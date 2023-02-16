RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) reported net income of $67.2 million, $2.90 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $48.3 million, $2.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $159.1 million, $6.88 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $152.7 million, $6.62 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. For both the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, the impact on net income related to catastrophes was negligible. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $21.0 million and $6.8 million, respectively.

Net operating earnings(1) were $60.3 million, $2.60 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $40.7 million, $1.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net operating earnings(1) were $180.4 million, $7.80 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $132.4 million, $5.74 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022 included:

Net income increased by 39.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Net operating earnings (1) of $60.3 million increased by 48.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Gross written premiums increased by 45.0% to $295.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Net investment income increased by 106.7% to $17.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Underwriting income(2) was $59.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in a combined ratio of 72.4%

Highlights for the full year of 2022 included:

Net income increased by 4.2% compared to the full year of 2021

Net operating earnings (1) of $180.4 million increased by 36.2% compared to the full year of 2021

Gross written premiums increased by 44.2% to $1.1 billion compared to the full year of 2021

Net investment income increased by 65.2% to $51.3 million compared to the full year of 2021

Underwriting income (2) was $175.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, resulting in a combined ratio of 77.9%

Operating return on equity(4) was 25.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022

" Our strong performance during the fourth quarter ended another year of exceptional operating results. Our fourth quarter results were underscored by premium growth of 45% and a combined ratio of 72.4% as we capitalized on favorable E&S market conditions while maintaining underwriting and expense discipline. We are confident that with the strength of our business model and financial position we will deliver another successful year in 2023," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $295.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $203.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 45.0%. Gross written premiums were $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $764.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 44.2%. Growth in gross written premiums during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 over the same periods last year reflected strong submission flow from brokers and a favorable pricing environment.

Underwriting income(2) was $59.5 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 72.4%, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $42.2 million, and a combined ratio of 74.5% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a combination of premium growth and favorable rate increases from a strong underwriting environment and lower levels of operating expenses relative to premium growth and management's cost control efforts. Loss and expense ratios were 52.5% and 19.9%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 53.1% and 21.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Favorable development of reserves from prior accident years was $7.0 million, or 3.3 points, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6.6 million, or 4.0 points, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Underwriting income(2) was $175.5 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 77.9%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $133.6 million, and a combined ratio of 77.1% for the prior year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was due to a combination of premium growth and favorable rate increases from a strong underwriting environment and lower levels of operating expenses relative to premium growth and management's cost control efforts. These increases were offset in part by higher catastrophe losses incurred during 2022. Loss and expense ratios were 57.7% and 20.2%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 55.7% and 21.4%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The loss ratios included current accident year catastrophe losses of $26.6 million, or 3.4 points, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $8.6 million, or 1.5 points, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Catastrophe activity in 2022 primarily related to Hurricane Ian and in 2021 largely related to Hurricane Ida and winter storms in Texas. Favorable development of reserves from prior accident years was $35.9 million, or 4.5 points, for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $32.0 million, or 5.5 points, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company's operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 295,467 $ 203,820 $ 1,102,092 $ 764,373 Ceded written premiums (53,397 ) (26,339 ) (165,282 ) (104,164 ) Net written premiums $ 242,070 $ 177,481 $ 936,810 $ 660,209 Net earned premiums $ 216,140 $ 165,267 $ 794,119 $ 582,879 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 113,580 87,688 457,913 324,415 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 43,056 35,410 160,718 124,900 Underwriting income(2) $ 59,504 $ 42,169 $ 175,488 $ 133,564 Loss ratio 52.5 % 53.1 % 57.7 % 55.7 % Expense ratio 19.9 % 21.4 % 20.2 % 21.4 % Combined ratio 72.4 % 74.5 % 77.9 % 77.1 % Annualized return on equity(3) 39.4 % 28.5 % 22.0 % 23.9 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 35.4 % 24.0 % 25.0 % 20.8 %

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 120,212 55.6 % $ 94,413 57.1 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 405 0.2 % (152 ) - % Effect of prior accident year development (7,037 ) (3.3 ) % (6,573 ) (4.0 ) % Total $ 113,580 52.5 % $ 87,688 53.1 % Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 467,182 58.8 % $ 347,761 59.7 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 26,618 3.4 % 8,640 1.5 % Effect of prior accident year development (35,887 ) (4.5 ) % (31,986 ) (5.5 ) % Total $ 457,913 57.7 % $ 324,415 55.7 %

Investment Results

Net investment income was $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 106.7%. Net investment income was $51.3 million for the full year of 2022 compared to $31.0 million for the full year of 2021. These increases were driven by growth in the Company's investment portfolio generated mostly from the investment of strong operating cash flows since December 31, 2021 and higher interest rates relative to the prior year periods. Net operating cash flows were $557.8 million for the full year of 2022 compared to $407.0 million for the full year of 2021, an increase of 37.0%. The Company's investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had a gross investment return(5) of 3.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, and municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA-." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.5 years and 4.3 years at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Cash and invested assets totaled $2.2 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2021.

(5) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities (and short-term investments, if any), before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending book values of those investments during the period.

Other

The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 18.6%. The effective tax rate was lower than the federal statutory rate primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

In November 2022, the Company completed an underwritten public offering and sold and issued 155,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $308.30 per share, to the underwriter. The Company received net proceeds from the offering of $47.5 million, which were used for general corporate purposes, including to fund organic growth.

In December 2022, the Company acquired real estate property adjacent to its current headquarters for $76.6 million. The property is comprised of two office buildings totaling over 580,000 square feet situated on approximately 29 acres of land. The property is expected to provide flexibility for future expansion of operations as well as serve as an investment opportunity. The acquisition was funded primarily through a draw down on the Company's revolving credit facility.

Stockholders' equity was $745.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $699.3 million at December 31, 2021. Operating return on equity was 25.0% for the full year of 2022, an increase from 20.8% for the full year of 2021. This increase was due primarily to growth in the business from favorable market conditions and rate increases and a decrease in average stockholders' equity driven by the decline in the fair value of investments as a result of the higher interest rate environment. These increases were offset in part by higher catastrophe losses incurred during 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, net realized investment gains and losses, after taxes, and the change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 67,249 $ 48,320 $ 159,114 $ 152,659 Adjustments: Change in the fair value of equity securities, before taxes (9,476 ) (9,168 ) 27,723 (22,812 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 1,990 1,925 (5,822 ) 4,791 Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes (7,486 ) (7,243 ) 21,901 (18,021 ) Net realized investment losses (gains), before taxes 344 (431 ) (1,191 ) (2,828 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1) (72 ) 91 250 594 Net realized investment losses (gains), after taxes 272 (340 ) (941 ) (2,234 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, before taxes 366 - 366 - Income tax benefit (1) (77 ) - (77 ) - Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes 289 - 289 - Net operating earnings $ 60,324 $ 40,737 $ 180,363 $ 132,404 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 2.90 $ 2.09 $ 6.88 $ 6.62 Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share (0.32 ) (0.31 ) 0.95 (0.78 ) Net realized investment losses (gains), after taxes, per share 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes, per share 0.01 - 0.01 - Diluted operating earnings per share(2) $ 2.60 $ 1.76 $ 7.80 $ 5.74 Operating return on equity: Average equity(3) $ 682,452 $ 679,250 $ 722,392 $ 637,787 Annualized return on equity(4) 39.4 % 28.5 % 22.0 % 23.9 % Annualized operating return on equity(5) 35.4 % 24.0 % 25.0 % 20.8 %

(1) Income taxes on adjustments to reconcile net income to net operating earnings use a 21% effective tax rate. (2) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding. (3) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two. (4) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (5) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized investment gains and losses, the change in allowance for credit losses on investments, interest expense, other expenses, other income and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net income $ 67,249 $ 48,320 $ 159,114 $ 152,659 Income tax expense 16,901 11,755 36,450 36,142 Income before income taxes 84,150 60,075 195,564 188,801 Net investment income (17,742 ) (8,582 ) (51,282 ) (31,048 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (9,476 ) (9,168 ) 27,723 (22,812 ) Net realized investment losses (gains) 344 (431 ) (1,191 ) (2,828 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 366 - 366 - Interest expense 1,978 242 4,284 994 Other expenses (6) 200 187 721 669 Other income (316 ) (154 ) (697 ) (212 ) Underwriting income $ 59,504 $ 42,169 $ 175,488 $ 133,564

(6) Other expenses are comprised of corporate expenses not allocated to the Company's insurance operations.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 295,467 $ 203,820 $ 1,102,092 $ 764,373 Ceded written premiums (53,397 ) (26,339 ) (165,282 ) (104,164 ) Net written premiums 242,070 177,481 936,810 660,209 Change in unearned premiums (25,930 ) (12,214 ) (142,691 ) (77,330 ) Net earned premiums 216,140 165,267 794,119 582,879 Net investment income 17,742 8,582 51,282 31,048 Change in fair value of equity securities 9,476 9,168 (27,723 ) 22,812 Net realized investment (losses) gains (344 ) 431 1,191 2,828 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments (366 ) - (366 ) - Other income 316 154 697 212 Total revenues 242,964 183,602 819,200 639,779 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 113,580 87,688 457,913 324,415 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 43,056 35,410 160,718 124,900 Interest expense 1,978 242 4,284 994 Other expenses 200 187 721 669 Total expenses 158,814 123,527 623,636 450,978 Income before income taxes 84,150 60,075 195,564 188,801 Income tax expense 16,901 11,755 36,450 36,142 Net income 67,249 48,320 159,114 152,659 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes 12,421 (7,144 ) (153,043 ) (23,255 ) Total comprehensive income $ 79,670 $ 41,176 $ 6,071 $ 129,404 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.94 $ 2.13 $ 6.97 $ 6.73 Diluted $ 2.90 $ 2.09 $ 6.88 $ 6.62 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 22,909 22,728 22,815 22,693 Diluted 23,208 23,083 23,125 23,062

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $ 1,760,100 $ 1,392,066 Equity securities at fair value 152,471 172,611 Real estate investments, net 76,387 - Short-term investments 41,337 - Total investments 2,030,295 1,564,677 Cash and cash equivalents 156,274 121,040 Investment income due and accrued 14,451 7,658 Premiums receivable, net 105,754 71,004 Reinsurance recoverables, net 220,454 122,970 Ceded unearned premiums 42,935 33,679 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 61,594 41,968 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 3,538 3,538 Deferred income tax asset, net 56,983 2,109 Other assets 54,844 57,012 Total assets $ 2,747,122 $ 2,025,655 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,238,402 $ 881,344 Unearned premiums 499,677 347,730 Payable to reinsurers 32,024 16,112 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,361 23,250 Debt 195,747 42,696 Other liabilities 4,462 15,188 Total liabilities 2,001,673 1,326,320 Stockholders' equity 745,449 699,335 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,747,122 $ 2,025,655

