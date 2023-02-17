Erin Ventures Inc.: Erin Ventures Changes Name to Boron One Holdings Inc.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Erin Ventures Inc. (the "Company") [TSXV:EV] is pleased to report that its Board of Directors has approved a change of its name to Boron One Holdings Inc. The name change remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trading of the Company's common shares will remain on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the new trading symbol BONE. The Company anticipates that the name and symbol change will take effect on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the name change. Issued certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change, and will not need to be exchanged. Following the name change, the new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 10002E106 and the new ISIN number will be CA10002E1060.

There is no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker with any questions regarding the proposed name change.

Tim Daniels, CEO of the Company added, "The new corporate name, trading symbol, website, and logo, mark a rebranding for us which aligns with our ambitions to be the next significant player in the boron industry."

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based company which is actively developing boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

