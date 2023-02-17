Vuz Partners With Mbc Group To Expand Its Video Content Offerings And Xr Experiences

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VUZ, the leading immersive social app that allows users to stream and experience a new level of realism in extended reality (XR) and the metaverse, has announced a partnership with MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to expand its video library and XR experiences.





This new strategic partnership, which is set to grow VUZ's reach significantly, will see the social app feature across MBC GROUP's various channels across the region, including satellite TV, radio, MBC social, and Shahid - the world's leading Arabic streaming platform. Key content will be featured and will include primetime and top entertainment shows in key markets.

This new combined programming and streaming approach will also feature live on VUZ, which will include special social channels for MBC on the VUZ platform.

Khaled Zaatarah, founder of VUZ, stated: "Our goal is to provide our users with the most beloved content and the best immersive experiences, and by partnering with MBC GROUP, one of the leading media companies in the world, we aim to bring in the best content to integrate within our immersive social app; all while embracing the latest media trends such as the metaverse, and XR, which of course, encompasses augmented [AR] and virtual reality [VR]. Together with MBC GROUP, we are excited to strengthen our position as the leading immersive social app globally."

Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP, added: "There's no doubt that immersive experiences have become increasingly important in the world of entertainment, and the region is fully embracing this. Creating a more realistic and engaging environment allows users to become more deeply involved in - and more connected to - the content they are consuming. We are thrilled to have partnered with VUZ to amplify these audience experiences."

Named "Tech Company of the Year Award" at the 2022 edition of the Tech Entrepreneur Awards, VUZ has so far raised over $30 million in funding, backed by investors including e& Capital, Caruso Ventures, Dubai Future District Fund, SRMG, and others. The immersive media platform leverages its partners infrastructure to expand into countries worldwide.

Known previously as 360VUZ, VUZ bridges the gap between the physical and virtual worlds to offer the biggest premium immersive content library in the world, with more than 20,000 hours of content that has garnered over one Billion views so far. Content covers entertainment, creator spotlights, and sports segments in XR experiences, such as AR and VR, from virtually anywhere in the world.

ABOUT VUZ, formerly known as 360VUZ

www.VUZ.com is a tech company founded in 2017 and one of the fastest growing immersive social platforms in the world. So far, the company has attracted $30M in venture capital. VUZ has reached over 1 billion screen views and has offices in Dubai, Los Angeles, and Riyadh, and counts a team of more than 50 people with specialties in various types of innovation and product development expertise across multiple technology sectors. Won the startup of the year award and won as a finalist in the Webit Founders Games out of 3,500 tech scaelup tech companies including Time Draper as a jury member.

Stay updated with us on 360 VUZ Instagram: https://bit.ly/360VUZ-Instagram

Our 360 VUZ Mobile App Link : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-App-PR

About MBC GROUP:

MBC GROUP is the largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa region that enriches people's lives through information, interaction and entertainment. In 2002, nearly a decade after the launch of MBC1 in London, in 1991, MBC GROUP moved its headquarters to Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates. In September 2022, MBC GROUP launched its new headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Today, MBC GROUP includes over 17 leading TV channels: MBC1 (general family entertainment); MBC2 & MBC MAX (24-hour western movies); MBC3 (children's edutainment with a mix of both local productions and western acquisitions); MBC4 (entertainment for young families with a female-focus); MBC ACTION (an indigenous adrenaline-packed channel targeting young males with local and homegrown productions); MBC VARIETY (Western films and general entertainment with uninterrupted broadcasting); MBC DRAMA (24/7 Arabic drama) & MBC+ DRAMA (a joint pay-TV channel between MBC and OSN); MBC PERSIA (general family entertainment dubbed and subtitled in Farsi); WANASAH (24-hour Arabic music channel); MBC MASR & MBC MASR2 (general family entertainment geared towards the Egyptian family); MBC BOLLYWOOD (delivering the freshest in Bollywood content geared towards the region via an Arabized interface); MBC USA (on "Dish Network" in the US); MBC IRAQ (a premium channel aimed at the entire Iraqi family), MBC5 (new satellite channel dedicated to the Maghreb); all of them benefit from MBC STUDIOS which produces the region's most compelling premium content for cinema, television and on-demand platforms. MBC GROUP also includes two FM radio stations: MBC FM (Gulf music) and Panorama FM (contemporary Arabic hit music).

Furthermore, part of MBC GROUP is Shahid, the world's leading Arabic streaming platform, home to highly rated original productions from the Arab world, a wide range of exclusive movies and premieres, as well as the top watched live Arab TV channels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004915/VUZ_x_MBC_PARTNERSHIP.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vuz-partners-with-mbc-group-to-expand-its-video-content-offerings-and-xr-experiences-301749794.html