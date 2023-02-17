Anzeige
Freitag, 17.02.2023
WKN: A2PSFT ISIN: SE0005676103 Ticker-Symbol: 82Y 
Frankfurt
17.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,500 Euro
-0,014
-2,72 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORTOMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORTOMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
17.02.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ortoma AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (103/23)

On request of Ortoma AB, company registration number 556611-7585, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares and the company's BTU's to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from February 20, 2023. 

The company has 1,664,000 A-shares and 18,156,880 B-shares as per today's date.

Please note that maximum number of B-shares to be listed will be the amount
below and not the number previously announced in Exchange Notice (92/23). 


Shares

Short name:                ORT B          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 18,156,880       
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0005676103      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              283605         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       556611-7585       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



Instrument:    Paid subscription units         
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:    ORT BTU B                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:     Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
-----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0019761289              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:   284257                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:  First North STO             
-----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:  MiFID II tick size table        
-----------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:     SSME                  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency: SEK                   
-----------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766 771 784.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
