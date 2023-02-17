London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - A new platform called TrackFX has been launched to revolutionize the trading industry by providing valuable statistics and insights into trader behavior and decision-making.





TrackFX allows traders to import historical trading data from over 1000 different brokers, making the process fast and reducing the chance of human error.

The platform has already attracted over 13,000 retail and institutional traders in just one year, and its goal is to help improve not only traders' performances, but also to ensure each trader is with the best broker based on their trading style.

TrackFX offers a variety of features that set it apart from its competition, including real-time analysis of trading history, and has recently announced access to over 20 unique statistics about trading history and behavior. The platform has no cost to join, and traders can sign up at www.Trackfx.com.

The founders of TrackFX stated that their goal is to help traders improve their edge and become better traders by providing them with data-driven insights.

The platform's success in just one year is a testament to its effectiveness, and it is expected to continue to grow in popularity among traders looking to improve their performance. With the ability to help traders find the best broker based on their trading style, TrackFX is a valuable tool for traders and a game-changer in the trading industry.

