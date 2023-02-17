Anzeige
Freitag, 17.02.2023
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2023 | 16:58
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTICE 2023-02-17 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 221157)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 5 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley &
Co. International Plc with effect from 2023-02-20. The warrant(s) will be
listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1119393
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.