Tongwei is offering six versions of its monofacial monocrystalline panels, with power outputs ranging from 400 W to 430 W and power conversion efficiencies between 20.1% and 21.7%.TW Solar (Tongwei) has unveiled new shingled solar panels for rooftop applications. "The Tongwei Terra shingled panel adopts Thermal Laser Separation (TLS) technology through which the whole cell is cut into several cell strips and interconnected using conductive adhesive to achieve flexible connection," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "This can optimize the solar panel structure and achieves zero cell spacing, ...

