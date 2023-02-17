Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Visit Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY) at Booth #2231 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects. Altaley's Tahuehueto Gold Mine Project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico, where construction of an initial 500 tonnes per day ("tpd") operation is well advanced. The second stage, the nameplate 1000 tpd project, will follow during 2023. The operation is generating gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates. Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base and precious metals mine currently producing zinc and copper concentrates at an average of 2400 tpd and is progressively increasing its copper-silver revenues.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Altaley Mining Corporation

Glen Sandwell

604-684-8071

ir@altaleymining.com

www.altaleymining.com