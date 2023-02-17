Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ortoma AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (103/23)

On request of Ortoma AB, company registration number 556611-7585, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares and the company's BTU's to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from February 20, 2023. The company has 1,664,000 A-shares and 18,156,880 B-shares as per today's date. Please note that maximum number of B-shares to be listed will be the amount below and not the number previously announced in Exchange Notice (92/23). Shares Short name: ORT B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 18,156,880 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0005676103 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 283605 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556611-7585 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORT BTU B ----------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019761289 ----------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 284257 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ----------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766 771 784.