Autel Robotics Co., Ltd.: Autel Robotics Readies Product Showcase for IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Robotics, a leading developer of professional drones and aerial solution, is preparing to dazzle spectators at the upcoming International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX 2023) event in Abu Dhabi and has a special follow-up showcase planned in Dubai.





The company will exhibit at booth 03-A34 at IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi from 20-24 February, showcasing its latest product the EVO Max 4T and conducting a special outdoor flight on February 27th of its Dragonfish UAV as well as other products as part of the company's efforts to further expand its foothold in the Middle East market.

The biennial Abu Dhabi show will represent the first time that Autel Robotics has brought out its new flagship EVO Max 4T product since its launch at CES 2023. Designed mainly for the enterprise market while also being a capable product for professional applications, it comes equipped with three high-quality cameras, namely, a 48-megapixel zoom camera, a 50-megapixel wide camera, and an thermal camera. The visual hardware on board provides users with multi-camera hybrid-zoom camera functions as well as 10x optical and 160x hybrid zoom. For shooting film, the platform also delivers footage at 8K resolution with the zoom camera and 640x512 with the thermal camera.

The EVO Max 4T employs omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and tri-anti-interference capability to make sure that flights remain safe and smooth in even high-interference environments. It also features A-Mesh 1.0, Autel Robotics' industry-first mesh-networking technology that enables multi-terminal autonomous communication, connection, and collaboration.

Crafted as a leader in drone intelligence, Autel Robotics designed this cutting-edge product as a new benchmark solution that redefines portability by employing a powerful platform and an all-weather design making it a capable option for enterprises even in extreme weather conditions.

During the IDEX 2023, Autel Robotics will also showcase the Dragonfish series. Autel Robotics' Dragonfish UAVs are capable of both VTOL multi-rotor and fast-winged flight with an endurance of up to 158 minutes. These features make them ideal for professional applications in fields including energy, mining, defense, and surveillance. The drone solution boasts a maximum winged-flight speed of 30m/s (108km/h, 67mph), while the maximum video transmission range is 30km (18.6 miles) when utilizing a base station.

Moving onto the Dragonfish outdoor flight in Dubai on February 27, the company wishes to provide an exciting and comprehensive demonstration of all the aircraft's capabilities.

The full itinerary for the outdoor Dragonfish demonstration is as follows:

Time: 27th Feb. 10:00-14:00

Location: Skyhub RC Club - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Details:

Demo1 10:00-11:00 Outdoor Demo Flight (Dragonfish + EVO II V3 Series + EVO Max 4T)

11:00-11:45 Q&A

11:45-12:00 Break

Demo 2 12:00-13:00 Outdoor Demo Flight (Dragonfish + EVO II V3 Series + EVO Max 4T)

13:00-14:00 Q&A

Sign up for your interest in the outdoor flight here!

About Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics is a team of industry professionals with a passion for technology and years of engineering experience. Since its founding in 2014, Autel has always been customer-oriented with a focus on achieving excellence through endless innovation. Autel is dedicated to delivering ground-breaking solutions for new aerial exploration through our market-leading quadcopter and camera technology. The company's headquarters is in Shenzhen, the heart of China's tech industry. It also has R&D bases around the world, including Seattle, Munich, and Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.autelrobotics.com, follow Autel Robotics on Facebook @autelrobotics, and Instagram @autelrobotics, or subscribe to the Autel Robotics YouTube Channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004750/1500x900.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autel-robotics-readies-product-showcase-for-idex-2023-in-abu-dhabi-301749667.html