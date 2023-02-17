Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line distributor of CBD, Cannabis, Hemp Oil and nanotechnology products in Switzerland and Europe provides updates on New Directors, Libra 9 GMBH and the Magic Lappen.

Robert Roever and Nicholas Sprung have been appointed to the Board of Directors of CBD of Denver, Inc. Mr. Roever was instrumental in assisting with the company's acquisition by Swiss Industry Ventures AG, Inc. Mr. Roever was also responsible for sourcing and acquiring Libra 9. Mr. Sprung was the founder and CEO of CBD of Denver, Inc. until he resigned after the acquisition by Swiss Industry Ventures.

While previously expecting to open 10 new retail locations by the end of February, Libra 9 has already opened an additional 9 locations to date, with additional locations still to open in Germany by the end of the month. In addition to being able to sell products, having retail locations allows Libra 9 to gather consumer feedback, which has already resulted in the company producing a larger Magic Lappen that is softer to the touch. The company's goal is to fine tune the product before a larger rollout with separate Magic Lappen packaging for Automotive, Marine, and Home use. Due to the popularity of the Magic Lappen, Libra 9 has increased production to 10,000 additional units at their campus in Berlin.

The Magic Lappen provides maximum shine, streak free drying, and only requires water - no chemicals or detergents. The Magic Lappen is also chemical free and lint free, cleaning all smooth and shiny surfaces, is robust and durable, with a leather like feel. Its innovative structure enables high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease and can be washed many times at 60°. The product is also vegan, ecofriendly, and biodegradable.

Axel Reinke, CBDD CEO, states, "We intend to have a video call to discuss the products in detail and have a live presentation showing the benefits of the Magic Lappen. We are pleased with the acceptance of the Magic Lappen in Germany and excited about our future with CBD of Denver, Inc."

The new website has been updated and is now available in English at www.the-magic-Lappen.com. The company is also adding a Questions and Answer section to the website to provide new and existing shareholders with answers to the most commonly asked questions.

