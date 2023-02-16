EQB Inc.: EQB reports Q4 and 2022 guidance achieved and a 6% dividend increase

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (EQB) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .
Results in both periods reflected strong organic lending growth and margins with low loan losses that enabled EQB to achieve its key 2022 performance guidance including adjusted ROE and earnings. The fourth quarter included two months of results from Concentra Bank, which was acquired on November 1, 2022 . The acquisition immediately added portfolio and revenue growth, with broad earnings diversification and distribution benefits. In addition, and as expected, closing the acquisition resulted in significant one-time charges to reported results, including standard accounting-related impacts primarily due to integration charges and the acquisition-related accounting of expected future credit losses required under IFRS 9. Please see EQB's Q4 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for details.
- Adjusted ROE1 15.9% in Q4 and 15.7% in 2022 ahead of adjusted guidance of 15%+ (reported 7.7% in Q4 and 12.9% for 2022)
- Adjusted diluted EPS1 $2.46 in Q4 (+7% y/y) and $9.17 in 2022 (+9%) achieving 2022 adjusted guidance of 8-10% (reported $1.19 diluted in Q4 and $7.55 for 2022), including the impact of higher weighted average common shares following the conversion of subscription receipts to common shares in Q4
- Common share dividends declared $1.21 per share in 2022, +64% y/y
- Total capital 15.1% with CET1 of 13.7% vs. CET1 guidance of 13%+
- Conventional loans2 $30.3 billion, +43% y/y, AUM2 $61.6 billion (+47% y/y), AUA2 $41.2 billion (nil in 2021)
- EQ Bank customer growth +23% y/y to 308,286 with approximately $7.9 billion in deposits (+14% y/y)
- Change in financial reporting year EQB will move to a fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 - details to be shared at the May 2023 Annual General Meeting
"2022 was a pivotal year as we became Canada's 7th largest independent bank with nearly $103 billion in combined assets under management and assets under administration following the closing of the Concentra Bank acquisition. But what made 2022 most memorable was the opportunity to deliver better banking experiences to many more people in Canada . Among the highlights was the launch of EQ Bank in Québec in December 2022, where we are rapidly gaining new customers. Momentum continued in January with the launch of the EQ Bank Card, with tens of thousands already ordered by customers. While expanding services and digital solutions, we once again delivered on our ROE North Star at 15.7% adjusted for 2022 and with it, extended our decades-long track record of consistent value creation. Our Challenger Bank workforce deserves full marks for achieving these results while completing a large acquisition and expertly addressing heightened economic risk. Our task now is clear, make 2023 our best year yet by continuing to drive change in Canadian banking and keeping customer service at the heart of our efforts," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Diversified revenue +22% y/y on conventional asset expansion, margin management
- Adjusted Q4 revenue1 +37% y/y to $235.1 million and for 2022 +22% to $785.4 million (Q4 reported $234.7 million, 2022 $782.2 million )
- Adjusted Net Interest Income (NII)1 for Q4 +40% y/y to $218.8 million (Q4 reported NII $218.3 million ) driven by asset growth across Personal and Commercial conventional loans.Annual adjusted NII increased 26% y/y supported by portfolio growth and a 6 bps y/y increase in Net Interest Margin1 to 1.87% as asset mix shifted towards higher-spread conventional loans and as asset yields increased faster than diversified cost of funds
- Non-interest revenue +3% y/y to $16.4 million for Q4 and +73% from Q3 2022, benefitting from the fee income from the new Concentra Trust business through Concentra Bank and multi-family insured
Personal Banking conventional loans2 +43% y/y to $21.1 billion
- Single-family alternative portfolio +34% y/y to $19.2 billion and 17% q/q following EQB's consistent and prudent approach to credit risk management. Organic 2022 growth y/y was +15% relative to annual guidance +12-15%
- Reverse mortgage assets +249% y/y to $860 million and +68% q/q. Growth reflected expanded distribution, increasing brand awareness of Equitable Bank's solution among Canadians nearing or in retirement, and growing share of an expanding market
- Insurance lending assets +80% y/y to $88 million (2022 annual guidance +100%) and +11% q/q. New loan originations exceeded growth targets, but the portfolio was impacted by repayment activity given the substantial increases in the prime interest rate
Commercial Banking conventional loans2 +44% y/y to $9.2 billion
- Commercial Finance Group loan portfolio +43% y/y to $5.6 billion and +13% q/q. Organic growth y/y was 26.5% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%; Business Enterprise Solutions +22% y/y to $1.3 billion and +1% q/q. Organic growth y/y was 22% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%; Specialized Finance business +52% y/y to $1 billion and +31% q/q relative to 2022 annual guidance of +20-30%)
- Equipment financing assets +72% y/y to $1.3 billion and +31% q/q. Excluding Concentra, growth y/y was 34% relative to 2022 annual guidance of +10-15%. This growth includes the addition of $280 million in Concentra Bank prime equipment financing assets in Q4
- Insured multi-unit residential loans under management +30% y/y to $5.3 billion and +20% q/q. Gains on securitization in this portfolio contributed $8 million to non-interest revenue in Q4
Credit quality indicators reflect prudence in a higher interest rate environment
- Adjusted provision for credit losses (PCL) 1 $7.8 million in Q4 to account for continued organic portfolio growth, changing macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling. This includes the acquired Concentra Bank portfolio (reported Q4 PCL was $26.8 million, including a provision related to the required accounting treatment of acquired loans-please see the Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section herein)
- Net impaired loans 0.28% of total assets at December 31, 2022, +1 bps from prior year and +5 bps sequentially. Compared to Q3, the net impaired loan increase was primarily attributable to one significant loan where EQB does not expect any loss. Annualized realized loss rate for Q4 were 3 bps of total loan assets ( $3.2 million ), compared to 2 bps y/y ( $1.8 million )
- EQB remains well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 18 bps at December 31, 2022, elevated above prior quarters in part due to addition of Concentra Bank portfolios including the new consumer lending portfolio. Provisions for credit losses in 2023 is expected to be driven primarily due to portfolio growth, providing that market conditions unfold as anticipated in current economic forecasts
EQ Bank customers +23% y/y, deposits +14%
- EQ Bank customer base reached more than 308,000 in 2022 with strong momentum early in 2023
- EQ Bank customer everyday engagement reached an all-time high of 48% in Q4 (frequency of digital transactions +43% y/y and accounts held per customer +28% y/y)
- EQ Bank is positioned for continued growth following the launch of the EQ Bank Card in early January 2023, giving customers more solutions to meet their everyday banking needs, including the advantages of fee-free cash withdrawals at any ATM nationally, no foreign exchange fees on international purchases and cashback
Concentra Bank contributed to results in Q4 and added $13 billion in AUM
- Upon closing November 1, 2022, Concentra Bank introduced complementary asset growth, diversification in funding and revenue sources and enhanced distribution capabilities for Equitable Bank
- The integration of Concentra Bank's conventional loan2 portfolio added $4.9 billion or 23% to Q4 2022 conventional loan y/y growth of 43%, as well as a consumer lending portfolio related to fintech partnerships.
- Integration costs and synergy realization are tracking to plan with synergy realization adding to performance in 2023 and 2024
EQB announces +6% q/q increase in common share dividend for Q1 2023
- EQB's Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.35 per common share or $1.40 annualized, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 . This represents a 6% increase from the dividend declared in November 2022 and a 25% increase from Q1 2022 and reflects EQB's philosophy of growing the dividend while maintaining a payout ratio that is much lower than other Canadian banks and using retained capital to fuel growth
- EQB's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2023
EQB confirms guidance for 2023 including 15%+ ROE, adjusted diluted EPS 10%-15%
- EQB's twelve-month 2023 guidance can be found in the Q4 2022 Management discussion and Analysis (MD&A). Guidance measures are based on adjusted results for ROE, pre-provision pre-tax earnings (PPPT), diluted EPS, dividend growth, book value per share growth and a CETI ratio of 13%+, as well as balance sheet growth ranges-all inclusive of Concentra Bank
Board of Directors moves EQB's financial reporting year to October 31 st
- In keeping with industry practice for Canadian Banks, and reflecting the scale and diversification of Equitable Bank, EQB will transition its financial reporting year to end on October 31, 2023, with the first day of fiscal 2024 commencing November 1, 2023
- Current growth guidance for 2023 is based on 12 months and will be adjusted later in 2023 to reflect a 10-month fiscal year transition
- More details will be shared at the EQB Annual General Meeting in May
"EQB has been proven to deliver industry-leading performance across economic cycles and we're expressing confidence in this trend by reaffirming 2023 guidance, most importantly 15%+ adjusted ROE. Guided by financial discipline, robust risk management and a differentiated customer service mission that is fundamentally changing Canadian banking, we intend to capitalize on the additional strength afforded by our new level of scale and diversification achieved in 2022. While we have taken heightened economic risks into account, our credit book is in great shape, our risk appetite is consistent and we continue to expect to operate with our track record of low credit losses. The bottom line is that Canada's Challenger Bank has never been stronger or more capable of fulfilling its purpose of driving change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives," said Chadwick Westlake, EQB's Chief Financial Officer.
1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2. These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated balance sheet
($000s) As at December 31
2022
2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
495,106
773,251
Restricted cash
737,656
462,164
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
200,432
550,030
Investments
2,289,618
1,033,438
Loans - Personal
31,996,950
22,421,603
Loans - Commercial
14,513,265
10,479,159
Securitization retained interests
373,455
207,889
Other assets
538,475
231,536
51,144,957
36,159,070
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
31,051,813
20,856,383
Securitization liabilities
15,023,627
11,375,020
Obligations under repurchase agreements
665,307
1,376,763
Deferred tax liabilities
72,675
63,141
Funding facilities
1,239,704
200,128
Other liabilities
556,876
335,001
48,610,002
34,206,436
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares
181,411
70,607
Common shares
462,561
230,160
Contributed surplus
11,445
8,693
Retained earnings
1,870,100
1,650,757
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
9,438
(7,583)
2,534,955
1,952,634
51,144,957
36,159,070
Consolidated statement of income
($000s, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans - Personal
Loans - Commercial
Investments
Other
917,708
640,293
21,337
36,893
660,945
422,392
14,437
9,546
1,616,231
1,107,320
Interest expense:
Deposits
Securitization liabilities
Funding facilities
Other
578,998
260,761
19,979
23,088
307,684
214,535
901
1,591
882,826
524,711
Net interest income:
Fees and other income
Net (loss) gain on loans and investments
Gains on securitization activities and income from
securitization retained interests
733,405
31,055
(25,689)
43,415
582,609
22,157
16,358
21,783
48,781
60,298
Revenue
Provision for credit losses (recoveries)
782,186
37,258
642,907
(7,674)
Revenue after provision for credit losses
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Other
744,928
183,605
192,866
650,581
128,965
131,211
376,471
260,176
Income before income taxes
Income taxes:
Current
Deferred
368,457
84,903
13,373
390,405
95,562
2,313
98,276
97,875
Net income
270,181
292,530
Dividends on preferred shares
5,566
4,413
Net income available to common shareholders
264,615
288,117
Earnings per share:
Basic
7.63
8.49
Diluted
7.55
8.36
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
($000s) Years ended December 31
2022
2021
Net income
270,181
292,530
Other comprehensive income - items that will be reclassified
subsequently to income
Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other
Comprehensive Income:
Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investment
Net unrealized losses from change in fair value
Reclassification of net losses to income
Other comprehensive income - items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to income
Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other
Comprehensive Income:
Reclassification of gains from AOCI on sale of investment
Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value
Reclassification of net losses (gains) to retained earnings
(1,010)
(33,678)
10,315
604
(13,156)
3,843
-
(6,585)
929
-
20,244
(13)
Income tax recovery (expense)
(33,082)
9,033
14,575
(3,829)
(24,049)
10,746
Cash flow hedges:
Net unrealized gains from change in fair value
Reclassification of net losses to income
53,926
2,103
27,031
941
Income tax expense
56,029
(14,693)
27,972
(7,349)
41,336
20,623
Total other comprehensive income
17,287
31,369
Total comprehensive income
287,468
323,899
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
($000s)
2022
Preferred
shares
Common
Contributed
surplus
Retained
Accumulated other comprehensive
Total
Cash flow
Financial
at FVOCI
Total
Balance, beginning of year
Net income
Realized losses on sale of shares
Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings
Investment elimination on acquisition
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Common shares issued
Exercise of stock options
Purchase of treasury preferred shares
Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares
Dividend payout from principal
Dividends:
Preferred shares
Common shares
Stock-based compensation
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
Shares on acquisition
70,607
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(183)
-
-
-
-
-
-
110,987
230,160
-
-
-
-
-
223,112
9,274
-
-
(655)
-
-
-
670
-
8,693
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,422
(670)
-
1,650,757
270,181
(2,839)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
-
(5,566)
(42,427)
-
-
-
680
-
-
-
-
41,336
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,263)
-
-
(299)
33
(24,049)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,583)
-
-
(299)
33
17,287
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,952,634
270,181
(2,839)
(299)
33
17,287
223,112
9,274
(183)
(6)
(655)
(5,566)
(42,427)
3,422
-
110,987
Balance, end of year
181,411
462,561
11,445
1,870,100
42,016
(32,578)
9,438
2,534,955
($000s)
2021
Preferred
shares
Common
Contributed
surplus
Retained
Accumulated other comprehensive
Total
Cash flow
Financial
at FVOCI
Total
Balance, beginning of year
Net income
Transfer of gains from sale of equity instruments
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Exercise of stock options
Purchase of treasury preferred shares
Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares
Dividends:
Preferred shares
Common shares
Stock-based compensation
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
72,477
-
-
-
-
(1,870)
-
-
-
-
-
218,166
-
-
-
10,056
-
-
-
-
-
1,938
8,092
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,539
(1,938)
1,387,919
292,530
13
-
-
-
(145)
(4,413)
(25,147)
-
-
(19,943)
-
-
20,623
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19,009)
-
-
10,746
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(38,952)
-
-
31,369
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,647,702
292,530
13
31,369
10,056
(1,870)
(145)
(4,413)
(25,147)
2,539
-
Balance, end of year
70,607
230,160
8,693
1,650,757
680
(8,263)
(7,583)
1,952,634
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
($000s) Years ended December 31
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
270,181
292,530
Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:
Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
(10,816)
(10,608)
Amortization of premiums/discount on investments
1,215
190
Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs
46,870
32,672
Provision for credit losses
37,258
(7,674)
Securitization gains
(22,418)
(18,192)
Stock-based compensation
3,422
2,539
Income taxes
98,276
97,875
Securitization retained interests
53,834
45,257
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Restricted cash
(193,620)
41,875
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
349,598
(99,827)
Loans receivable, net of securitizations
(5,061,011)
(4,712,973)
Other assets
168,660
4,957
Deposits
3,702,998
4,287,128
Securitization liabilities
925,452
(616,502)
Obligations under repurchase agreements
(711,456)
1,124,886
Funding facilities
685,469
200,128
Other liabilities
(157,502)
82,498
Income taxes paid
(156,525)
(53,501)
Cash flows from operating activities
29,885
693,258
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
231,731
10,056
Term loan facility
275,000
-
Dividends paid on preferred shares
(5,566)
(4,413)
Dividends paid on common shares
(42,427)
(25,147)
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
458,738
(19,504)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of investments
(585,721)
(941,944)
Investment in subsidiary
(495,369)
-
Proceeds from sale or redemption of investments
559,680
562,039
Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts
(168,787)
(39,767)
Purchase of capital assets and system development costs
(76,571)
(38,574)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(766,768)
(458,246)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(278,145)
215,508
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
773,251
557,743
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
495,106
773,251
Cash flows from operating activities include:
Interest received
1,437,499
1,026,279
Interest paid
(560,656)
(518,080)
Dividends received
4,074
21,372
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
Financial Measures and Ratios
In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Adjusted financial results
Concentra acquisition
On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank announced a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Concentra Bank, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. On September 28, 2022, Equitable Bank received approval from the Ministry of Finance to acquire Concentra Bank and subsequently closed the transaction on November 1, 2022.
At the close of the transaction, EQB.R subscription receipts were converted to common shares and proceeds were used to fund the acquisition. To support the transaction and integration, Equitable Bank incurred certain acquisition costs since Q4 2021. In addition, the assets acquired from Concentra Bank and the liabilities retained were fair valued in accordance with the accounting standards. These acquisition-related fair value adjustments will be amortized over the term of these loans or liabilities, impacting reported net interest income, which began in Q4 2022. In addition, a Stage 1 provision was also set up for the performing loans acquired, which also was recorded through the income statement in the fourth quarter.
Income tax
The federal government has introduced an increase in the corporate tax rate of 1.5% for bank and life insurance groups for taxation years that end after April 7, 2022 . It was levied on the portion of taxable income that exceeds 100 million. As a result, a one-time tax impact was recorded in the income statement related to deferred tax liabilities due to the change in tax rate.
Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:
To enhance comparability between reporting periods, increase consistency with other financial institutions, and provide the reader with a better understanding of EQB's performance, adjusted results were introduced starting in Q1 2022. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures.
Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:
2022
- $2.2 million interest earned on the escrow account where the proceeds of the subscription receipts are held(1),
- $49.9 million acquisition and integration-related costs,
- $19.0 million provision credit for credit losses recorded on purchased loan portfolios,
- $3.3 million net fair value related amortization recorded for November and December 2022,
- $2.2 million interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders(2), and
- $3.8 million future tax expenses true-up due to increase in tax rate.
2021
- $0.7 million of acquisition and integration-related costs.
(1) The net proceeds from the issuance of subscription receipts were held in an escrow account and the interest income earned was recognized upon closing of the Concentra acquisition. (2) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition.
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results. For additional adjusted measures and information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section of this MD&A.
As at or for the three months ended
For the year ended
($000, except share and per share amounts)
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Reported results
Net interest income
218,325
186,251
155,952
733,405
582,609
Non-interest revenue
16,382
9,481
15,911
48,781
60,298
Revenue
234,707
195,732
171,863
782,186
642,907
Non-interest expense
139,180
84,082
70,427
376,471
260,176
Pre-provision pre-tax income (5)
95,527
111,650
101,436
405,715
382,731
Provision for credit loss (recoveries)
26,796
5,354
(1,420)
37,258
(7,674)
Income tax expense
22,912
28,717
22,794
98,276
97,875
Net income
45,819
77,579
80,062
270,181
292,530
Net income available to common shareholders
43,514
76,493
78,973
264,615
288,117
Adjustments
Net interest income - earned on the escrow account(1)
(2,220)
-
-
(2,220)
-
Net interest income - fair value amortization
3,324
-
-
3,324
-
Net interest income - paid to subscription receipt holders(2)
(654)
1,013
-
2,220
-
Non-interest revenue - fair value amortization
(65)
-
-
(65)
-
Non-interest expenses - acquisition-related costs
(36,921)
(5,179)
(725)
(49,942)
(725)
Provision for credit loss - purchased loans
(19,020)
-
-
(19,020)
-
Pre-tax adjustments
56,326
6,192
725
72,221
725
Income tax expense - tax impact on above adjustments (3)
15,271
1,622
190
19,435
190
Income tax expense - tax true-up
(5,621)
-
-
(3,769)
-
Post-tax adjustments
46,676
4,570
535
56,555
535
Adjusted results
Net interest income
218,775
187,264
155,952
736,729
582,609
Non-interest revenue
16,317
9,481
15,911
48,716
60,298
Revenue
235,092
196,745
171,863
785,445
642,907
Non-interest expense
102,259
78,903
69,702
326,529
259,451
Pre-provision pre-tax income (5)
132,833
117,842
102,161
458,916
383,456
Provision for credit loss (recoveries)
7,776
5,354
(1,420)
18,238
(7,674)
Income tax expense
32,562
30,339
22,984
113,942
98,065
Net income
92,495
82,149
80,597
326,736
293,065
Net income available to common shareholders
90,190
81,063
79,508
321,170
288,652
Diluted earnings per share
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
36,632,711
34,450,617
34,538,314
35,031,166
34,445,443
Diluted earnings per share - reported
1.19
2.22
2.29
7.55
8.37
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted(4)
2.46
2.35
2.30
9.17
8.38
Diluted earnings per share - adjustment impact
1.27
0.13
0.01
1.62
0.01
(1) The net proceeds from the issuance of subscription receipts were held in an escrow account and the interest income earned was recognized upon closing of the Concentra acquisition. (2) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. (3) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period, taking into account the federal tax rate increase. (4) The sum of the adjusted four quarters does not equal the annual EPS due to share count changes and an income tax adjustment recorded in Q4. (5) This is a non-GAAP measures, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.
Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios
- Adjusted return on equity (ROE): it is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period
- Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which Concentra Bank has been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which Concentra Bank acts as servicer.
- Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total assets reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
($000s)
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Change
31-Dec-20
Change
Total assets on the consolidated balance sheet
51,144,957
36,159,070
41 %
30,746,318
66 %
Loan principal derecognized
10,424,114
5,860,830
78 %
5,189,264
101 %
Assets under management
61,569,071
42,019,900
47 %
35,935,582
71 %
- Conventional loans: are the total on-balance sheet loan principal excluding prime single family and insured multi-unit residential mortgages.
($000s)
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Change
31-Dec-20
Change
Alternative single-family mortgages
19,227,589
14,392,904
34 %
11,050,456
74 %
Reverse mortgages
863,708
247,363
249 %
58,246
1,383 %
Insurance lending
88,242
49,142
80 %
26,732
230 %
Consumer lending
891,656
-
N/A
-
N/A
Total Conventional loans - Personal
21,071,195
14,689,409
43 %
11,135,434
89 %
Business Enterprise Solutions
1,327,917
1,086,826
22 %
936,363
42 %
Commercial Finance Group
5,630,603
3,942,836
43 %
3,239,959
74 %
Specialized finance
981,246
645,588
52 %
290,191
238 %
Equipment financing
1,262,584
732,682
72 %
558,987
126 %
Total Conventional loans - Commercial
9,202,350
6,407,932
44 %
5,025,500
83 %
Total Conventional loans
30,273,545
21,097,341
43 %
16,160,934
87 %
- Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
- Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
- Pre-provision pre-tax income: this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
