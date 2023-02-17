Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock! Dieses Mal früher einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
17.02.23
17:12 Uhr
1,360 Euro
+0,070
+5,43 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,38017:49
1,3301,36017:50
Dow Jones News
17.02.2023 | 17:01
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 17-Feb-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

17 February 2023

Amended notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

The following amendment has been made to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 17 February 2023 at 10.00am:

1. Aggregated information (4d).

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
1 
 
       Name 
a                                     Julian Dunkerton 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
       Position/status 
a                                     Chief Executive Officer/PDMR 
 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b                                     Amendment 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
       Name 
a                                     Superdry Plc 
 
       LEI 
b                                     213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
 
a 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
                                     Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence 
b                                     each 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price          Volume 
c                                     1.GBP1.118         1.340,786 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
       Aggregated information 
d                                     1.GBP380,998.75      1.340,786 
 
 
       Date of the transaction                   16 February 2023 
e 
 
       Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 224173 
EQS News ID:  1563201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2023 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.