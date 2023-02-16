Newpark Resources, Inc.: Newpark Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Company reports revenues of $225 million, net income of $0.10 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Income of $0.07 per diluted share

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 . Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $225.2 million compared to $219.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $179.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, which includes $2.4 million of net income ( $0.03 per diluted share) associated with previously disclosed divestiture transactions completed in the quarter. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 27% sequentially to $0.07 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA improved 9% sequentially to $21.5 million . Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $24.6 million, or ($0.26) per share, which included $29.9 million of pre-tax charges ( $29.8 million after-tax, $0.32 per diluted share). Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 million, or ($0.04) per share.

Matthew Lanigan, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The fourth quarter provided a strong finish to 2022 with the successful closure of our key strategic divestitures and solid operating performances across our ongoing business segments. We also returned significant value to shareholders through the repurchase of nearly 5% of our outstanding shares.

"Our strong operational execution was led by Industrial Solutions, where robust demand from the utilities sector contributed to a 12% sequential growth in revenues. Rental and service revenues improved to $40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 22% sequential increase and a 39% year-over-year increase, reflecting strength in utility infrastructure project activity combined with the benefit of favorable weather conditions, which extended rental projects and elevated rental fleet utilization to very strong levels. Product sales contributed $17 million of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline from prior quarter and prior year, as utility customers elected to focus their remaining 2022 capital budgets on items that had been delayed by supply chain disruptions earlier in the year. Revenues from the utilities and other industrial end-markets reached a new quarterly record, coming in at $43 million for the fourth quarter. Benefitting from the extremely robust market environment, including a favorable revenue mix and improved pricing dynamics, the Industrial Solutions segment delivered operating income of $17.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million for the quarter."

Lanigan continued, "In Fluids Systems, while the fourth quarter was impacted by the partial-quarter results and some operational inefficiency associated with the divestitures, the U.S. land business delivered solid improvement. Segment revenues declined modestly to $168 million for the fourth quarter, as a $6 million decline from the divested operations was substantially offset by net improvements in other regions. Excluding the divested Excalibar business, U.S. land revenues improved $8 million sequentially, benefitting from growth across most regions. The divested Excalibar and Gulf of Mexico operations contributed $20 million of revenue and a $2.9 million operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the ongoing Fluids Systems segment operations delivered $148 million of revenues, a 4% sequential increase, and operating income of $7.7 million, which reflects a 5.2% operating margin.

"Regarding cash flows, we generated roughly $80 million of cash in the fourth quarter from the divested business units, including $71 million of cash proceeds from the divestiture transactions, reduced total debt by $47 million and used $18 million to fund share repurchases. Additionally, we expect roughly $30 million of cash flow in the first half of 2023 from the wind-down of remaining receivables and other working capital retained within the divested business units," added Lanigan. "In terms of our continuing business operations, elevated receivable DSO's in the U.S. Fluids business provided roughly a $10 million headwind to fourth quarter cash flows, though we expect this to reverse in the first quarter, providing an additional tailwind to 2023 Free Cash Flow generation.

"As we look to the year ahead, we expect to deliver solid Free Cash Flow, as we focus on executing our disciplined growth strategy, including the acceleration of our growth in the utilities sector, while also continuing to return excess cash generation to shareholders through additional share repurchases," concluded Lanigan.

Segment Results

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $57.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $51.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Segment operating income was $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $167.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $168.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Segment operating income was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an operating loss of $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and operating income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Fluids Systems operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 includes a $1.0 million pre-tax gain related to the Excalibar sale, as well as $1.2 million in charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs. The Fluids Systems operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 included $29.4 million of non-cash impairment charges related to the long-lived assets and inventory associated with the exit of Gulf of Mexico operations. The Fluids Systems operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $0.9 million of charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs.

Conference Call

Newpark has scheduled a conference call to discuss fourth quarter of 2022 results and its near-term operational outlook, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Central Time . To participate in the call, dial 412-902-0030 and ask for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at www.newpark.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 3, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13735641#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December

31,

2022

September

30,

2022

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2021 Revenues $ 225,159

$ 219,853

$ 179,563

$ 815,594

$ 614,781 Cost of revenues 186,980

187,884

153,182

694,058

529,552 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,648

24,207

26,690

97,618

94,445 Other operating (income) loss, net (3,995)

(345)

(250)

(4,370)

(391) Impairments and other charges -

29,417

-

37,322

- Operating income (loss) 17,526

(21,310)

(59)

(9,034)

(8,825)



















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 2,332

(1,424)

(314)

389

(397) Interest expense, net 2,321

1,875

2,057

7,040

8,805 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

1,000 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,873

(21,761)

(1,802)

(16,463)

(18,233)



















Provision for income taxes 3,881

2,834

1,879

4,371

7,293 Net income (loss) $ 8,992

$ (24,595)

$ (3,681)

$ (20,834)

$ (25,526)



















Calculation of EPS:

















Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ 8,992

$ (24,595)

$ (3,681)

$ (20,834)

$ (25,526)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 92,324

93,737

92,043

92,712

91,460 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 1,156

-

-

-

- Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 93,480

93,737

92,043

92,712

91,460



















Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ 0.10

$ (0.26)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.28) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ 0.10

$ (0.26)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.28)

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Operating Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2022

September

30,

2022

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2021 Revenues

















Fluids Systems $ 167,705

$ 168,621

$ 127,892

$ 622,601

$ 420,789 Industrial Solutions 57,454

51,232

51,138

192,993

185,171 Industrial Blending -

-

533

-

8,821 Total revenues $ 225,159

$ 219,853

$ 179,563

$ 815,594

$ 614,781



















Operating income (loss)

















Fluids Systems (1) $ 4,828

$ (24,193)

$ 932

$ (15,566)

$ (19,012) Industrial Solutions 17,751

10,036

9,472

43,899

42,117 Industrial Blending (2) 2,322

(526)

(1,115)

(8,002)

(2,384) Corporate office (7,375)

(6,627)

(9,348)

(29,365)

(29,546) Total operating income (loss) $ 17,526

$ (21,310)

$ (59)

$ (9,034)

$ (8,825)



















Segment operating margin

















Fluids Systems 2.9 %

(14.3) %

0.7 %

(2.5) %

(4.5) % Industrial Solutions 30.9 %

19.6 %

18.5 %

22.7 %

22.7 % Industrial Blending NM

NM

NM

NM

(27.0) %





(1) Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes $29.4 million of non-cash impairment charges related to the long-lived assets and inventory associated with the exit of our Gulf of Mexico operations. Fluids Systems operating loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 included $5.5 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs.



(2) Industrial Blending operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes a $2.6 million gain related to the sale of the blending facility and related assets, partially offset by exit and other costs. Industrial Blending operating loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a $7.9 million non-cash charge for the impairment of the long-lived assets as well as exit and other costs, partially offset by the $2.6 million gain upon the eventual sale of these assets.





Summarized operating results (including impairments and other charges described above) of our now exited Excalibar business and Gulf of Mexico operations, both included in the Fluids Systems segment historical results, are shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2022

September

30,

2022

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2021 Revenues

















Excalibar $ 11,922

$ 17,623

$ 10,816

$ 55,990

$ 36,396 Gulf of Mexico 8,011

8,591

4,049

26,708

25,366 Total revenues $ 19,933

$ 26,214

$ 14,865

$ 82,698

$ 61,762



















Operating income (loss)

















Excalibar $ 1,127

$ 888

$ 385

$ 3,665

$ (277) Gulf of Mexico (4,023)

(32,931)

(2,257)

(43,215)

(6,753) Total operating income (loss) $ (2,896)

$ (32,043)

$ (1,872)

$ (39,550)

$ (7,030)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,182

$ 24,088 Receivables, net 242,247

194,296 Inventories 149,571

155,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,966

14,787 Total current assets 425,966

388,512







Property, plant and equipment, net 193,099

260,256 Operating lease assets 23,769

27,569 Goodwill 47,110

47,283 Other intangible assets, net 20,215

24,959 Deferred tax assets 2,275

2,316 Other assets 2,441

1,991 Total assets $ 714,875

$ 752,886







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 22,438

$ 19,210 Accounts payable 93,633

84,585 Accrued liabilities 46,871

46,597 Total current liabilities 162,942

150,392







Long-term debt, less current portion 91,677

95,593 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 19,816

22,352 Deferred tax liabilities 8,121

11,819 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,291

10,344 Total liabilities 291,847

290,500







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 111,451,999 and

109,330,733 shares issued, respectively) 1,115

1,093 Paid-in capital 641,266

634,929 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,186)

(61,480) Retained earnings 2,489

24,345 Treasury stock, at cost (21,751,232 and 16,981,147 shares, respectively) (154,656)

(136,501) Total stockholders' equity 423,028

462,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 714,875

$ 752,886

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (20,834)

$ (25,526) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:





Impairments and other non-cash charges 37,322

- Depreciation and amortization 38,610

42,225 Stock-based compensation expense 6,861

7,926 Provision for deferred income taxes (3,384)

(1,209) Credit loss expense 1,039

664 Gain on divestitures (3,596)

- Gain on sale of assets (2,809)

(7,182) Gain on insurance recovery -

(849) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

1,000 Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 871

3,707 Change in assets and liabilities:





Increase in receivables (42,452)

(61,283) Increase in inventories (46,909)

(10,336) Increase in other assets (855)

(726) Increase in accounts payable 10,781

36,341 Increase in accrued liabilities and other 334

12,235 Net cash used in operating activities (25,021)

(3,013)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (28,273)

(21,793) Proceeds from divestitures 71,286

- Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(13,434) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,217

15,999 Proceeds from insurance property claim -

1,753 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 46,230

(17,475)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 287,276

286,154 Payments on lines of credit (290,886)

(208,575) Purchases of Convertible Notes -

(28,137) Payment on Convertible Notes -

(38,567) Proceeds from term loan 3,754

8,258 Proceeds from financing obligation -

8,004 Debt issuance costs (1,499)

(295) Purchases of treasury stock (20,248)

(1,448) Other financing activities (3,327)

(3,986) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (24,930)

21,408







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (707)

(1,779)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,428)

(859) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 29,489

30,348 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,061

$ 29,489



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per common share:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2022

September

30,

2022

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2021 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 8,992

$ (24,595)

$ (3,681)

$ (20,834)

$ (25,526) Impairments and other charges -

29,417

-

37,322

- Gain on divestitures (3,596)

-

-

(3,596)

- Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs -

-

-

-

2,596 Facility exit costs and other 1,303

526

708

2,860

2,399 Severance costs 216

-

201

736

1,898 Gain on legal settlement -

-

-

-

(1,000) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

1,000 Gain on insurance recovery -

-

-

-

(849) Tax expense (benefit) on adjustments (318)

(110)

-

(755)

- Tax benefit on restructuring of certain subsidiary legal entities -

-

-

(3,111)

- Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 6,597

$ 5,238

$ (2,772)

$ 12,622

$ (19,482) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 6,597

$ 5,238

$ (2,772)

$ 12,622

$ (19,482)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 92,324

93,737

92,043

92,712

91,460 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 1,156

446

-

1,300

- Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 93,480

94,183

92,043

94,012

91,460



















Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.07

$ 0.06

$ (0.03)

$ 0.13

$ (0.21)





















Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles the Company's net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2022

September

30,

2022

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2021 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 8,992

$ (24,595)

$ (3,681)

$ (20,834)

$ (25,526) Interest expense, net 2,321

1,875

2,057

7,040

8,805 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,881

2,834

1,879

4,371

7,293 Depreciation and amortization 8,351

9,696

10,216

38,610

42,225 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 23,545

(10,190)

10,471

29,187

32,797 Impairments and other charges -

29,417

-

37,322

- Gain on divestitures (3,596)

-

-

(3,596)

- Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs -

-

-

-

2,596 Facility exit costs and other 1,303

388

708

2,452

2,399 Severance costs 216

-

201

736

1,898 Gain on legal settlement -

-

-

-

(1,000) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

-

1,000 Gain on insurance recovery -

-

-

-

(849) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 21,468

$ 19,615

$ 11,380

$ 66,101

$ 38,841



Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities (GAAP) $ 3,072

$ (5,082)

$ (16,683)

$ (25,021)

$ (3,013) Capital expenditures (10,553)

(8,205)

(2,690)

(28,273)

(21,793) Proceeds from sale of property,

plant and equipment 720

554

4,269

3,217

15,999 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (6,761)

$ (12,733)

$ (15,104)

$ (50,077)

$ (8,807)



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2022

September

30,

2022

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2021 Revenues $ 167,705

$ 168,621

$ 127,892

$ 622,601

$ 420,789 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 4,828

$ (24,193)

$ 932

$ (15,566)

$ (19,012) Depreciation and amortization 2,358

3,598

4,292

13,875

17,877 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 7,186

(20,595)

5,224

(1,691)

(1,135) Impairments and other charges -

29,417

-

29,417

- Gain on divestiture (971)

-

-

(971)

- Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs -

-

-

-

2,596 Facility exit costs and other 1,000

-

708

1,000

2,399 Severance costs 163

-

152

398

1,329 Gain on insurance recovery -

-

-

-

(849) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 7,378

$ 8,822

$ 6,084

$ 28,153

$ 4,340 Operating Margin (GAAP) 2.9 %

(14.3) %

0.7 %

(2.5) %

(4.5) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 4.4 %

5.2 %

4.8 %

4.5 %

1.0 %

















Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2022

September

30,

2022

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2021 Revenues $ 57,454

$ 51,232

$ 51,138

$ 192,993

$ 185,171 Operating income (GAAP) $ 17,751

$ 10,036

$ 9,472

$ 43,899

$ 42,117 Depreciation and amortization 5,482

5,367

4,960

21,653

19,304 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 23,233

15,403

14,432

65,552

61,421 Severance costs 53

-

49

214

302 Gain on legal settlement -

-

-

-

(1,000) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 23,286

$ 15,403

$ 14,481

$ 65,766

$ 60,723 Operating Margin (GAAP) 30.9 %

19.6 %

18.5 %

22.7 %

22.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 40.5 %

30.1 %

28.3 %

34.1 %

32.8 %

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)



Industrial Blending Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2022

September

30,

2022

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2021 Revenues $ -

$ -

$ 533

$ -

$ 8,821 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,322

$ (526)

$ (1,115)

$ (8,002)

$ (2,384) Depreciation and amortization -

138

270

678

1,095 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2,322

(388)

(845)

(7,324)

(1,289) Impairment -

-

-

7,905

- Gain on divestiture (2,625)

-

-

(2,625)

- Facility exit costs and other 303

388

-

1,453

- Severance costs -

-

-

123

61 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ -

$ -

$ (845)

$ (468)

$ (1,228)



Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Current debt $ 22,438

$ 19,210 Long-term debt, less current portion 91,677

95,593 Total Debt 114,115

114,803 Total stockholders' equity 423,028

462,386 Total Capital $ 537,143

$ 577,189







Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 21.2 %

19.9 %







Total Debt $ 114,115

$ 114,803 Less: cash and cash equivalents (23,182)

(24,088) Net Debt 90,933

90,715 Total stockholders' equity 423,028

462,386 Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 513,961

$ 553,101







Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 17.7 %

16.4 %

