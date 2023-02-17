The Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in Dongying, a city located in East China's Shandong province, has witnessed a growing number of birds, which is proof of the city's wetland protection and restoration efforts.

As one of the key cities of the Yellow River Delta, Dongying has rich wetland resources in inshore and coastal wetlands, river wetlands, lake wetlands, swamps and constructed wetlands.

Official data indicates that the city currently has an area of wetland totaling 4,567 square kilometers, a quarter of Shandong's total wetland area.

In recent years, Dongying has focused more on protecting and restoring wetlands, and has built a model for the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature. The city's efforts have been recognized by the International Wetland Federation and was awarded the World Wetland City title.

Home to one of China's best wetlands, the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in the city is often dubbed a paradise for diversified groups of birds. The wetland area in the delta stretches 1,130 square kilometers and is 20 percent bigger than it was years ago, according to the local government.

Dongying has been increasing funds to support wetland protection projects, such as water supplements, cordgrass treatment, and offshore biodiversity conservation, which are expected to help strengthen the city's wetland ecosystem.

Water replenishment is the key to the restoration of wetlands. The abundance of water in the wetlands will significantly contain the destruction of the ecosystem caused by seawater encroachment, experts said.

Dikes have been built at the wetlands to conserve water, helping restore surface runoff and supplement groundwater supplies. Over the past three years, 480 million cubic meters of water have been replenished for wetlands in Yellow River Delta, according to local officials.

The local government has also teamed up with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to tackle Spartina alterniflora, a smooth type of marsh cordgrass spreading wildly on the estuary coastline and seriously threatening species' habitats.

Now, the city is working on building a Yellow River estuary national park, to help preserve wetlands and biodiversity in the Yellow River Delta region. It is expected to become the first in the country to boast land and marine areas.

Dongying has formed a wetland ecosystem featuring nature reserves, wetland parks, water source reserves, and marine reserves.

