Artivion, Inc.: Artivion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $79.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $79.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, flat on a GAAP basis and an increase of 5% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Achieved revenue of $313.8 million for the full year of 2022 versus $298.8 million for the full year of 2021, an increase of 5% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

On-X revenues increased 8% on a GAAP basis and 11% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Aortic stent graft revenues increased 2% on a GAAP basis and 16% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Received CE mark for BioGlue

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"We achieved on-target constant currency revenue growth of 9% for the full year 2022 and remain well positioned to continue executing on our strategy to deliver strong top line and bottom line growth in 2023 and beyond. Through 2022, aortic stent graft revenue grew 20% year-over-year while On-X revenue grew 13%, and tissue processing revenue grew 8%, all on a constant currency basis. Asia Pacific and Latin American revenue grew 30% and 38%, respectively, on a constant currency basis compared to last year. During the fourth quarter, revenue growth was driven by aortic stent grafts, where revenue growth rebounded sequentially from the third quarter and increased 16%, and On-X, which grew 11% on a constant currency basis in the fourth quarter compared to 2021," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition, we received in the fourth quarter 2022 CE Mark for BioGlue under the MDR and, based on recent interactions with the FDA, we are confident that we will receive PMA approval for PerClot. We have also had strong recent success in recruiting, hiring, and retaining production employees at our German manufacturing facility, so that this facility is now nearly fully staffed. A larger production workforce will facilitate future growth in aortic stent graft revenue. Meanwhile, patient enrollment continues in the PERSEVERE trial to secure FDA approval for AMDS, a simple, elegant stent graft solution to treat aortic arch disease. We remain confident that we have meaningful opportunities to grow our total addressable market through pipeline development. We also anticipate maintaining momentum with our existing portfolio in our current markets. In light of these factors, we are optimistic that we will meet our commitments to deliver, by year-end 2024, double-digit compounded annual constant currency revenue growth and achieve adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75 million ."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $79.4 million, flat on a GAAP basis and an increase of 5% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($20.1) million, or ($0.51) per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.2 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($141,000), or $0.00 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $4.5 million .

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2022 were $313.8 million, reflecting an increase of 5% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis compared to the full year of 2021.

Net loss for 2022 was ($19.2) million, or ($0.48) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($14.8) million, or ($0.38) per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2022 was $2.1 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2022 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $3.1 million .

The independent registered public accounting firm's audit report with respect to the Company's fiscal year-end financial statements will not be issued until the Company completes its annual report on Form 10-K. Accordingly, the financial results reported in this earnings release are preliminary pending completion of the audit and the Company's filing of its annual report on Form 10-K.

2023 Financial Outlook

Artivion expects its constant currency revenue growth to be between 8.0% and 12.0% for the full year 2023 compared to 2022, and expects revenues to be in a range of between $331 million and $343 million . Artivion expects adjusted EBITDA, as reported, to increase greater than 20% in 2023 compared to 2022, resulting in adjusted EBITDA in excess of $50.0 million in 2023.

The Company's financial performance for 2023 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP EBITDA; and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; clinical trial termination expense; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; non-cash interest expense; and gain from sale of non-financial assets. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, February 16, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET . The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13735085.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that we remain well positioned to continue executing on our strategy to deliver strong top line and bottom line growth in 2023 and beyond; we are confident that we will receive PMA approval for PerClot; our larger production workforce in Hechingen Germany will facilitate future growth in aortic stent graft revenue; we remain confident that we have meaningful opportunities to grow our total addressable market through pipeline development; we anticipate maintaining momentum with our existing portfolio in our current markets; we are optimistic that, in light of these factors, we will meet our commitments to deliver, by year-end 2024, double-digit compounded annual constant currency revenue growth and achieve adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75 million ; we will deliver year-over-year constant currency revenue growth of 8 to 12% in 2023 versus 2022; and our projections for 2023 financial results, including that 2023 revenues are expected to be between $331 million and $343 million and 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase greater than 20% in 2023 compared to 2022 and to be in excess of $50 million . These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements may not be achieved at all or at the levels we had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timeline; our products may not be able to consistently retain their existing regulatory approvals or special regulatory approvals in order to be commercialized; products in our pipeline may not receive regulatory approval at all or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines; our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be adopted by the market as much as we anticipate or at all; and the continued effects of pandemics, including COVID-19 and new COVID-19 variants, and continued hospital staffing shortages could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data



(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Products $ 58,627

$ 59,069

$ 230,353

$ 221,597 Preservation services 20,771

20,325

83,436

77,239 Total revenues 79,398

79,394

313,789

298,836















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 18,785

18,604

72,166

65,196 Preservation services 9,725

9,416

39,100

36,126 Total cost of products and preservation services 28,510

28,020

111,266

101,322















Gross margin 50,888

51,374

202,523

197,514















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 38,454

51,253

157,443

169,774 Research and development 8,304

9,460

38,879

35,546 Total operating expenses 46,758

60,713

196,322

205,320 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

-

-

(15,923) Operating income (loss) 4,130

(9,339)

6,201

8,117















Interest expense 5,370

3,892

18,224

16,887 Interest income (61)

(19)

(147)

(79) Other (income) expense, net (4,456)

2,875

3,108

6,136















Income (loss) before income taxes 3,277

(16,087)

(14,984)

(14,827) Income tax expense 1,108

4,013

4,208

7















Net income (loss) $ 2,169

$ (20,100)

$ (19,192)

$ (14,834)















Income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.05

(0.51)

$ (0.48)

(0.38) Diluted $ 0.05

$ (0.51)

$ (0.48)

$ (0.38)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 40,127

39,161

40,032

38,983 Diluted 40,509

39,161

40,032

38,983















Net income (loss) $ 2,169

$ (20,100)

$ (19,192)

$ (14,834) Other Comprehensive income (loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustments 23,744

(4,303)

(11,722)

(16,630) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 25,913

$ (24,403)

$ (30,914)

$ (31,464)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data



December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,351

$ 55,010 Trade receivables, net 61,820

53,019 Other receivables 7,764

5,086 Inventories, net 74,478

76,971 Deferred preservation costs, net 46,371

42,863 Prepaid expenses and other 17,550

14,748







Total current assets 247,334

247,697







Goodwill 243,631

250,000 Acquired technology, net 151,263

166,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 41,859

45,714 Property and equipment, net 38,674

37,521 Other intangibles, net 31,384

34,502 Deferred income taxes 1,314

2,357 Other long-term assets 7,339

8,267







Total assets $ 762,798

$ 793,052

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data



December 31,

2022

2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 12,004

$ 10,395 Accrued compensation 13,810

13,163 Accrued expenses 12,374

7,687 Taxes payable 2,635

3,634 Current maturities of operating leases 3,308

3,149 Accrued procurement fees 2,111

3,689 Current portion of long-term debt 1,608

1,630 Current portion of finance lease obligation 513

528 Other 1,312

1,078







Total current liabilities 49,675

44,953







Long-term debt 306,499

307,493 Non-current maturities of operating leases 41,257

44,869 Contingent consideration 40,400

49,400 Deferred income taxes 24,499

28,799 Deferred compensation liability 5,468

5,952 Non-current finance lease obligations 3,644

4,374 Other 7,027

6,484







Total liabilities 478,469

492,324







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

- Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 41,830 and 41,397

shares issued as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 418

414 Additional paid-in capital 337,385

322,874 Retained (deficit) earnings (17,217)

1,975 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,609)

(9,887) Treasury stock at cost, 1,487 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (14,648)

(14,648)







Total shareholders' equity 284,329

300,728







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 762,798

$ 793,052

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021







Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (19,192)

$ (14,834)







Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 22,442

23,977 Non-cash compensation 12,344

10,711 Non-cash lease expense 7,432

7,521 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 4,374

5,377 Non-cash interest expense 1,832

2,005 Write-off of Endospan Option -

4,944 Change in fair value of long-term loan receivable -

409 Gain on sale of non-financial assets -

(15,923) Deferred income taxes (1,717)

(4,470) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (9,000)

8,870 Other 2,268

2,060







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (1,958)

(1,893) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,234)

(1,404) Inventories and deferred preservation costs (8,404)

(18,375) Receivables (13,340)

(11,560) Net cash flows used in operating activities (5,153)

(2,585)







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net -

19,000 Payments for Endospan agreement -

- Ascyrus Acquisition, net of cash acquired -

- Acquisition of intangible assets (1,699)

(972) Capital expenditures (9,016)

(13,091) Other -

723 Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (10,715)

5,660







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 3,368

3,756 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt -

- Proceeds from revolving line of credit -

- Proceeds from financing insurance premiums -

- Repayment of revolving line of credit -

- Payment of debt issuance costs -

(2,219) Payment of contingent consideration -

(8,200) Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings (1,795)

(1,914) Repayment of debt (2,753)

(3,085) Other (459)

(561) Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,639)

(12,223)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,848

2,200 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,659)

(6,948)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 55,010

61,958 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 39,351

$ 55,010

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 23,739

$ 23,222

$ 92,752

$ 85,387 Surgical sealants 16,357

18,478

65,379

70,714 On-X 16,822

15,520

63,904

57,363 Other 1,709

1,849

8,318

8,133 Total products 58,627

59,069

230,353

221,597















Preservation services 20,771

20,325

83,436

77,239 Total revenues $ 79,398

$ 79,394

$ 313,789

$ 298,836















Revenues:













U.S. $ 41,175

$ 39,622

$ 161,113

$ 151,151 International 38,223

39,772

152,676

147,685 Total Revenues $ 79,398

$ 79,394

$ 313,789

$ 298,836

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues and General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

Growth

Rate

2022

2021

Growth

Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to total revenues,

non-GAAP:





















Total revenues, GAAP $ 79,398

$ 79,394

- %

$ 313,789

$ 298,836

5 % Impact of changes in currency exchange -

(3,827)





-

(11,185)



Total constant currency revenue, non-GAAP $ 79,398

$ 75,567

5 %

$ 313,789

$ 287,651

9 %



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 38,454

$ 51,253

$ 157,443

$ 169,774 Corporate rebranding expense 499

905

1,908

1,428 Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (3,934)

10,012

(7,750)

16,150 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 41,889

$ 40,336

$ 163,285

$ 152,196

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-

GAAP:













Net income (loss), GAAP $ 2,169

$ (20,100)

$ (19,192)

$ (14,834) Adjustments:













Depreciation and amortization expense 5,426

5,969

22,442

23,977 Interest expense 5,370

3,892

18,224

16,887 Stock-based compensation expense 3,155

3,240

12,344

10,711 Clinical trial termination expense (197)

-

4,544

- Income tax expense 1,108

4,013

4,208

7 (Gain) loss on foreign currency revaluation (4,470)

2,447

3,085

5,545 Corporate rebranding expense 499

905

1,908

1,428 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

-

-

(15,923) Interest income (61)

(19)

(147)

(79) Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (2,036)

10,421

(5,852)

16,559 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 10,963

$ 10,768

$ 41,564

$ 44,278

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP:













Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,277

$ (16,087)

$ (14,984)

$ (14,827) Income tax expense 1,108

4,013

4,208

7 Net income (loss) $ 2,169

$ (20,100)

$ (19,192)

$ (14,834)















Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.05

$ (0.51)

$ (0.48)

$ (0.38)















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 40,509

39,161

40,032

38,983















Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted

income (loss), non-GAAP













Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP: $ 3,277

$ (16,087)

$ (14,984)

$ (14,827) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 3,635

4,119

15,310

16,820 Clinical trial termination expense (197)

-

4,544

- Corporate rebranding expense 499

905

1,908

1,428 Non-cash interest expense 460

454

1,832

2,479 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

-

-

(15,923) Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (2,036)

10,421

(5,852)

16,559 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP 5,638

(188)

2,758

6,536















Income tax expense calculated at a pro forma tax rate of 25% 1,409

(47)

689

1,634 Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 4,229

$ (141)

$ 2,069

$ 4,902















Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to

adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP: $ 0.05

$ (0.51)

$ (0.48)

$ (0.38) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 0.09

0.10

0.38

0.43 Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate 0.01

0.21

0.20

0.09 Clinical trial termination expense (0.01)

-

0.11

- Corporate rebranding expense 0.02

0.03

0.05

0.04 Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.01

0.04

0.06 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

-

-

(0.41) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02)

(0.10)

(0.11)

(0.13) Business development, integration, and severance (income) expense (0.05)

0.26

(0.14)

0.42 Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.10

$ -

$ 0.05

$ 0.12















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 40,509

39,161

40,032

38,983 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards -

-

464

560 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 40,509

39,161

40,496

39,543

Contacts:

Artivion Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President & Phone: 332-895-3222 Chief Financial Officer [email protected] Phone: 770-419-3355



SOURCE Artivion, Inc.