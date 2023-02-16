Digital Realty Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.
Highlights
- Reported net (loss) / income available to common stockholders of ($0.02) per share in 4Q22, compared to $3.71 in 4Q21
- Reported FFO per share of $1.45 in 4Q22, compared to $1.54 in 4Q21
- Reported Core FFO per share of $1.65 in 4Q22, compared to $1.67 in 4Q21
- Reported Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.71 in 4Q22 and $6.91 per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022
- Signed total bookings during 4Q22 that are expected to generate $117 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $14 million contribution from interconnection
- Introduced 2023 Core FFO per share outlook of $6.65 - $6.75
Financial Results
Digital Realty reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 billion, a 3% increase from the previous quarter and a 11% increase from the same quarter last year.
The company delivered fourth quarter of 2022 net income of $1 million, and net (loss) / income available to common stockholders of ($6) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared to $0.75 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $3.71 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Digital Realty generated fourth quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $639 million, a 3% increase from the previous quarter and a 9% increase over the same quarter last year.
The company reported fourth quarter of 2022 funds from operations (FFO) of $440 million, or $1.45 per share, compared to $1.55 per share in the previous quarter and $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year.
Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered fourth quarter of 2022 Core FFO per share of $1.65, compared to $1.67 per share in the previous quarter, and $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty delivered Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.71 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.91 per share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 .
Leasing Activity
In the fourth quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings that are expected to generate $117 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $14 million contribution from interconnection.
"Our fourth quarter results demonstrate the strengthening value proposition of PlatformDIGITAL and the growing momentum in our core business," said Digital Realty President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Power . "The Digital Realty team will continue to focus on delivering innovative and sustainable data center solutions while evolving to efficiently enable our customers to transform their businesses and succeed in the digital world."
The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the contractual commencement date was fifteen months.
In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $195 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2022 rolled up 0.8% on a cash basis and up 1.1% on a GAAP basis.
New leases signed during the fourth quarter of 2022 are summarized by region as follows:
Annualized GAAP
Base Rent
GAAP Base Rent
GAAP Base Rent
The Americas
(in thousands)
Square Feet
per Square Foot
Megawatts
per Kilowatt
0-1 MW
$10,437
39
$266
3.5
$251
> 1 MW
23,311
217
107
18.6
104
Other (1)
11
0
52
-
-
Total
$33,759
257
$132
22.1
$127
EMEA (2)
0-1 MW
$20,492
49
$415
6.5
$264
> 1 MW
24,291
224
109
16.4
123
Other (1)
304
12
25
-
-
Total
$45,087
285
$158
22.9
$163
Asia Pacific (2)
0-1 MW
$2,240
5
$409
0.4
$463
> 1 MW
22,455
114
197
14.0
134
Other (1)
93
2
55
-
-
Total
$24,788
121
$204
14.4
$143
All Regions (2)
0-1 MW
$33,169
94
$353
10.4
$267
> 1 MW
70,057
555
126
49.0
119
Other (1)
409
14
29
-
-
Total
$103,634
663
$156
59.4
$145
Interconnection
$13,564
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Grand Total
$117,198
663
$156
59.4
$145
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences.
(1)
Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities.
(2)
Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended December 31, 2022.
Investment Activity
During the fourth quarter, Digital Realty closed on the sale of a 25% interest in a data center facility in Frankfurt, Germany to Digital Core REIT (SGX: DCRU) in a transaction that valued the facility at €558 million, or approximately $596 million (at 100% share). The transaction generated net proceeds to Digital Realty of €139.6 million, or approximately $150 million . Digital Core REIT has an option to acquire up to an 89.9% interest in the Frankfurt facility, subject to market conditions.
Also during the fourth quarter, Digital Realty acquired four sites totaling 65 acres that will support the future development of up to 84 megawatts of IT load for $55 million, or approximately $0.8 million per acre. Separately, Digital Realty entered into a ground lease with an option to purchase a 4.6-acre land parcel adjacent to its Dugny campus in Paris, France for a total expected investment of €34.3 million, or approximately $36.6 million .
Balance Sheet
Digital Realty had approximately $16.6 billion of total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022, comprised of $16.1 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.5 billion of secured debt and other. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 6.9x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 36.8% and fixed charge coverage was 4.9x.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions:
- In mid-November, completed physical settlement of the remaining $0.5 billion under our September 2021 forward equity sale agreements.
- In early December, closed an offering of $350 million of additional 5.550% notes due 2028.
Subsequent to quarter end, Digital Realty closed a $740 million two-year US dollar term loan with an initial maturity date of March 31, 2025 and a one-year extension option.
2023 Outlook
Digital Realty introduced its 2023 Core FFO per share outlook of $6.65 - $6.75 and provided its 2023 constant-currency Core FFO per share outlook of $6.65 - $6.75 . The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.
As of
Top-Line and Cost Structure
February 16, 2023
Total revenue
$5.700 - $5.800 billion
Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)
($55 - $60 million)
Adjusted EBITDA
$2.675 - $2.725 billion
G&A
$425 - $435 million
Internal Growth
Rental rates on renewal leases
Cash basis
Greater than 3.0%
GAAP basis
Greater than 3.0%
Year-end portfolio occupancy
85.0% - 86.0%
"Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)
3.0% - 4.0%
Foreign Exchange Rates
U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling
$1.20 - $1.25
U.S. Dollar / Euro
$1.00 - $1.05
External Growth
Dispositions / Joint Venture Capital
Dollar volume
$1.5 - $2.5 billion
Cap rate
0.0% - 10.0%
Development
CapEx (3)
$2.3 - $2.5 billion
Average stabilized yields
9.0% - 15.0%
Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (4)
$15 - $20 million
Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (5)
$230 - $240 million
Balance Sheet
Long-term debt issuance
Dollar amount
$1.0 - $1.5 billion
Pricing
4.5% - 5.5%
Timing
First Half 2023
Net income per diluted share
$1.15 - $1.25
Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale
$5.25 - $5.25
Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)
$6.40 - $6.50
Non-core expenses and revenue streams
$0.25 - $0.25
Core Funds From Operations / share
$6.65 - $6.75
Foreign currency translation adjustments
$0.00 - $0.00
Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share
$6.65 - $6.75
(1)
Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rental expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments).
(2)
The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2021 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2022-2023, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented.
(3)
Includes land acquisitions.
(4)
Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs.
(5)
Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.
Note: The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this document for further discussion.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to Core FFO, and definitions of FFO and Core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.
The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, external growth factors, such as dispositions, and balance sheet items, such as debt issuances, that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
Investor Conference Call
Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on February 16, 2023, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's fourth quarter 2022 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature President & Chief Executive Officer Andy Power and Chief Financial Officer Matt Mercier .
To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 6468514 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/.
Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until March 16, 2023. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 6581304. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.
About Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact Information
Matt Mercier
Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
(737) 281-0101
Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby
Investor Relations
Digital Realty
(737) 281-0101
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations
Financial Supplement
Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Fourth Quarter 2022
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Rental revenues
$834,374
$787,839
$767,313
$751,962
$763,117
$3,141,488
$3,059,682
Tenant reimbursements - Utilities
247,725
251,420
218,198
224,547
195,340
941,891
739,116
Tenant reimbursements - Other
46,045
49,419
52,688
51,511
58,528
199,663
235,783
Interconnection & other
97,286
95,486
93,338
93,530
89,850
379,641
360,459
Fee income
7,508
6,169
5,072
5,757
4,133
24,506
13,442
Other
168
1,749
2,713
15
200
4,645
19,401
Total Operating Revenues
$1,233,108
$1,192,082
$1,139,321
$1,127,323
$1,111,167
$4,691,834
$4,427,883
Utilities
$268,561
$271,844
$223,426
$241,239
$213,933
$1,005,070
$784,574
Rental property operating
222,430
205,886
198,076
194,354
205,250
820,746
785,931
Property taxes
42,032
39,860
47,213
46,526
42,673
175,631
190,388
Insurance
4,578
4,002
3,836
3,698
3,507
16,114
17,425
Depreciation & amortization
430,130
388,704
376,967
382,132
378,883
1,577,933
1,486,632
General & administration
104,451
95,792
101,991
96,435
103,705
398,669
393,311
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
15,980
1,655
3,786
2,077
1,003
23,498
7,343
Transaction and integration expenses
17,350
25,862
13,586
11,968
12,427
68,766
47,426
Impairment of investments in real estate
3,000
-
-
-
18,291
3,000
18,291
Other expenses
3,615
1,096
70
7,657
(1)
12,438
2,550
Total Operating Expenses
$1,112,127
$1,034,701
$968,950
$986,087
$979,669
$4,101,865
$3,733,874
Operating Income
$120,981
$157,381
$170,371
$141,236
$131,498
$589,969
$694,009
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures
(28,112)
(12,254)
(34,088)
60,958
(7,714)
(13,496)
62,282
Gain / (loss) on sale of investments
(6)
173,990
-
2,770
1,047,011
176,754
1,380,796
Interest and other income (expense), net
(22,894)
15,752
13,008
3,051
(4,349)
8,918
(4,358)
Interest (expense)
(86,882)
(76,502)
(69,023)
(66,725)
(71,762)
(299,132)
(293,846)
Income tax benefit / (expense)
17,676
(19,576)
(16,406)
(13,244)
(3,961)
(31,551)
(72,799)
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(51,135)
(325)
(51,135)
(18,672)
Net Income
$763
$238,791
$63,862
$76,911
$1,090,397
$380,327
$1,747,412
Net loss / (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,326
(1,716)
(436)
(3,629)
(22,587)
(2,455)
(38,153)
Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
$4,089
$237,075
$63,426
$73,282
$1,067,811
$377,872
$1,709,259
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
(10,181)
(10,181)
(10,181)
(10,181)
(10,181)
(40,725)
(45,761)
Gain on / (Issuance costs associated with) redeemed preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
18,000
Net (Loss) / Income Available to Common Stockholders
($6,093)
$226,894
$53,245
$63,101
$1,057,630
$337,147
$1,681,498
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
289,364,739
286,693,071
284,694,064
284,525,992
283,869,662
286,333,747
282,474,927
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
301,712,082
296,414,726
285,109,903
285,025,099
284,868,184
297,919,336
283,221,968
Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units
307,546,353
302,257,518
290,944,163
290,662,421
290,893,110
303,708,327
289,912,489
Net (loss) / income per share - basic
($0.02)
$0.79
$0.19
$0.22
$3.73
$1.18
$5.95
Net (loss) / income per share - diluted
($0.02)
$0.75
$0.19
$0.22
$3.71
$1.13
$5.94
Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Financial Supplement
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Fourth Quarter 2022
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Net (Loss) / Income Available to Common Stockholders
($6,093)
$226,894
$53,245
$63,101
$1,057,630
$337,147
|
$1,681,498
Adjustments:
Non-controlling interest in operating partnership
(586)
5,400
1,500
1,600
23,100
7,914
39,100
Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)
422,951
381,425
369,327
374,162
372,447
1,547,865
1,463,512
Depreciation related to non-controlling interests
(13,856)
(8,254)
-
-
-
(22,110)
-
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
33,927
30,831
29,022
29,320
24,146
123,099
85,800
(Gain) / loss on real estate transactions
572
(173,990)
(1,144)
(2,770)
(1,047,010)
(177,332)
(1,445,229)
Impairment of investments in real estate
3,000
-
-
-
18,291
3,000
18,291
Funds From Operations - diluted
$439,915
$462,306
$451,949
$465,412
$448,602
$1,819,583
$1,842,971
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
295,199
292,536
290,528
290,163
289,895
292,123
289,165
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)(3)
307,546
302,258
290,944
290,662
290,893
303,708
289,912
Funds From Operations per share - basic
$1.49
$1.58
$1.56
$1.60
$1.55
$6.23
$6.37
Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)(3)
$1.45
$1.55
$1.55
$1.60
$1.54
$6.03
$6.36
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Funds From Operations - diluted
$439,915
$462,306
$451,949
$465,412
$448,602
$1,819,583
$1,842,971
Other non-core revenue adjustments
(3,786)
(1,818)
456
13,916
9,859
8,768
(19,388)
Transaction and integration expenses
17,350
25,862
13,586
11,968
12,427
68,766
47,426
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
51,135
325
51,135
18,672
(Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,000)
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4)
15,980
1,655
3,786
2,077
1,003
23,498
7,343
(Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation
14,564
(1,120)
29,539
(67,676)
14,308
(24,694)
30,505
Other non-core expense adjustments
3,615
1,046
70
7,657
(1)
12,388
(15,939)
Core Funds From Operations - diluted
$487,638
$487,931
$499,386
$484,490
$486,525
$1,959,444
$1,893,590
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)(3)
295,519
292,830
290,944
290,662
290,893
292,528
289,912
Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)
$1.65
$1.67
$1.72
$1.67
$1.67
$6.70
$6.53
(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Depreciation & amortization per income statement
$430,130
$388,704
$376,967
$382,132
$378,883
1,577,933
1,486,632
Non-real estate depreciation
(7,179)
(7,279)
(7,640)
(7,970)
(6,436)
(30,068)
(23,120)
Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization
$422,951
$381,425
$369,327
$374,162
$372,447
$1,547,865
1,463,512
(2)
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and Core FFO, see the definitions section.
(3)
Certain of Teraco's minority indirect shareholders have the right to put their shares in an upstream parent company of Teraco to Digital Realty in exchange for cash or the equivalent value of shares of Digital Realty common stock, or a combination thereof. US GAAP requires Digital Realty to assume the put right is settled in shares for purposes of calculating diluted EPS. This same approach was utilized to calculate FFO/share. The potential future dilutive impact associated with this put right will be excluded from Core FFO and AFFO until settlement occurs - causing diluted share count to be higher for FFO than for Core FFO and AFFO.
(4)
Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
Financial Supplement
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data
Fourth Quarter 2022
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders
$487,638
$487,931
$499,386
$484,490
$486,525
$1,959,444
$1,893,590
Adjustments:
Non-real estate depreciation
7,179
7,279
7,640
7,970
6,436
30,068
23,120
Amortization of deferred financing costs
3,753
3,270
3,330
3,634
3,515
13,987
14,397
Amortization of debt discount/premium
1,276
1,146
1,193
1,214
1,107
4,829
4,545
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
16,042
15,948
15,799
14,453
15,097
62,242
61,855
Straight-line rental revenue
(29,392)
(18,123)
(17,278)
(18,810)
(16,497)
(83,604)
(63,096)
Straight-line rental expense
(208)
2,679
(2,237)
4,168
5,753
4,401
27,499
Above- and below-market rent amortization
(762)
(465)
196
335
910
(696)
6,070
Deferred tax expense / (benefit)
(4,885)
(5,233)
(769)
(1,604)
(13,731)
(12,491)
19,394
Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions
9,578
9,866
9,411
13,261
9,564
42,117
42,826
Recurring capital expenditures (1)
(109,999)
(66,200)
(43,497)
(46,770)
(87,550)
(266,466)
(217,103)
AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (2)
$380,220
$438,097
$473,173
$462,341
$411,130
$1,753,831
$1,813,096
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic
295,199
292,536
290,528
290,163
289,895
292,123
289,165
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)
295,519
292,830
290,944
290,662
290,893
292,528
289,912
AFFO per share - diluted (3)
$1.29
$1.50
$1.63
$1.59
$1.41
$6.00
$6.25
Dividends per share and common unit
$1.22
$1.22
$1.22
$1.22
$1.16
$4.88
$4.64
.
Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio
94.8 %
81.5 %
75.0 %
76.7 %
82.1 %
81.4 %
74.2 %
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Share Count Detail
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding
295,199
292,536
290,528
290,163
289,895
292,123
289,165
Add: Effect of dilutive securities
320
294
416
499
998
405
747
Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted
295,519
292,830
290,944
290,662
290,893
292,528
289,912
(1)
Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions.
(2)
For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and Core FFO, see above.
(3)
For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Financial Supplement
Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data
Fourth Quarter 2022
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
Assets
Investments in real estate:
Real estate
$26,136,057
$24,876,600
$24,065,933
$23,769,712
$23,625,451
Construction in progress
4,789,134
4,222,142
3,362,114
3,523,484
3,213,387
Land held for future development
118,452
34,713
37,460
107,003
133,683
Investments in real estate
$31,043,643
$29,133,455
$27,465,507
$27,400,199
$26,972,522
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(7,268,981)
(6,826,918)
(6,665,118)
(6,467,233)
(6,210,281)
Net Investments in Properties
$23,774,662
$22,306,537
$20,800,389
$20,932,966
$20,762,241
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
1,991,426
1,912,958
1,942,549
2,044,074
1,807,689
Net Investments in Real Estate
$25,766,088
$24,219,495
$22,742,937
$22,977,040
$22,569,930
Cash and cash equivalents
$141,773
$176,969
$99,226
$157,964
$142,698
Accounts and other receivables (1)
969,292
861,117
797,208
774,579
671,721
Deferred rent
601,590
556,198
554,016
545,666
547,385
Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net
3,092,627
3,035,861
2,521,390
2,640,795
2,735,486
Goodwill
9,208,497
8,728,105
7,545,107
7,802,440
7,937,440
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,351,329
1,253,393
1,310,970
1,361,942
1,405,441
Other assets
353,802
384,079
385,202
420,119
359,459
Total Assets
$41,484,998
$39,215,217
$35,956,057
$36,680,546
$36,369,560
Liabilities and Equity
Global unsecured revolving credit facilities
$2,150,451
$2,255,139
$1,440,040
$943,325
$398,172
Unsecured term loans
797,449
729,976
-
-
-
Unsecured senior notes, net of discount
13,120,033
12,281,410
12,695,568
13,284,650
12,903,370
Secured debt and other, net of premiums
528,870
491,984
158,699
160,240
146,668
Operating lease liabilities
1,471,044
1,363,712
1,418,540
1,472,510
1,512,187
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
1,868,884
1,621,406
1,619,222
1,572,359
1,543,623
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,192,752
1,145,097
611,582
649,112
666,451
Accrued dividends and distributions
363,716
-
-
-
338,729
Security deposits and prepaid rent
369,654
341,552
341,140
346,911
336,578
Total Liabilities
$21,862,853
$20,230,276
$18,284,791
$18,429,107
$17,845,778
Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership
1,514,680
1,429,920
41,047
42,734
46,995
Equity
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized:
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2)
$193,540
$193,540
$193,540
$193,540
$193,540
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3)
203,264
203,264
203,264
203,264
203,264
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)
334,886
334,886
334,886
334,886
334,886
Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000,000 shares authorized (5)
2,887
2,851
2,824
2,824
2,824
Additional paid-in capital
22,142,868
21,528,384
21,091,364
21,069,391
21,075,863
Dividends in excess of earnings
(4,698,313)
(4,336,201)
(4,211,685)
(3,916,854)
(3,631,929)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(595,798)
(862,804)
(475,561)
(188,844)
(173,880)
Total Stockholders' Equity
$17,583,334
$17,063,920
$17,138,632
$17,698,207
$18,004,568
Noncontrolling Interests
Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership
$419,317
$421,484
$432,213
$444,029
$425,337
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
104,814
69,617
59,374
66,470
46,882
Total Noncontrolling Interests
$524,131
$491,101
$491,587
$510,499
$472,219
Total Equity
$18,107,465
$17,555,021
$17,630,219
$18,208,706
$18,476,787
Total Liabilities and Equity
$41,484,998
$39,215,217
$35,956,057
$36,680,546
$36,369,560
(1)
Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $33,048 and $28,574 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2)
Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3)
Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 and $210,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(4)
Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 and $345,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 13,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(5)
Common Stock: 291,148,222 and 284,415,013 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation &
Amortization and Financial Ratios
Financial Supplement
Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands
Fourth Quarter 2022
Three Months Ended
Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
Net (Loss) / Income Available to Common Stockholders
($6,093)
$226,894
$53,245
$63,101
$1,057,630
Interest
86,882
76,502
69,023
66,725
71,762
Loss from early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
51,135
325
Income tax expense (benefit)
(17,676)
19,576
16,406
13,244
3,961
Depreciation & amortization
430,130
388,704
376,967
382,132
378,883
EBITDA
$493,244
$711,676
$515,642
$576,337
$1,512,561
Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization
33,927
30,831
29,023
29,319
24,146
Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense
53,481
11,948
6,708
21,111
15,222
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
15,980
1,655
3,786
2,077
1,003
Transaction and integration expenses
17,350
25,862
13,586
11,968
12,427
(Gain) / loss on sale of investments
6
(173,990)
-
(2,770)
(1,047,011)
Impairment of investments in real estate
3,000
-
-
-
18,291
Other non-core adjustments, net
15,127
(94)
31,633
(48,858)
14,307
Non-controlling interests
(3,326)
1,716
436
3,629
22,587
Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends
10,181
10,181
10,181
10,181
10,181
(Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$638,969
$619,786
$610,994
$602,994
$583,713
(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the definitions section.
Three Months Ended
Financial Ratios
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-21
Total GAAP interest expense
$86,882
$76,502
$69,023
$66,725
$71,762
Capitalized interest
24,581
17,304
14,131
14,751
15,328
Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts
(67,909)
31,860
(43,952)
52,324
(37,974)
Cash Interest Expense (2)
$43,554
$125,666
$39,202
$133,800
$49,116
Preferred dividends
10,181
10,181
10,181
10,181
10,181
Total Fixed Charges (3)
$121,644
$103,987
$93,335
$91,657
$97,271
Coverage
Interest coverage ratio (4)
5.3x
6.1x
6.6x
6.1x
6.0x
Cash interest coverage ratio (5)
11.9x
4.6x
12.6x
4.0x
9.8x
Fixed charge coverage ratio (6)
4.9x
5.5x
6.0x
5.5x
5.4x
Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (7)
10.0x
4.3x
10.4x
3.7x
8.3x
Leverage
Debt to total enterprise value (8) (9)
35.2 %
34.5 %
27.1 %
25.5 %
20.5 %
Debt plus preferred stock to total enterprise value (10)
36.8 %
36.2 %
28.5 %
26.8 %
21.7 %
Pre-tax income to interest expense (11)
1.0x
4.1x
1.9x
2.2x
16.2x
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (12)
6.9x
6.7x
6.2x
6.3x
6.1x
(2)
Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash based interest expense.
(3)
Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, and preferred dividends.
(4)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense).
(5)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense).
(6)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges).
(7)
Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of cash interest expense, and preferred dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash fixed charges).
(8)
Mortgage debt and other loans divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock.
(9)
Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock.
(10)
Same as (8), except numerator includes preferred stock.
(11)
Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense.
(12)
Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.
Definitions
Funds From Operations (FFO):
We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from real estate transactions, impairment of investment in real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, non-controlling interests in operating partnership and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO):
We present core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate Core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) other non-core revenue adjustments, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss from early extinguishment of debt, (iv) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX revaluation, and (vii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of Core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate Core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' Core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO):
We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from Core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax expense / (benefit), (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
We believe that earnings before interest, loss from early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.
Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI:
Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.
Additional Definitions
Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.
Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is mortgage debt and other loans plus preferred stock divided by mortgage debt and other loans plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.
Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, GAAP interest expense was $87 million, capitalized interest was $25 million and scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends was $10 million .
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Operating income
$120,981
$157,381
$131,498
$589,969
$694,009
Fee income
(7,508)
(6,169)
(4,133)
(24,506)
(13,442)
Other income
(168)
(1,749)
(200)
(4,645)
(19,401)
Depreciation and amortization
430,130
388,704
378,883
1,577,933
1,486,632
General and administrative
104,451
95,792
103,705
398,669
393,311
Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses
15,980
1,655
1,003
23,498
7,343
Transaction expenses
17,350
25,862
12,427
68,766
47,426
Other expenses
3,615
1,096
(1)
12,438
2,550
Net Operating Income
$687,830
$662,572
$641,472
$2,645,122
$2,616,720
Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)
Net Operating Income
$687,830
$662,572
$641,472
$2,645,122
$2,616,720
Straight-line rental revenue
(32,226)
(17,505)
(16,345)
(70,394)
(64,107)
Straight-line rental expense
(680)
2,499
5,453
2,857
27,050
Above- and below-market rent amortization
(762)
(465)
910
(696)
6,069
Cash Net Operating Income
$654,163
$647,101
$631,490
$2,576,887
$2,585,732
Constant Currency CFFO Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Core FFO (1)
$487,638
$486,525
$1,959,444
$1,893,590
Core FFO impact of holding '21 Exchange Rates Constant (2)
16,867
-
62,128
-
Constant Currency Core FFO
$504,505
$486,525
$2,021,572
$1,893,590
Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted
295,519
290,893
292,528
289,912
Constant Currency CFFO Per Share
$1.71
$1.67
$6.91
$6.53
1)
As reconciled to net income on page 13.
2)
Adjustment calculated by holding currency translation rates for 2022 constant with average currency translation rates that were applicable to the same periods in 2021.
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our economic outlook, our expected investment and expansion activity, anticipated continued demand for our products and service, our liquidity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, our product offerings, available inventory, rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, Core FFO, constant currency Core FFO and net income, 2023 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
- reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;
- increased competition or available supply of data center space;
- decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;
- the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;
- our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;
- our ability to attract and retain customers;
- breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;
- our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;
- the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;
- our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;
- global supply chain or procurement disruptions, or increased supply chain costs;
- information security and data privacy breaches;
- difficulty managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;
- our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions;
- our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;
- difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;
- risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;
- risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;
- our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;
- financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;
- adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;
- our inability to manage our growth effectively;
- losses in excess of our insurance coverage;
- our inability to attract and retain talent;
- impact on our operations and on the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners during a pandemic, such as COVID-19;
- environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;
- our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;
- Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes;
- restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;
- changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and
- the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.
The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Interxion, Turn-Key Flex, Powered Base Building, and PlatformDIGITAL, Data Gravity Index and Data Gravity Index DGx are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE Digital Realty