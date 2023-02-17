DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 17-Feb-2023

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

17 February 2023

Amended notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

The following amendment has been made to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 17 February 2023 at 10.00am:

1. Aggregated information (4d).

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 Name a Julian Dunkerton 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a Chief Executive Officer/PDMR Initial notification /Amendment b Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence b each Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume c 1.GBP1.118 1.340,786 Price Volume Aggregated information d 1.GBP380,998.75 1.340,786 Date of the transaction 16 February 2023 e Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

