Hanwha Qcells and Trina Solar say they have signed a patent licensing and transfer agreement with each other to end a dispute over their intellectual property.Trina Solar and its South Korean rival, Hanwha Qcells, have revealed that they have reached a settlement agreement on a patent dispute that the Chinese module maker initiated in January. In a joint statement, the two companies said they reached a patent licensing and transfer agreement over their intellectual property. "The agreement allows both parties to use each other's solar patents and respectively drop all pending cases between the ...

