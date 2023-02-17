PV developers have launched, resumed and completed several large-scale solar projects in Latin America in recent weeks, including two Enel installations in Chile and Colombia.From pv magazine Latin America Large-scale PV projects have been delayed in several Latin American countries due to well-known supply chain issues in the solar manufacturing industry. This has made module and inverter supplies critical in markets with traditionally weak currencies, high-interest rates, and scarce financing. But as these chain supply issues start to fade, activity in the utility-scale PV segment has resumed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...