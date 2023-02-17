FAIRMONT, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) ("MVB Financial," "MVB" or the "Company"), the holding company for MVB Bank, Inc. ("MVB Bank"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, with reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.52 basic and $0.50 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

"Our company made significant forward progress in 2022 on our MVB-F1: Success Loves Speed Strategic Plan, while adapting to challenging wet track conditions along the way," said Larry F. Mazza, Chief Executive Officer, MVB Financial. "During the year, we welcomed new partners, delivered on the promise of our fast-track vehicles, and quickly adapted to setbacks brought on by market conditions."

"Fourth quarter results reflected both notable progress and ongoing challenges. Our core earnings power improved, driven by net interest margin expansion and net interest income growth, while our actions to right-size the cost base drove expenses lower, resulting in positive operating leverage. Underlying it all, our solid foundation remained intact, as evidenced by capital strength, sound asset quality and growth in tangible book value per share."

Mazza added, "Looking to 2023, higher interest rates, slowing economic growth and lingering market uncertainty continue to weigh on our mortgage business, fee income and certain of our Fintech initiatives. Despite these challenges, we are keenly focused on our North Star of earnings per share."

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net interest margin expansion drives strong growth in net interest income On a tax-equivalent basis, net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 4.57%, up 32 basis points versus the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 129 basis points versus the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Please see the table below for a reconciliation between net interest margin and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure. Relative to both prior periods, net interest margin expansion primarily reflected higher loan yields, anchored by the large base of noninterest bearing Fintech, title and specialty deposits, partially offset by higher funding costs due to Fed rate increases. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $33.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, up $3.6 million, or 12.0% from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $11.9 million, or 54.6%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Expenses decline as cost-savings initiatives take effect, helping to drive positive operating leverage Noninterest expense totaled $28.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decline of $1.2 million, or 4.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $0.4 million, or 1.2%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decline relative to both prior periods was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits costs. The company had previously announced that certain cost-savings initiatives were expected to drive a 12% reduction from MVB's annualized third quarter 2022 noninterest expense base, with 75% of the projected cost savings to be achieved by the end of the first quarter of 2023, and the remainder expected to be fully captured by the end of the third quarter of 2023. As compared to the prior quarter, total revenues (net interest income, plus noninterest income) grew 4.6% and total noninterest expense declined 4.1%, resulting in strong positive operating leverage.

Measures of foundational strength remained intact Nonperforming loans totaled $11.2 million, or 0.5% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.9% of total loans as of both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Criticized loans as a percentage of total loans were 3.0%, down from 3.4% as of September 30, 2022 and 5.4% as of December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $5.4 million, or 0.91% of total loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.22% of total loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $1.2 million, or 0.25% of total loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net charge-offs compared to both periods was driven by a charge-off of one commercial relationship, which was previously reserved, and increased charge-offs in our consumer loan portfolio. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.38% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 7.60% as of September 30, 2022 and 9.62% as of December 31, 2021. Tangible book value ("TBV") per share, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, was $20.25 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 4.5% from September 30, 2022 and a decline of 8.7% from December 31, 2021. A reconciliation of TBV to its most comparable U.S. GAAP measure is included below.

Balance sheet management drives sequential period decline in deposit balances Deposits totaled $2.57 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $126.5 million, or 4.7%, from September 30, 2022 and an increase of $192.9 million, or 8.1%, from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing ("NIB") deposits totaled $1.23 billion as of December 31, 2022, down $180.2 million, or 12.8%, from September 30, 2022 and up $111.1 million, or 9.9%, from December 31, 2021. The decline in total deposits and NIB deposits as compared to September 30, 2022, reflects the use of off-balance sheet deposit networks to generate fee income, enhance capital and manage liquidity and concentration risk. Further, impacting the decease was a decline in title deposits due to the seasonality and overall slowdown of the mortgage industry. Total off-balance sheet deposits, including gaming and banking as a service relationships, total $724.0 million, an increase of $156.0 million, or 27.5%, compared to September 30, 2022 and $241.8 million, or 50.1%, from December 31, 2021. Growth in NIB balances as compared to December 31, 2021, primarily reflects an increase in Fintech deposits.

Noninterest income declines on continued cyclical headwinds, loss on loan sales Noninterest income totaled $6.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 22.8%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $8.2 million, or 56.5%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Ongoing cyclical headwinds reflected weakness in mortgage banking and Fintech-related fee income. Specifically, equity method investment loss related to our investment in Intercoastal Mortgage Company, LLC ("ICM") was $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $0.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and income of $1.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total payment card and service charge income was $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. During fourth quarter 2022, the Company elected to exit its bitcoin mining portfolio including selling the remaining loans. As a result, the Company reported a loss of $3.8 million on the sale of $10.7 million of bitcoin mining loans, which represented MVB's entire crypto-related lending exposure.

M&A Update: Receipt of shareholder approval for acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. In January 2023, MVB and Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. jointly announced that each had received shareholder approval of a previously-announced merger, with MVB as the surviving company. The merger is currently expected to close in the [first] quarter of 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.



INCOME STATEMENT

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $33.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, up $3.6 million, or 12.0%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $11.9 million, or 54.6%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 primarily reflects higher loan yields from the Company's commercial loan portfolio. The increase compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 generally reflects strong loan growth at favorable interest rates during 2022, primarily driven by the Company's strategic lending partnerships growth vehicle and broad-based growth throughout CoRe Banking business.

Interest income increased $6.8 million, or 20.1%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and increased $17.7 million, or 76.6%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on loans was 6.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 5.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 4.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Higher loan yields generally reflect the impact of the Fed rate increases on our commercial loan portfolio. The higher loan yields compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 also reflect new loan production at favorable interest rates.

Interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 78.8%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and decreased $5.7 million, or 369.1%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The cost of funds was 1.00% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, up 41 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 76 basis points compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter primarily reflected a change in deposit mix based on average balances, led by growth in average interest-bearing deposits as compared to relatively consistent average NIB deposits, as well as higher interest rates during the quarter. The increase in cost of funds compared to the prior year period mostly reflected higher interest rates and increased FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt during the quarter, partially offset by the relatively higher contribution of NIB deposits relative to the prior year.

On a fully tax-equivalent basis, net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 4.57%, an increase of 32 basis points versus the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 129 basis points versus the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest margin for both quarters reflected the impact of higher loan yields due to interest rate increases, partially offset by an increase in deposit costs. The average loan-to-deposit ratio during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 87.7%, compared to 92.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 74.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $6.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 22.8%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $8.2 million, or 56.5%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The $1.9 million decrease in noninterest income from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to decreases in gain on sale of loans of $3.4 million, or 264.2%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The $8.2 million decrease in noninterest income from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to decreases in equity method investment income of $4.2 million, or 148.3%, gain on sale of loans of $3.2 million, or 302.4%, and holding gain on equity securities of $3.4 million, or 169.0%. The decrease in gain on sale of loans was driven by the loss of $3.8 million on the sale of $10.7 million of bitcoin mining loans, which represented MVB's entire crypto-related lending exposure. Included in noninterest income was a $2.0 million gain recognized as a result of the partial sale of the Company's Interchecks investment, which also caused the investment to be reclassified from an equity method investment to an equity security in fourth quarter 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $28.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 4.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $0.4 million, or 1.2%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The $1.2 million decrease in noninterest expense from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.4 million, as the Company began to implement the expense reduction initiatives announced in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in other operating expense of $0.2 million, primarily driven by increased servicing expense. The decrease compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was driven by decreases of $1.2 million, or 6.7%, in salaries and employee benefits and $1.1 million, or 27.5% in professional fees, partially offset by increases of $1.0 million, or 55.5%, in other operating expense, primarily driven by increased servicing expense and $0.4 million, or 34.9%, in equipment depreciation and maintenance.

BALANCE SHEET

Loans totaled $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $112.0 million, or 4.5%, and an increase of $489.6 million, or 26.2%, as compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Adjusted for the removal of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans from all periods, loan balances decreased by 4.3% from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and increased by 35.0% from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in loan balances compared to September 30, 2022 primarily reflect the Company's balance sheet management as it contemplates future market uncertainty. Loan growth compared to December 31, 2021 was driven primarily by the Company's strategic lending partnerships growth vehicle. Loans held-for-sale were $23.1 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $20.0 million at September 30, 2022 and none December 31, 2021, led by MVB Bank's government guaranteed lending growth vehicle.

Deposits totaled $2.57 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $126.5 million, or 4.7%, from September 30, 2022 and an increase of $192.9 million, or 8.1%, from December 31, 2021. NIB deposits totaled $1.23 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $180.2 million, or 12.8%, from September 30, 2022 and an increase of $111.1 million, or 9.9%, from December 31, 2021. The decrease in both total deposits and NIB deposits in the current quarter is primarily due to the Company's utilization of off-balance sheet deposit networks to generate fee income, enhance capital and manage liquidity and concentration risk. Growth in NIB deposit balances compared to December 31, 2021 primarily reflects higher Fintech deposits, while the increase in total deposits also reflects an increase in brokered deposits and other certificates of deposit.

CAPITAL

The Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 9.83% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 11.1% as of September 30, 2022 and 11.6% as of December 31, 2021. MVB's Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.4% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 13.1% as of September 30, 2022 and 15.8% as of December 31, 2021. The Bank's Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.4% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 14.1% as of September 30, 2022 and 16.7% as of December 31, 2021.

The Company issued a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, consistent with the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and up $0.02, or 13.3%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming loans totaled $11.2 million, or 0.5% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.9% of total loans as of both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Criticized loans as a percentage of total loans were 3.0%, as compared to 3.4% as of September 30, 2022 and 5.4% as of December 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs were $5.4 million, or 0.9% of total loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.2% of total loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $1.2 million, or 0.3% of total loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Charge-offs during the quarter include $2.9 million related to one commercial relationship, previously reserved, and $2.5 million related to the consumer loan portfolio.

Changes to the outstanding balances of the loan portfolios and the level of recognized charge-offs are all contributing factors in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses totaled $2.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and release of allowance of $5.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.01% as of December 31, 2022, as compared to 1.07% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.98% as of December 31, 2021.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial, the holding company of MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® ("Nasdaq") under the ticker "MVBF."

MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, and MVB Bank's subsidiaries, MVB Financial provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.

Forward-looking Statements

MVB Financial has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this press release that are intended to be covered by the protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "continues" or the negative of those terms or similar expressions. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Those factors include but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity and credit risk; changes in market interest rates; inability to achieve anticipated synergies and successfully integrate recent mergers and acquisitions; inability to successfully execute business plans, including strategies related to investments in Fintech companies; competition; length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company's business and financial condition; changes in economic, business and political conditions; changes in demand for loan products and deposit flow; operational risks and risk management failures; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, revise or correct any forward-looking statements.

Accounting standards require the consideration of subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters that require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

MVB Financial Corp. Financial Highlights Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Interest income $ 40,702 $ 33,903 $ 23,049 $ 125,957 $ 83,429 Interest expense 7,253 4,057 1,546 14,154 6,270 Net interest income 33,449 29,846 21,503 111,803 77,159 Provision (release of allowance) for loan losses 2,694 5,120 (5,733 ) 14,194 (6,275 ) Net interest income after provision (release of allowance) for loan losses 30,755 24,726 27,236 97,609 83,434 Noninterest income 6,324 8,191 14,542 38,294 62,596 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,902 18,316 18,110 72,162 60,210 Other expense 11,840 11,649 10,993 45,226 37,242 Total noninterest expenses 28,742 29,965 29,103 117,388 97,452 Income before income taxes 8,337 2,952 12,675 18,515 48,578 Income tax expense 1,967 397 2,876 4,128 9,882 Net income before noncontrolling interest 6,370 2,555 9,799 14,387 38,696 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 139 163 160 660 425 Net income attributable to parent 6,509 2,718 9,959 15,047 39,121 Preferred dividends - - - - 35 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,509 $ 2,718 $ 9,959 $ 15,047 $ 39,086 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.52 $ 0.22 $ 0.83 $ 1.23 $ 3.32 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.77 $ 1.17 $ 3.10

Noninterest Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Card acquiring income $ 497 $ 560 $ 1,713 $ 2,790 $ 3,817 Service charges on deposits 684 889 135 3,418 634 Interchange income 497 1,864 572 5,440 3,073 Total payment card and service charge income 1,678 3,313 2,420 11,648 7,524 Income (loss) from ICM equity method investment (1,174 ) (831 ) 1,813 (23 ) 16,383 Income (loss) from other equity method investments (205 ) (190 ) 1,045 (690 ) 1,045 Total equity method investment income (loss) (1,379 ) (1,021 ) 2,858 (713 ) 17,428 Compliance and consulting income 4,149 3,736 3,463 15,504 9,625 Gain (loss) on sale of loans (2,131 ) 1,298 1,053 1,655 4,178 Investment portfolio gains (losses) (1,397 ) (217 ) 2,521 925 7,656 Gains on acquisition and divestiture activity - - - - 10,783 Other noninterest income 5,404 1,082 2,227 9,275 5,402 Total noninterest income $ 6,324 $ 8,191 $ 14,542 $ 38,294 $ 62,596

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,280 $ 79,946 $ 307,437 Certificates of deposit with banks - - 2,719 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 379,814 366,742 421,466 Equity securities 38,744 34,101 32,402 Loans held-for-sale 23,126 19,977 - Loans receivable 2,359,416 2,471,395 1,869,838 Less: Allowance for loan losses (23,837 ) (26,515 ) (18,266 ) Loans receivable, net 2,335,579 2,444,880 1,851,572 Premises and equipment, net 23,653 24,668 25,052 Goodwill 3,988 3,988 3,988 Other assets 210,437 165,620 147,813 Total assets $ 3,055,621 $ 3,139,922 $ 2,792,449 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,231,544 $ 1,411,772 $ 1,120,433 Interest-bearing deposits 1,338,938 1,285,186 1,257,172 FHLB and other borrowings 102,333 73,328 - Secured borrowings 9,765 - - Subordinated debt 73,286 73,222 73,030 Other liabilities 48,129 52,054 66,511 Stockholders' equity, including noncontrolling interest 261,391 244,360 275,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,055,621 $ 3,139,922 $ 2,792,449

Reportable Segments (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 CoRe

Banking Mortgage

Banking Professional

Services Edge

Ventures Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 125,426 $ 429 $ - $ - $ 146 $ (44 ) $ 125,957 Interest expense 10,919 - 39 5 3,234 (44 ) 14,153 Net interest income 114,507 429 (39 ) (5 ) (3,088 ) - 111,804 Provision for loan losses 14,194 - - - - - 14,194 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 100,313 429 (39 ) (5 ) (3,088 ) - 97,610 Noninterest income 22,673 37 22,812 459 10,576 (18,263 ) 38,294 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 36,960 8 15,276 3,336 16,582 - 72,162 Other expense 44,873 142 5,233 5,192 8,049 (18,263 ) 45,226 Total noninterest expenses 81,833 150 20,509 8,528 24,631 (18,263 ) 117,388 Income (loss) before income taxes 41,153 316 2,264 (8,074 ) (17,143 ) - 18,516 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,882 77 567 (1,926 ) (3,472 ) - 4,128 Net income (loss) 32,271 239 1,697 (6,148 ) (13,671 ) - 14,388 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 207 453 - - 660 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 32,271 $ 239 $ 1,904 $ (5,695 ) $ (13,671 ) $ - $ 15,048

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 CoRe

Banking Mortgage

Banking Professional

Services Edge

Ventures Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 83,023 $ 411 $ (8 ) $ - $ 15 $ (12 ) $ 83,429 Interest expense 4,078 - 16 - 2,188 (12 ) 6,270 Net interest income 78,945 411 (24 ) - (2,173 ) - 77,159 Release of allowance for loan losses (6,274 ) (1 ) - - - - (6,275 ) Net interest income after release of allowance for loan losses 85,219 412 (24 ) - (2,173 ) - 83,434 Noninterest income 33,179 16,342 14,931 71 11,103 (13,030 ) 62,596 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 33,595 - 10,949 1,962 13,704 - 60,210 Other expense 37,033 16 4,095 2,555 6,573 (13,030 ) 37,242 Total noninterest expenses 70,628 16 15,044 4,517 20,277 (13,030 ) 97,452 Income (loss) before income taxes 47,770 16,738 (137 ) (4,446 ) (11,347 ) - 48,578 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,154 4,068 (105 ) (1,144 ) (2,091 ) - 9,882 Net income (loss) 38,616 12,670 (32 ) (3,302 ) (9,256 ) - 38,696 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 210 215 - - 425 Net income (loss) attributable to parent 38,616 12,670 178 (3,087 ) (9,256 ) - 39,121 Preferred stock dividends - - - - 35 - 35 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 38,616 $ 12,670 $ 178 $ (3,087 ) $ (9,291 ) $ - $ 39,086

Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Assets Interest-bearing balances with banks $ 113,500 $ 982 3.43 % $ 32,552 $ 111 1.35 % $ 376,667 $ 141 0.15 % CDs with banks - - - 232 2 3.42 6,998 33 1.87 Investment securities: Taxable 233,839 1,114 1.89 231,953 897 1.53 258,534 573 0.88 Tax-exempt 2 136,313 1,343 3.91 144,719 1,346 3.69 183,736 1,447 3.12 Loans and loans held-for-sale: 1 Commercial 3 1,667,981 27,947 6.65 1,687,383 22,898 5.38 1,451,347 17,653 4.83 Tax-exempt 2 4,161 47 4.48 4,498 51 4.50 5,811 65 4.41 Real estate 631,450 6,000 3.77 579,685 4,707 3.22 320,078 2,153 2.67 Consumer 139,705 3,563 10.12 129,464 4,183 12.82 32,903 1,306 15.75 Total loans 2,443,297 37,557 6.10 2,401,030 31,839 5.26 1,810,139 21,177 4.64 Total earning assets 2,926,949 40,996 5.56 2,810,486 34,195 4.83 2,636,074 23,370 3.52 Less: Allowance for loan losses (27,530 ) (23,083 ) (24,977 ) Cash and due from banks 5,643 5,399 6,751 Other assets 266,292 227,337 204,001 Total assets $ 3,171,354 $ 3,020,139 $ 2,821,849 Liabilities Deposits: NOW $ 791,227 $ 2,880 1.44 % $ 734,271 $ 1,393 0.75 % $ 711,805 $ 289 0.16 % Money market checking 219,334 643 1.16 258,527 422 0.65 489,818 221 0.18 Savings 77,416 263 1.35 71,370 153 0.85 36,455 1 0.01 IRAs 6,053 20 1.31 6,132 17 1.10 6,439 18 1.11 CDs 314,723 2,380 3.00 202,299 988 1.94 91,059 263 1.15 Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold 9,958 1 0.04 10,627 1 0.04 11,249 3 0.11 FHLB and other borrowings 11,128 115 4.10 48,058 311 2.57 79 - - Secured borrowings 9,235 163 7.00 - - - - - - Subordinated debt 73,254 787 4.26 73,190 771 4.18 72,995 751 4.08 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,512,328 7,252 1.90 1,404,474 4,056 1.15 1,419,899 1,546 0.43 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,377,880 1,321,982 1,092,520 Other liabilities 40,264 37,019 42,318 Total liabilities 2,930,472 2,763,475 2,554,737 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - 597 Common stock 13,452 13,086 12,878 Paid-in capital 156,111 145,877 142,479 Treasury stock (16,741 ) (16,741 ) (16,741 ) Retained earnings 129,853 144,816 129,896 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,793 ) (30,915 ) (3,188 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to parent 240,882 256,123 265,921 Noncontrolling interest 399 541 1,147 Total stockholders' equity 240,483 256,664 267,068 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,171,354 $ 3,020,139 $ 2,821,805 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.66 3.68 3.09 Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2 $ 33,744 4.57 % $ 30,139 4.25 % $ 21,824 3.28 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments $ (295 ) $ (293 ) $ (320 ) Net interest spread 3.62 3.64 3.04 Net interest income and margin $ 33,449 4.53 % $ 29,846 4.21 % $ 21,503 3.24 %

1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate. 2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table. 3 MVB Bank's PPP loans totaling $13.6 million, $20.1 million and $131.7 million are included in this amount for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost Assets Interest-bearing balances with banks $ 232,935 $ 1,613 0.69 % $ 249,801 $ 305 0.12 % CDs with banks 1,033 24 2.32 10,406 201 1.93 Investment securities: Taxable 236,344 3,496 1.48 231,450 2,405 1.04 Tax-exempt 2 139,353 5,166 3.71 201,532 6,328 3.14 Loans and loans held-for-sale: 1 Commercial 3 1,594,069 87,845 5.51 1,387,273 63,551 4.58 Tax-exempt 2 4,661 203 4.36 6,646 300 4.51 Real estate 487,044 15,721 3.23 307,829 9,662 3.14 Consumer 103,345 13,017 12.60 15,890 2,069 13.02 Total loans 2,189,119 116,786 5.33 1,717,638 75,582 4.40 Total earning assets 2,798,784 127,085 4.54 2,410,827 84,821 3.52 Less: Allowance for loan losses (22,248 ) (25,682 ) Cash and due from banks 5,670 13,874 Other assets 244,861 201,904 Total assets $ 3,027,067 $ 2,600,923 Liabilities Deposits: NOW $ 707,282 $ 4,724 0.67 % $ 673,547 $ 1,612 0.24 % Money market checking 330,208 1,449 0.44 469,010 883 0.19 Savings 56,697 418 0.74 42,800 5 0.01 IRAs 6,216 71 1.14 9,674 121 1.25 CDs 170,648 3,814 2.24 134,250 1,355 1.01 Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold 10,987 6 0.05 10,821 13 0.12 FHLB and other borrowings 15,494 437 2.82 25,275 93 0.37 Secured borrowings 2,328 163 7.00 - - - Subordinated debt 73,159 3,072 4.20 51,149 2,188 4.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,373,019 14,154 1.03 1,416,526 6,270 0.44 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,357,426 895,024 Other liabilities 41,098 38,100 Total liabilities 2,771,543 2,349,650 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - 730 Common stock 13,320 12,614 Paid-in capital 147,728 140,610 Treasury stock (16,741 ) (16,741 ) Retained earnings 138,135 112,842 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (26,918 ) 534 Total stockholders' equity attributable to parent 255,524 250,589 Noncontrolling interest 637 683 Total stockholders' equity 256,161 251,272 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,027,067 $ 2,600,912 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.51 3.08 Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2 $ 112,931 4.04 % $ 78,551 3.26 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments $ (1,128 ) $ (1,392 ) Net interest spread 3.47 3.02 Net interest income and margin $ 111,803 3.99 % $ 77,159 3.20 %

1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate. 2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table. 3 MVB Bank's PPP loans totaling $13.6 million and $131.7 million are included in this amount for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

The following table reconciles, for the periods shown below, net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net interest margin - U.S. GAAP basis Net interest income $ 33,449 $ 29,846 $ 21,503 $ 111,803 $ 77,159 Average interest-earning assets 2,926,949 2,810,486 2,636,074 2,798,784 2,410,827 Net interest margin 4.53 % 4.21 % 3.24 % 3.99 % 3.20 % Net interest margin - non-U.S. GAAP basis Net interest income $ 33,449 $ 29,846 $ 21,503 $ 111,803 $ 77,159 Impact of fully tax-equivalent adjustment 295 293 320 1,128 1,392 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis 33,744 30,139 21,824 112,931 78,551 Average interest-earning assets 2,926,949 2,810,486 2,636,074 2,798,784 2,410,827 Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis 4.57 % 4.25 % 3.28 % 4.04 % 3.26 %

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 6,509 $ 2,718 $ 9,959 15,047 39,121 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,509 $ 2,718 $ 9,959 15,047 39,086 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.52 $ 0.22 $ 0.83 $ 1.23 $ 3.32 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.21 $ 0.77 $ 1.17 $ 3.10 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.68 $ 0.51 Book value per common share $ 20.69 $ 19.85 $ 22.70 $ 20.69 $ 22.70 Tangible book value per common share 1 $ 20.25 $ 19.38 $ 22.17 $ 20.25 $ 22.17 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 12,279,462 12,238,505 12,057,451 12,279,462 11,778,557 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 12,870,734 12,854,951 12,944,919 12,870,734 12,613,620 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 2 0.8 % 0.4 % 1.4 % 0.5 % 1.5 % Return on average equity 2 10.8 % 4.2 % 15.0 % 5.9 % 15.6 % Net interest margin 3 4 4.57 % 4.25 % 3.28 % 4.04 % 3.26 % Efficiency ratio 5 72.3 % 78.8 % 80.7 % 78.2 % 69.7 % Overhead ratio 2 6 3.6 % 4.0 % 4.1 % 3.9 % 3.7 % Equity to assets 8.5 % 7.8 % 9.8 % 8.5 % 9.8 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Charge-offs $ 7,878 $ 3,653 $ 1,619 $ 15,183 $ 1,619 Recoveries $ 2,507 $ 2,313 $ 316 $ 6,560 $ 316 Net loan charge-offs to total loans 2 7 0.9 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.4 % 0.1 % Allowance for loan losses $ 23,837 $ 26,515 $ 18,266 $ 23,837 $ 18,266 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 8 1.01 % 1.07 % 0.98 % 1.01 % 0.98 % Nonperforming loans $ 11,165 $ 22,350 $ 17,713 $ 11,165 $ 17,713 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.5 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.5 % 0.9 % Intercoastal Mortgage Company, LLC Production Data9: Mortgage pipeline $ 678,345 $ 792,388 $ 1,007,990 $ 678,345 $ 1,007,990 Loans originated $ 407,070 $ 606,805 $ 1,046,977 $ 3,120,577 $ 6,269,371 Loans closed $ 388,417 $ 615,585 $ 977,354 $ 2,628,149 $ 5,607,951 Loans sold $ 326,003 $ 619,059 $ 957,153 $ 2,325,709 $ 5,326,029

1 common equity less total goodwill and intangibles per common share, a non-U.S. GAAP measure 2 annualized for the quarterly periods presented 3 net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets 4 presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis 5 noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, a non-U.S. GAAP measure 6 noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets, a non-U.S. GAAP measure 7 charge-offs less recoveries 8 excludes loans held for sale 9 information is related to Intercoastal Mortgage Company, LLC, an entity in which we have a 40% ownership interest that we account for as an equity method investment

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Goodwill $ 3,988 $ 3,988 $ 3,988 Intangibles 1,631 1,806 2,316 Total intangibles 5,619 5,794 6,304 Total equity attributable to parent 261,084 243,913 274,328 Less: Total intangibles (5,619 ) (5,794 ) (6,304 ) Tangible common equity 255,465 238,119 268,024 Tangible common equity 255,465 238,119 268,024 Common shares outstanding (000s) 12,618 12,287 12,087 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.25 $ 19.38 $ 22.17

