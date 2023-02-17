Anzeige
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Half of the 2022/2023 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / In the first half (H1) of the 2022/2023 financial year (1 July 2022 - 31 December 2022), Borussia Dortmund increased its consolidated revenue and its consolidated net profit as compared to the first half of the previous year. Income from match operations and catering in particular rose as compared to the same period of the previous year due to SIGNAL IDUNA PARK largely returning to full capacity during this period.

Taking into account gross transfer proceeds of EUR 86.6 million (previous year: EUR 103.4 million), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 308.2 million in the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year (previous year: EUR 316.0 million). At EUR 221.6 million, Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue was up by 4.2% year on year (previous year: EUR 212.6 million).

In the first half of the year, the consolidated net profit rise by 7.2% to EUR 40.2 million (previous year: EUR 37.5 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 46.4 million (previous year: EUR 45.2 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 101.6 million (previous year: EUR 100.1 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 221.6 million (previous year: EUR 212.6 million), of which EUR 21.1 million (previous year: EUR 13.1 million) in income from match operations, EUR 96.8 million (previous year: EUR 101.2 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 70.0 million (previous year: EUR 62.3 million) in advertising income, EUR 16.8 million (previous year: EUR 21.7 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 16.9 million (previous year: EUR 14.3 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 61.7 million (previous year: EUR 60.2 million).

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 2.0 million from EUR 110.3 million to EUR 112.3 million in the first half of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined slightly by EUR 0.2 million from EUR 51.2 million to EUR 51.0 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 5.8 million year on year from EUR 54.5 million to EUR 60.3 million.

The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 0.4 million from EUR -3.7 million to EUR -4.1 million.

Taxes on income amounted to EUR -6.2 million (previous year: EUR -7.7 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the half-yearly consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full 2022/2023 half-yearly financial report will be available for download from 28 February 2023 under "Publikationen" at http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739776/Borussia-Dortmund-GmbH-Co-KGaA-Borussia-Dortmund-Reports-Preliminary-Figures-for-the-First-Half-H1-of-the-20222023-Financial-Year

