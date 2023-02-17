Anzeige
Essity: Tork Announces Strategic Partnership With APIC

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Originally published on Turk News Center

Tork, an Essity Brand, has announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) for 2023. APIC is the largest association for infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, with more than 15,000 infection preventionist (IP) members.

The APIC Strategic Partner Program is a formal partnership between APIC and industry partners united in the common goal of advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities and beyond. The long-term relationships established with industry partners through the APIC Strategic Partner Program play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that benefit the APIC's membership, which includes nurses, physicians, epidemiologists, microbiologists, public health professionals and other individuals dedicated to preventing the spread of infection.

"We are excited to welcome all of our 2023 APIC Strategic Partners," said APIC CEO Devin Jopp, EdD. "As we continue to make progress in infection prevention and control for healthcare, long term care, and practice research in 2023, we look forward to partnering with industry to advance the science and education for the IPC community. With the help of our Strategic Partners, we can create a safer world through the prevention of infection."

"Tork is pleased to support APIC as a Strategic Partner this year," said Deborah Chung, Healthcare Marketing Manager at Essity Professional Hygiene. "Together with APIC, we strive to improve patient safety by reducing the risk of infection."

APIC Strategic Partners fully support the Competency Advancement Assistance (CAA) Program-APIC's financial assistance program that help IPs further their education by managing the cost associated with obtaining the Certification in Infection Prevention and Control (CIC®) credential. The CAA program covers exam fees and study resources for up to 50 IPs annually.

For more information on the APIC Strategic Partners program and our partners, visit apic.org/strategic-partners.

About Tork®
The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools, and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com.

About Essity
Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda, and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2021 amounted to approximately $13 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Philadelphia is Essity's North American headquarters. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.?Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable, and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

Essity, Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Essity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739799/Tork-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-With-APIC

