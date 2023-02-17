Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock! Dieses Mal früher einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.02.2023 | 11:36
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wemade Co., Ltd: WEMIX Announces Coinone Listing as Ecosystem Continues to Expand

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMIX - the native coin of WEMIX 3.0 and the bridge which connects all components of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem - has been approved for listing on Coinone, one of Korea's leading crypto exchanges. This is the result of WEMIX's efforts to enhance communications and collaboration with industry partners and stakeholders following the Q4 2022 termination of trading support for WEMIX by several Korean exchanges including Coinone.

WEMIX coin approved for listing on leading Korean crypto exchange Coinone

Among these efforts were several key actions that were undertaken by the Wemix Foundation including a revamped management system and real-time monitoring to increase investor access to token issuance and distribution information. Details of the listing can be found on the official Coinone site.

This follows the successful listing of WEMIX on Mercado Bitcoin, the largest platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Latin America. The listing of WEMIX, which has risen 195% over the past 30 days, gives Brazilians enhanced access by enabling WEMIX trading via Brazilian Real, the country's official fiat currency.

"As the WEMIX ecosystem continues to expand, we are committed to collaborating with key stakeholders all around the world to ensure sustainable growth through the use of effective communications and management best practices." said Shane Kim, CEO of WEMIX PTE., LTD.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004791/image_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867226/wemix_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wemix-announces-coinone-listing-as-ecosystem-continues-to-expand-301749699.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.