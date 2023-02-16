Newpark Resources, Inc.: Newpark Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Company reports revenues of $225 million, net income of $0.10 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Income of $0.07 per diluted share
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 . Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $225.2 million compared to $219.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $179.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, which includes $2.4 million of net income ( $0.03 per diluted share) associated with previously disclosed divestiture transactions completed in the quarter. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 27% sequentially to $0.07 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA improved 9% sequentially to $21.5 million . Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $24.6 million, or ($0.26) per share, which included $29.9 million of pre-tax charges ( $29.8 million after-tax, $0.32 per diluted share). Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 million, or ($0.04) per share.
Matthew Lanigan, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The fourth quarter provided a strong finish to 2022 with the successful closure of our key strategic divestitures and solid operating performances across our ongoing business segments. We also returned significant value to shareholders through the repurchase of nearly 5% of our outstanding shares.
"Our strong operational execution was led by Industrial Solutions, where robust demand from the utilities sector contributed to a 12% sequential growth in revenues. Rental and service revenues improved to $40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 22% sequential increase and a 39% year-over-year increase, reflecting strength in utility infrastructure project activity combined with the benefit of favorable weather conditions, which extended rental projects and elevated rental fleet utilization to very strong levels. Product sales contributed $17 million of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline from prior quarter and prior year, as utility customers elected to focus their remaining 2022 capital budgets on items that had been delayed by supply chain disruptions earlier in the year. Revenues from the utilities and other industrial end-markets reached a new quarterly record, coming in at $43 million for the fourth quarter. Benefitting from the extremely robust market environment, including a favorable revenue mix and improved pricing dynamics, the Industrial Solutions segment delivered operating income of $17.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million for the quarter."
Lanigan continued, "In Fluids Systems, while the fourth quarter was impacted by the partial-quarter results and some operational inefficiency associated with the divestitures, the U.S. land business delivered solid improvement. Segment revenues declined modestly to $168 million for the fourth quarter, as a $6 million decline from the divested operations was substantially offset by net improvements in other regions. Excluding the divested Excalibar business, U.S. land revenues improved $8 million sequentially, benefitting from growth across most regions. The divested Excalibar and Gulf of Mexico operations contributed $20 million of revenue and a $2.9 million operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the ongoing Fluids Systems segment operations delivered $148 million of revenues, a 4% sequential increase, and operating income of $7.7 million, which reflects a 5.2% operating margin.
"Regarding cash flows, we generated roughly $80 million of cash in the fourth quarter from the divested business units, including $71 million of cash proceeds from the divestiture transactions, reduced total debt by $47 million and used $18 million to fund share repurchases. Additionally, we expect roughly $30 million of cash flow in the first half of 2023 from the wind-down of remaining receivables and other working capital retained within the divested business units," added Lanigan. "In terms of our continuing business operations, elevated receivable DSO's in the U.S. Fluids business provided roughly a $10 million headwind to fourth quarter cash flows, though we expect this to reverse in the first quarter, providing an additional tailwind to 2023 Free Cash Flow generation.
"As we look to the year ahead, we expect to deliver solid Free Cash Flow, as we focus on executing our disciplined growth strategy, including the acceleration of our growth in the utilities sector, while also continuing to return excess cash generation to shareholders through additional share repurchases," concluded Lanigan.
Segment Results
The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $57.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $51.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Segment operating income was $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $167.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $168.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Segment operating income was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an operating loss of $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and operating income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Fluids Systems operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 includes a $1.0 million pre-tax gain related to the Excalibar sale, as well as $1.2 million in charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs. The Fluids Systems operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 included $29.4 million of non-cash impairment charges related to the long-lived assets and inventory associated with the exit of Gulf of Mexico operations. The Fluids Systems operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $0.9 million of charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs.
Conference Call
Newpark has scheduled a conference call to discuss fourth quarter of 2022 results and its near-term operational outlook, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Central Time . To participate in the call, dial 412-902-0030 and ask for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at www.newpark.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 3, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13735641#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
December
September
December
December
December
Revenues
$ 225,159
$ 219,853
$ 179,563
$ 815,594
$ 614,781
Cost of revenues
186,980
187,884
153,182
694,058
529,552
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24,648
24,207
26,690
97,618
94,445
Other operating (income) loss, net
(3,995)
(345)
(250)
(4,370)
(391)
Impairments and other charges
-
29,417
-
37,322
-
Operating income (loss)
17,526
(21,310)
(59)
(9,034)
(8,825)
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
2,332
(1,424)
(314)
389
(397)
Interest expense, net
2,321
1,875
2,057
7,040
8,805
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
1,000
Income (loss) before income taxes
12,873
(21,761)
(1,802)
(16,463)
(18,233)
Provision for income taxes
3,881
2,834
1,879
4,371
7,293
Net income (loss)
$ 8,992
$ (24,595)
$ (3,681)
$ (20,834)
$ (25,526)
Calculation of EPS:
Net income (loss) - basic and diluted
$ 8,992
$ (24,595)
$ (3,681)
$ (20,834)
$ (25,526)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
92,324
93,737
92,043
92,712
91,460
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards
1,156
-
-
-
-
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
93,480
93,737
92,043
92,712
91,460
Net income (loss) per common share - basic:
$ 0.10
$ (0.26)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.28)
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted:
$ 0.10
$ (0.26)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.22)
$ (0.28)
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Revenues
Fluids Systems
$ 167,705
$ 168,621
$ 127,892
$ 622,601
$ 420,789
Industrial Solutions
57,454
51,232
51,138
192,993
185,171
Industrial Blending
-
-
533
-
8,821
Total revenues
$ 225,159
$ 219,853
$ 179,563
$ 815,594
$ 614,781
Operating income (loss)
Fluids Systems (1)
$ 4,828
$ (24,193)
$ 932
$ (15,566)
$ (19,012)
Industrial Solutions
17,751
10,036
9,472
43,899
42,117
Industrial Blending (2)
2,322
(526)
(1,115)
(8,002)
(2,384)
Corporate office
(7,375)
(6,627)
(9,348)
(29,365)
(29,546)
Total operating income (loss)
$ 17,526
$ (21,310)
$ (59)
$ (9,034)
$ (8,825)
Segment operating margin
Fluids Systems
2.9 %
(14.3) %
0.7 %
(2.5) %
(4.5) %
Industrial Solutions
30.9 %
19.6 %
18.5 %
22.7 %
22.7 %
Industrial Blending
NM
NM
NM
NM
(27.0) %
(1)
Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes $29.4 million of non-cash impairment charges related to the long-lived assets and inventory associated with the exit of our Gulf of Mexico operations. Fluids Systems operating loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 included $5.5 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs.
(2)
Industrial Blending operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes a $2.6 million gain related to the sale of the blending facility and related assets, partially offset by exit and other costs. Industrial Blending operating loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a $7.9 million non-cash charge for the impairment of the long-lived assets as well as exit and other costs, partially offset by the $2.6 million gain upon the eventual sale of these assets.
Summarized operating results (including impairments and other charges described above) of our now exited Excalibar business and Gulf of Mexico operations, both included in the Fluids Systems segment historical results, are shown in the following tables:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Revenues
Excalibar
$ 11,922
$ 17,623
$ 10,816
$ 55,990
$ 36,396
Gulf of Mexico
8,011
8,591
4,049
26,708
25,366
Total revenues
$ 19,933
$ 26,214
$ 14,865
$ 82,698
$ 61,762
Operating income (loss)
Excalibar
$ 1,127
$ 888
$ 385
$ 3,665
$ (277)
Gulf of Mexico
(4,023)
(32,931)
(2,257)
(43,215)
(6,753)
Total operating income (loss)
$ (2,896)
$ (32,043)
$ (1,872)
$ (39,550)
$ (7,030)
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 23,182
$ 24,088
Receivables, net
242,247
194,296
Inventories
149,571
155,341
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,966
14,787
Total current assets
425,966
388,512
Property, plant and equipment, net
193,099
260,256
Operating lease assets
23,769
27,569
Goodwill
47,110
47,283
Other intangible assets, net
20,215
24,959
Deferred tax assets
2,275
2,316
Other assets
2,441
1,991
Total assets
$ 714,875
$ 752,886
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current debt
$ 22,438
$ 19,210
Accounts payable
93,633
84,585
Accrued liabilities
46,871
46,597
Total current liabilities
162,942
150,392
Long-term debt, less current portion
91,677
95,593
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
19,816
22,352
Deferred tax liabilities
8,121
11,819
Other noncurrent liabilities
9,291
10,344
Total liabilities
291,847
290,500
Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 111,451,999 and
1,115
1,093
Paid-in capital
641,266
634,929
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(67,186)
(61,480)
Retained earnings
2,489
24,345
Treasury stock, at cost (21,751,232 and 16,981,147 shares, respectively)
(154,656)
(136,501)
Total stockholders' equity
423,028
462,386
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 714,875
$ 752,886
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (20,834)
$ (25,526)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:
Impairments and other non-cash charges
37,322
-
Depreciation and amortization
38,610
42,225
Stock-based compensation expense
6,861
7,926
Provision for deferred income taxes
(3,384)
(1,209)
Credit loss expense
1,039
664
Gain on divestitures
(3,596)
-
Gain on sale of assets
(2,809)
(7,182)
Gain on insurance recovery
-
(849)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,000
Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs
871
3,707
Change in assets and liabilities:
Increase in receivables
(42,452)
(61,283)
Increase in inventories
(46,909)
(10,336)
Increase in other assets
(855)
(726)
Increase in accounts payable
10,781
36,341
Increase in accrued liabilities and other
334
12,235
Net cash used in operating activities
(25,021)
(3,013)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(28,273)
(21,793)
Proceeds from divestitures
71,286
-
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(13,434)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3,217
15,999
Proceeds from insurance property claim
-
1,753
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
46,230
(17,475)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on lines of credit
287,276
286,154
Payments on lines of credit
(290,886)
(208,575)
Purchases of Convertible Notes
-
(28,137)
Payment on Convertible Notes
-
(38,567)
Proceeds from term loan
3,754
8,258
Proceeds from financing obligation
-
8,004
Debt issuance costs
(1,499)
(295)
Purchases of treasury stock
(20,248)
(1,448)
Other financing activities
(3,327)
(3,986)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(24,930)
21,408
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(707)
(1,779)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(4,428)
(859)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
29,489
30,348
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$ 25,061
$ 29,489
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share
The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per common share:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 8,992
$ (24,595)
$ (3,681)
$ (20,834)
$ (25,526)
Impairments and other charges
-
29,417
-
37,322
-
Gain on divestitures
(3,596)
-
-
(3,596)
-
Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs
-
-
-
-
2,596
Facility exit costs and other
1,303
526
708
2,860
2,399
Severance costs
216
-
201
736
1,898
Gain on legal settlement
-
-
-
-
(1,000)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
1,000
Gain on insurance recovery
-
-
-
-
(849)
Tax expense (benefit) on adjustments
(318)
(110)
-
(755)
-
Tax benefit on restructuring of certain subsidiary legal entities
-
-
-
(3,111)
-
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)
$ 6,597
$ 5,238
$ (2,772)
$ 12,622
$ (19,482)
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)
$ 6,597
$ 5,238
$ (2,772)
$ 12,622
$ (19,482)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
92,324
93,737
92,043
92,712
91,460
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards
1,156
446
-
1,300
-
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
93,480
94,183
92,043
94,012
91,460
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted (non-GAAP):
$ 0.07
$ 0.06
$ (0.03)
$ 0.13
$ (0.21)
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles the Company's net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 8,992
$ (24,595)
$ (3,681)
$ (20,834)
$ (25,526)
Interest expense, net
2,321
1,875
2,057
7,040
8,805
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
3,881
2,834
1,879
4,371
7,293
Depreciation and amortization
8,351
9,696
10,216
38,610
42,225
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
23,545
(10,190)
10,471
29,187
32,797
Impairments and other charges
-
29,417
-
37,322
-
Gain on divestitures
(3,596)
-
-
(3,596)
-
Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs
-
-
-
-
2,596
Facility exit costs and other
1,303
388
708
2,452
2,399
Severance costs
216
-
201
736
1,898
Gain on legal settlement
-
-
-
-
(1,000)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
1,000
Gain on insurance recovery
-
-
-
-
(849)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ 21,468
$ 19,615
$ 11,380
$ 66,101
$ 38,841
Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net cash provided by (used in)
$ 3,072
$ (5,082)
$ (16,683)
$ (25,021)
$ (3,013)
Capital expenditures
(10,553)
(8,205)
(2,690)
(28,273)
(21,793)
Proceeds from sale of property,
720
554
4,269
3,217
15,999
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
$ (6,761)
$ (12,733)
$ (15,104)
$ (50,077)
$ (8,807)
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
EBITDA Margin
The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
Fluids Systems
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Revenues
$ 167,705
$ 168,621
$ 127,892
$ 622,601
$ 420,789
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 4,828
$ (24,193)
$ 932
$ (15,566)
$ (19,012)
Depreciation and amortization
2,358
3,598
4,292
13,875
17,877
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
7,186
(20,595)
5,224
(1,691)
(1,135)
Impairments and other charges
-
29,417
-
29,417
-
Gain on divestiture
(971)
-
-
(971)
-
Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs
-
-
-
-
2,596
Facility exit costs and other
1,000
-
708
1,000
2,399
Severance costs
163
-
152
398
1,329
Gain on insurance recovery
-
-
-
-
(849)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ 7,378
$ 8,822
$ 6,084
$ 28,153
$ 4,340
Operating Margin (GAAP)
2.9 %
(14.3) %
0.7 %
(2.5) %
(4.5) %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
4.4 %
5.2 %
4.8 %
4.5 %
1.0 %
Industrial Solutions
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Revenues
$ 57,454
$ 51,232
$ 51,138
$ 192,993
$ 185,171
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 17,751
$ 10,036
$ 9,472
$ 43,899
$ 42,117
Depreciation and amortization
5,482
5,367
4,960
21,653
19,304
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
23,233
15,403
14,432
65,552
61,421
Severance costs
53
-
49
214
302
Gain on legal settlement
-
-
-
-
(1,000)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ 23,286
$ 15,403
$ 14,481
$ 65,766
$ 60,723
Operating Margin (GAAP)
30.9 %
19.6 %
18.5 %
22.7 %
22.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
40.5 %
30.1 %
28.3 %
34.1 %
32.8 %
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Industrial Blending
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December
September
December
December
December
Revenues
$ -
$ -
$ 533
$ -
$ 8,821
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 2,322
$ (526)
$ (1,115)
$ (8,002)
$ (2,384)
Depreciation and amortization
-
138
270
678
1,095
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
2,322
(388)
(845)
(7,324)
(1,289)
Impairment
-
-
-
7,905
-
Gain on divestiture
(2,625)
-
-
(2,625)
-
Facility exit costs and other
303
388
-
1,453
-
Severance costs
-
-
-
123
61
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ -
$ -
$ (845)
$ (468)
$ (1,228)
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Current debt
$ 22,438
$ 19,210
Long-term debt, less current portion
91,677
95,593
Total Debt
114,115
114,803
Total stockholders' equity
423,028
462,386
Total Capital
$ 537,143
$ 577,189
Ratio of Total Debt to Capital
21.2 %
19.9 %
Total Debt
$ 114,115
$ 114,803
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(23,182)
(24,088)
Net Debt
90,933
90,715
Total stockholders' equity
423,028
462,386
Total Capital, Net of Cash
$ 513,961
$ 553,101
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
17.7 %
16.4 %
