Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock! Dieses Mal früher einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 ISIN: US3755581036 Ticker-Symbol: GIS 
Tradegate
17.02.23
15:53 Uhr
79,00 Euro
+0,86
+1,10 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,0679,1315:56
79,0579,1315:55
ACCESSWIRE
17.02.2023 | 15:38
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: Mobile Clinics Expand Access to Cancer Screenings in the U.S. South

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Sharneitha Bradford spends her days helping people access cancer diagnostic care, a role she embraces as a nurse navigator. Sharneitha, and the team at Prevention on the Go, a mobile screening service offered by the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Mary Bird Perkins), a Gilead grantee - have a clear goal to make sure all are welcome.

"Everybody should have access to care," says Sharneitha. "I don't care how much money you have or how little money you have, everybody should be treated the same and everybody should get what they need to take care of themselves."

In Louisiana and Mississippi communities where they offer no-cost cancer screening, cancer is more likely to be diagnosed at an advanced stage than in other parts of the United States, leading to a higher mortality rate.

"If we save one life by catching a cancer early, or if we save a thousand, it's made a difference," says Renea Duffin, Vice President of Cancer Support, Outreach and Clinical Research.

The video above shows how the Mary Bird Perkins team meets people where they are in an effort to detect cancers earlier. In 2006, they launched their first mobile clinic. Now, these clinics cover 30 parishes in Louisiana and four counties in southwest Mississippi.

The mobile clinic offers screenings for several types of cancers such as prostate, skin and breast and now includes a mobile mammography unit as well. If there's an abnormal finding, the team makes sure to follow up with support including transportation to appointments.

On World Cancer Day this year, Mary Bird Perkins joined 24 organizations across the United States as the newly announced grantees of the Gilead Toward Health Equity Oncology GrantTM. The funds will support Mary Bird Perkins' work to provide access and appropriate care coordination through patient-centered interventions focused on Black people impacted by breast cancer in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739797/Mobile-Clinics-Expand-Access-to-Cancer-Screenings-in-the-US-South

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.