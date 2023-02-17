Gentari, the clean energy unit of Malaysian oil and gas supplier Petronas, has finalized its acquisition of Wirsol Energy's Australian renewables assets, including 422 MW of operational capacity across solar and storage facilities, and 765 MW of potential capacity under development.From pv magazine Australia Gentari Renewables Australia has completed its purchase of Wirsol Energy and its assets from Germany-based renewables group Wircon. Wirsol Energy, which entered the Australian market in 2017, owns and operates renewable energy and storage projects across the Australian states of New South ...

