MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1,085,738,000 compared to $1,074,302,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 1.1%. The net operating revenues increase in 2022 was despite a reduction in government stimulus income of $51.9 million compared to 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $22,445,000 compared to $138,590,000 for the 2021 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $37,323,000 compared to $62,645,000 for the 2021 year (*). The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily due to the $51.9 million decrease of government stimulus income recorded. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.45 compared to $8.99 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.42 compared to $4.06 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (*).
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $6,353,000 compared to $15,788,000 for the same period in 2021. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $11,046,000 compared to $15,801,000 for the same period in 2021 (*). The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the $14.5 million decrease of government stimulus income recorded. The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.41 compared to $1.02 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.72 and $1.02 for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (*).
(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.
About NHC
NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 68 skilled nursing facilities with 8,726 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 23 assisted living communities with 1,181 units, five independent living communities with 475 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 35 homecare agencies, and 29 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31
|December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Revenues and grant income:
|Net patient revenues
$
252,424
$
256,894
$
1,029,085
$
965,542
|Other revenues
11,612
11,484
45,196
45,400
|Government stimulus income
517
15,056
11,457
63,360
|Net operating revenues and grant income
264,553
283,434
1,085,738
1,074,302
|Costs and expenses:
|Salaries, wages and benefits
167,341
182,800
686,169
666,063
|Other operating
67,365
62,543
289,372
266,754
|Facility rent
10,207
10,381
40,977
40,818
|Depreciation and amortization
10,478
10,151
40,489
40,672
|Interest
112
188
563
845
|Impairment/(recovery) of assets
-
8,225
(3,728
)
8,225
|Total costs and expenses
255,503
274,288
1,053,842
1,023,377
|Income from operations
9,050
9,146
31,896
50,925
|Non-operating income
2,690
2,529
11,141
17,774
|Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
-
-
-
95,202
|Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities
(4,327
)
9,364
(15,806
)
(13,863
)
|Income before income taxes
7,413
21,039
27,231
150,038
|Income tax provision
(1,839
)
(5,044
)
(7,254
)
(10,951
)
|Net income
5,574
15,995
19,977
139,087
|Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
779
(207
)
2,468
(497
)
|Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation
$
6,353
$
15,788
$
22,445
$
138,590
|Net income per common share
|Basic
$
0.41
$
1.03
$
1.46
$
9.03
|Diluted
$
0.41
$
1.02
$
1.45
$
8.99
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
15,326,680
15,364,302
15,410,222
15,347,129
|Diluted
15,358,488
15,440,633
15,447,211
15,416,716
|Dividends declared per common share
$
0.57
$
0.55
$
2.26
$
2.11
|Balance Sheet Data
|Dec. 31
|Dec. 31
|(in thousands)
2022
2021
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
182,589
$
256,025
|Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
158,067
175,884
|Current assets
353,932
426,638
|Property and equipment, net
506,532
520,996
|Total assets
1,275,450
1,403,396
|Current liabilities
197,887
263,201
|NHC stockholders' equity
874,276
903,004
|Selected Operating Statistics
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31
|December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Skilled Nursing Per Diems:
|Medicare
$
544.11
$
530.32
$
541.23
$
529.03
|Managed Care
482.99
439.61
439.07
414.11
|Medicaid
236.86
224.61
232.22
225.40
|Private Pay and Other
265.55
259.96
267.50
255.60
|Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem
$
310.82
$
297.62
$
304.04
$
297.19
|Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
|Medicare
82,965
91,056
341,926
362,080
|Managed Care
51,003
56,133
214,826
239,726
|Medicaid
284,208
317,610
1,204,139
1,213,565
|Private Pay and Other
157,174
158,577
646,651
597,802
|Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days
575,350
623,376
2,407,542
2,413,173
|The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31
|December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation
$
6,353
$
15,788
$
22,445
$
138,590
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
4,327
(9,364
)
15,806
13,863
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (1)
1,383
442
5,416
922
|Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
-
-
-
(95,202
)
|Impairment/(recovery) of assets
-
8,225
(3,728
)
8,225
|Stock-based compensation expense
632
715
2,612
2,620
|Income tax benefit on non-GAAP adjustments
(1,649
)
(5
)
(5,228
)
(6,373
)
|Non-GAAP Net income
$
11,046
$
15,801
$
37,323
$
62,645
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.41
$
1.02
$
1.45
$
8.99
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
0.21
(0.45
)
0.76
0.67
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (1)
0.07
0.02
0.26
0.04
|Gain on acquisition of equity method investment
-
-
-
(6.16
)
|Impairment/(recovery) of assets
-
0.40
(0.18
)
0.39
|Stock-based compensation expense
0.03
0.03
0.13
0.13
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.72
$
1.02
$
2.42
$
4.06
|(1) The newly opened operations not at full capacity for the 2022 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, one homecare agency, and one hospice agency. The newly opened operations for the 2021 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2019 through 2021. The 2021 period consisted of one memory care facility and two behavioral health hospitals.
