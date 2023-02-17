MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1,085,738,000 compared to $1,074,302,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 1.1%. The net operating revenues increase in 2022 was despite a reduction in government stimulus income of $51.9 million compared to 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $22,445,000 compared to $138,590,000 for the 2021 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $37,323,000 compared to $62,645,000 for the 2021 year (*). The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily due to the $51.9 million decrease of government stimulus income recorded. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.45 compared to $8.99 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.42 compared to $4.06 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (*).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $6,353,000 compared to $15,788,000 for the same period in 2021. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $11,046,000 compared to $15,801,000 for the same period in 2021 (*). The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the $14.5 million decrease of government stimulus income recorded. The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.41 compared to $1.02 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.72 and $1.02 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 68 skilled nursing facilities with 8,726 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 23 assisted living communities with 1,181 units, five independent living communities with 475 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 35 homecare agencies, and 29 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 252,424 $ 256,894 $ 1,029,085 $ 965,542 Other revenues 11,612 11,484 45,196 45,400 Government stimulus income 517 15,056 11,457 63,360 Net operating revenues and grant income 264,553 283,434 1,085,738 1,074,302 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 167,341 182,800 686,169 666,063 Other operating 67,365 62,543 289,372 266,754 Facility rent 10,207 10,381 40,977 40,818 Depreciation and amortization 10,478 10,151 40,489 40,672 Interest 112 188 563 845 Impairment/(recovery) of assets - 8,225 (3,728 ) 8,225 Total costs and expenses 255,503 274,288 1,053,842 1,023,377 Income from operations 9,050 9,146 31,896 50,925 Non-operating income 2,690 2,529 11,141 17,774 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment - - - 95,202 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities (4,327 ) 9,364 (15,806 ) (13,863 ) Income before income taxes 7,413 21,039 27,231 150,038 Income tax provision (1,839 ) (5,044 ) (7,254 ) (10,951 ) Net income 5,574 15,995 19,977 139,087 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 779 (207 ) 2,468 (497 ) Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation $ 6,353 $ 15,788 $ 22,445 $ 138,590 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.41 $ 1.03 $ 1.46 $ 9.03 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 1.02 $ 1.45 $ 8.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,326,680 15,364,302 15,410,222 15,347,129 Diluted 15,358,488 15,440,633 15,447,211 15,416,716 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 2.26 $ 2.11 Balance Sheet Data Dec. 31 Dec. 31 (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 182,589 $ 256,025 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 158,067 175,884 Current assets 353,932 426,638 Property and equipment, net 506,532 520,996 Total assets 1,275,450 1,403,396 Current liabilities 197,887 263,201 NHC stockholders' equity 874,276 903,004

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 544.11 $ 530.32 $ 541.23 $ 529.03 Managed Care 482.99 439.61 439.07 414.11 Medicaid 236.86 224.61 232.22 225.40 Private Pay and Other 265.55 259.96 267.50 255.60 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 310.82 $ 297.62 $ 304.04 $ 297.19 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 82,965 91,056 341,926 362,080 Managed Care 51,003 56,133 214,826 239,726 Medicaid 284,208 317,610 1,204,139 1,213,565 Private Pay and Other 157,174 158,577 646,651 597,802 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 575,350 623,376 2,407,542 2,413,173 The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 6,353 $ 15,788 $ 22,445 $ 138,590 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities 4,327 (9,364 ) 15,806 13,863 Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (1) 1,383 442 5,416 922 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment - - - (95,202 ) Impairment/(recovery) of assets - 8,225 (3,728 ) 8,225 Stock-based compensation expense 632 715 2,612 2,620 Income tax benefit on non-GAAP adjustments (1,649 ) (5 ) (5,228 ) (6,373 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 11,046 $ 15,801 $ 37,323 $ 62,645 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 1.02 $ 1.45 $ 8.99 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities 0.21 (0.45 ) 0.76 0.67 Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (1) 0.07 0.02 0.26 0.04 Gain on acquisition of equity method investment - - - (6.16 ) Impairment/(recovery) of assets - 0.40 (0.18 ) 0.39 Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.03 0.13 0.13 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 1.02 $ 2.42 $ 4.06

(1) The newly opened operations not at full capacity for the 2022 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, one homecare agency, and one hospice agency. The newly opened operations for the 2021 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2019 through 2021. The 2021 period consisted of one memory care facility and two behavioral health hospitals.

