic $ (0.37)

$ (0.31)

$ (1.40)

$ (0.89) Diluted $ (0.37)

$ (0.31)

$ (1.40)

$ (0.89)























Shares used in computing net loss per share:





















Basic

226,241



220,730



224,550



204,136 Diluted

226,241



220,730



224,550



204,136

__________________



(1) Merger-related expenses during the three months ended December 31, 2021 consisted of transaction costs arising from the acquisitions of Omniome and Circulomics. Merger-related expenses during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, consisted of $12.2 million in transaction costs arising from the acquisitions of Omniome and Circulomics and $18.9 million in share-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain equity awards in connection with the Omniome merger. (2) Change in fair value of contingent consideration during the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was due to fair value adjustments of milestone payments payable upon the commercialization of acquired IPR&D. (3) Deferred income tax expense during the three months ended December 31, 2021 was due to an adjustment made to the valuation allowance in connection with the Omniome acquisition. Deferred income tax benefit during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was due to the release of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets due to the recognition of deferred tax liabilities in connection with the Omniome and Circulomics acquisitions.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



















Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Revenue:















Product revenue $ 22,771

$ 27,509

$ 31,167 Service and other revenue

4,582



4,802



4,852 Total revenue

27,353



32,311



36,019 Cost of revenue:















Cost of product revenue

15,045



15,568



14,909 Cost of service and other revenue

3,280



3,012



4,161 Amortization of intangible assets

183



184



183 Loss on purchase commitment

3,705



-



- Total cost of revenue

22,213



18,764



19,253 Gross profit

5,140



13,547



16,766 Operating expense:















Research and development

42,623



47,092



42,576 Sales, general and administrative

45,003



36,795



37,320 Merger-related expenses (1)

-



-



403 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2)

4,598



4,280



1,143 Total operating expense

92,224



88,167



81,442

















Operating loss

(87,084)



(74,620)



(64,676)

















Interest expense

(3,648)



(3,664)



(3,479) Other income, net

6,348



1,313



1 Loss before expense from income taxes

(84,384)



(76,971)



(68,154) Expense from income taxes (3)

-



-



1,175 Net loss $ (84,384)

$ (76,971)

$ (69,329)

















Net loss per share:















Basic $ (0.37)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.31) Diluted $ (0.37)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.31)

















Shares used in computing net loss per share:















Basic

226,241



225,123



220,730 Diluted

226,241



225,123



220,730

























__________

(1) Merger-related expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 consisted of transaction costs arising from the acquisitions of Omniome and Circulomics. (2) Change in fair value of contingent consideration during the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 was due to fair value adjustments of milestone payments payable upon the commercialization of acquired IPR&D. (3) Deferred income tax expense during the three months ended December 31, 2021 was due to an adjustment made to the valuation allowance in connection with the Omniome acquisition.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)













December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Cash and investments $ 772,318

$ 1,044,400 Accounts receivable, net

18,786



24,241 Inventory, net

50,381



24,599 Prepaid and other current assets

10,289



7,394 Property and equipment, net

41,580



32,504 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

39,763



46,617 Restricted cash

3,222



5,092 Intangible assets, net

410,245



410,979 Goodwill

409,974



409,974 Other long-term assets

10,528



1,170 Total Assets $ 1,767,086

$ 2,006,970











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Accounts payable $ 12,028

$ 11,002 Accrued expenses

32,596



36,261 Deferred revenue

32,292



36,026 Operating lease liabilities

49,956



57,680 Contingent consideration liability

172,094



169,717 Convertible senior notes, net

896,683



896,067 Other liabilities

8,533



9,230 Stockholders' equity

562,904



790,987 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,767,086

$ 2,006,970













Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021































GAAP net loss

$ (84,384)

$ (76,971)

$ (69,329)

$ (314,248)

$ (181,223) Merger-related expenses (1)



-



-



403



-



31,129 Income tax expense (benefit) resulting from acquisitions (2)



-



-



1,175



-



(93,649) Fair value adjustment to Circulomics inventory at acquisition date



-



-



-



-



183 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3)



4,598



4,280



1,143



2,377



1,143 Amortization of intangible assets



228



228



226



913



380 Loss from Continuation Advances from Illumina



-



-



-



-



52,000 Non-GAAP net loss

$ (79,558)

$ (72,463)

$ (66,382)

$ (310,958)

$ (190,037)































GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.37)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.31)

$ (1.40)

$ (0.89) Merger-related expenses (1)



-



-



-



-



0.15 Income tax benefit resulting from acquisitions (2)



-



-



0.01



-



(0.46) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3)



0.02



0.02



0.01



0.01



0.01 Amortization of intangible assets



-



-



-



-



- Loss from Continuation Advances from Illumina



-



-



-



-



0.25 Other adjustments and rounding differences



-



-



(0.01)



0.01



0.01 Non-GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.35)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.30)

$ (1.38)

$ (0.93)































GAAP gross profit

$ 5,140

$ 13,547

$ 16,766

$ 49,035

$ 58,860 Fair value adjustment to Circulomics inventory at acquisition date



-



-



-



-



183 Amortization of intangible assets



183



184



183



733



306 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 5,323

$ 13,731

$ 16,949

$ 49,768

$ 59,349































GAAP gross profit %



19 %



42 %



47 %



38 %



45 %































Non-GAAP gross profit %



19 %



42 %



47 %



39 %



45 %































GAAP total operating expense

$ 92,224

$ 88,167

$ 81,442

$ 356,231

$ 269,295 Merger-related expenses (1)



-



-



(403)



-



(31,129) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3)



(4,598)



(4,280)



(1,143)



(2,377)



(1,143) Amortization of intangible assets



(45)



(44)



(43)



(180)



(74) Non-GAAP total operating expense

$ 87,581

$ 83,843

$ 79,853

$ 353,674

$ 236,949

____________



(1) Merger-related expenses consisted of transaction costs arising from the acquisitions of Omniome and Circulomics and share-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain equity awards in connection with the Omniome merger. (2) A deferred income tax expense (benefit) was related to the release of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets due to the recognition of deferred tax liabilities in connection with the Omniome and Circulomics acquisitions. (3) Change in fair value of contingent consideration was related to fair value adjustments of milestone payments payable upon the commercialization of acquired IPR&D.

