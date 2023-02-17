Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock! Dieses Mal früher einsteigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZ7 ISIN: US78409V1044 Ticker-Symbol: MHL 
Tradegate
17.02.23
19:17 Uhr
334,30 Euro
-1,00
-0,30 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
334,40335,7520:30
334,40335,7520:30
ACCESSWIRE
17.02.2023 | 19:38
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Abbott Recognized as the Industry Leader in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook for the 10th Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Abbott:

For the 10th year, Abbott was named the top performing company in its industry in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023. The annual Sustainability Yearbook recognizes the world's leading companies based on their sustainable business practices.

As the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry leader with an S&P Global ESG Score of 81/100, Abbott's performance was among the top 1% of companies in the Sustainability Yearbook. This follows Abbott being named the top company in its industry on the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in December.

The selection of companies in The Sustainability Yearbook 2023 and the DJSI are both based on the S&P Global 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which provides ESG Scores for companies. As of December 16, 2022, over 7,800 companies assessed for the 2022 CSA were also considered for inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook 2023. More information on the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/

These recognitions reflect Abbott's dedication to shaping the future of healthcare and helping the greatest number of people live better and healthier. Abbott's 2030 Sustainability Plan has a clear focus on innovating for greater access and affordability in health, with the goal of improving the lives of 3 billion people each year by decade's end - reaching 1 billion more than we did in 2020. To learn more about Abbott's approach to sustainability, visit abbott.com/sustainability.

Abbott, Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Abbott on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Abbott
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/abbott
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Abbott

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739892/Abbott-Recognized-as-the-Industry-Leader-in-SP-Globals-Sustainability-Yearbook-for-the-10th-Year

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.